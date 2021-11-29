The 7 Best Cyber Monday Winter Clothing Sales That We’re Throwing All Our Money At ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

Each year, Cyber Monday seems like a mad dash to the biggest and best sales. It can certainly feel overwhelming when all you want to do is treat yourself around the holidays, but are faced with so many options. A good place to start is with a product category you absolutely know you’re going to need. We’re putting winter clothing at the very top of our shopping list, because who couldn’t use a new puffer or fuzzy jacket?

We’re here to let you in on the winter clothing sales that we suggest you jump on as soon as you possibly can, because taking your time is not an option on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

For starters, there are major retailers like Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack that never disappoint. We know we’ll definitely be heading to their sites on Cyber Monday. However, there are also smaller brands that have equally as amazing lineups, like Apparis, a pioneer in faux fur fashion. Or already discounted designer brands at an unexpected retailer like Verishop.

RELATED: 16 Cyber Monday Sales That Will Have You Forgetting About Black Friday

There are no wrong answers when it comes to Cyber Monday sales, because a discount is a discount, and saving money is the end goal. But some sales are mediocre, and others are mind-bogglingly good. So, do you and your bank account a favor and shop these seven winter clothing sales.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. New Balance, Boohoo, and Apparis are STYLECASTER sponsors, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Boohoo

Boohoo’s Cyber Monday sale is letting you save 60-80% off everything on its site, excluding sale styles, certain lines, and beauty. You can find us shopping the Dogtooth Longline Coat for just $56. Dress it up to head out for the night or dress it down with sweats for a comfier look.

Apparis

Take 25% off almost everything at Apparis, a clothing brand that’s been paving the way in vegan fur. Just remember to enter code CYBERMONDAY at checkout by the end of the day on November 30. There’s also a flash sale that’s giving you 35-50% off of select styles.

If there’s one coat that screams cozy luxury, it’s the Bree Coat. It’s made of faux fur and comes with a wrap belt that you can adjust to your liking. Get it in Camel, Latte, Noir, or Tobacco—you really can’t go wrong with any of these ultra chic colors.

New Balance

Through November 30, New Balance is giving everyone 25% off sitewide (some exclusions). That means you can grab the Reflective Impact Run Winter Jacket for $131.

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean you have to stop going on outdoor runs. This jacket keeps you warm with special heat technology and heat grid fabric. The reflective material is great for making others aware of you when the sun might not be the strongest.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has done it yet again this Cyber Monday (no shocker there). The mega retailer has put thousands of items on sale for up to 50% off, now through November 30. You can shop fashion, beauty, home, and more, but we’re looking at its incredible outerwear offerings. This Levi’s Puffer Jacket is going straight into our cart, especially since it costs just under $100.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has a lot in store for us this Cyber Monday. To start it off, save up to 70% off on coats, boots, designer styles, denim, sneakers, and much more. You can also take an extra 40% off of the clearance section. All of these deals disappear at the end of the day, so move quickly. Other flash events include the Coat Shop that’s running from November 28 through December 2.

As you can tell, there’s a lot to buy from Nordstrom Rack’s big sale, but we’ll give you a hint as to where to start. Check out Vince’s Collarless Cardigan Coat for a refined yet relaxed look. It’s marked down by 54%, bringing its price tag to just $250.

Urban Outfitters

You really won’t want to miss out on Urban Outfitters’ major Cyber Monday sale. Score an extra 50% off the entire sale section, plus take 50% off hundreds of styles. These discounts will be such a godsend considering we want to buy literally everything on the site. We’ll start with the Kimchi Blue Flower Power Chore Jacket, for now. It’s just $99 with all of the sales going on.

Verishop

Today only, save 30% on fashion at Verishop, using code HOLIDAY21 on select full-priced items, and with a minimum order value of $50. You’ll find top brands, including Free People, Nanushka, Staud, and many more. Catch us adding Free People’s Duvet Bomber Jacket to our cart. It costs just $109 with the Cyber Monday discount.