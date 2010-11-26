Cyber Monday’s Top Deals: Our Handy Guide

Theres something so unnatural about waking up at the crack of dawn to go shopping especially when its the morning after youve just finished working yourself into a nice food coma. Not to mention the fact that (for most of us) the Friday after Thanksgiving is one of the rare days we get off from work and dont need an excuse to sleep in (now theres something to be thankful for). Yes, you may walk away with a few good steals on Black Friday, but take it from a seasoned shopper, your feet will pay the price later (no pun intended).

Were lucky enough to live in a world where we can have anything we could ever want at the touch of a button. So this year, forget the lines and shopping malls, and please join me in the 21st century. To get you started, here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the web. And remember, theres a whole world of e-commerce out there just waiting to be explored. Happy shopping!

Endless.com: This one is for my fellow shoe girls out there! On Cyber Monday Endless.com will launch a buy/save program buy $100/save $30, buy $200/save $60 and buy $300/save $100.

Stila Cosmetics.com: From Cyber Monday through December 3, Stila will be hosting an online sample sale. And if youve ever had the misfortune of experiencing a sample sale in person, then you know how amazing an online version sounds. Your favorite Stila products, including convertible color and smudge pots, will be marked down up to 80%.

Bloomingdales.com: Everyones favorite department store is getting in on the Cyber Monday action too. For almost every $250 you spend, Bloomies will take $50 off. This includes women, contemporary, shoes, handbags, jewelry & accessories, men, kids and home. It doesnt get much better!



Shopbop.com: If you’re too impatient to wait until Monday to start shopping, then don’t worry at Shopbop the saving have already begun. From now through Monday, enter the code BIGEVENT at checkout to take an additional $50 off every $250 you spend.

YSL Beauty: Yves Saint Laurent‘s beauty products are more affordable then ever. If you’re one of those people who loves a luxury beauty products, but can’t justify spending tons of cash on them, then YSL beauty has got the answer. Spend $50 and you’ll receive 20% off your entire purchase. Just enter the code FRIENDS at checkout. Oh and did I mention free shipping?

Bluefly.com: The sale starts at precicely 12:01am on Cyber Monday! The entire Bluefly site will be 10% to 20% off for one day only and that’s on top of already reduced items. So we’re talking about saving of up to 70% on brands like Christian Louboutin, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and many more.

Tory Burch: From now through Cyber Monday, spend $300 and Tory Burch will take 30% off your purchase. You will also recieve a limited edition tote when you spend $150 or more and for all of you animal print lovers out there, the tote is a python pattern.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Starting Monday, Saks is having a huge online sale on all designer clothing. The markdowns will be 30-40% off for women’s apparel and 30% off for men’s. The sale ends December 3, so you only have a few days to shop!