The Absolute Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals Include AirPods, Fire Sticks & Beats For The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen Them

While clothing and beauty Cyber Monday deals can be quite tempting, when you think about it, tech deals should be at the very top of your wishlist. Tech products normally cost the most, whether it’s a new pair of AirPods or a soundbar for your TV room. Savings of any amount on these pricier items are a triumph on Cyber Monday. Which exact tech devices have notable deals, however, is a whole other question that we’re here to answer for you.

After scouring Amazon for the best Cyber Monday tech deals, here’s a debrief of what we found. AirPods, Fire Sticks, Beats and literally so many other products have their lowest price tags yet. And those that don’t have record-breaking prices still have amazing discounts that are more than worthy of your coin. As for Walmart, there are endless tech must-haves, including gaming items like a Nintendo Switch bundle, curved monitor and headset. The retailer also has Dyson vacuums and portable speakers for way less.

If you’re a tech guru, shop the below deals. If you have some holiday shopping left to do, shop the below deals. Basically, whatever your interests and needs, these Cyber Monday tech deals are going to have you whipping out your credit card so fast.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Second-generation AirPods are now $90 at Amazon and I don’t think I even need to explain why this deal should be in your cart right now. Hurry, fast because they’re the No. 1 bestseller in the Electronics category and are sure to sell like hotcakes this Cyber Monday. They even dropped to $79 today, so keep your eye on this one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

This is not a drill: Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is half-off. $20 is its lowest price yet, so what are you waiting for? Save even more by purchasing one and saving $5 on the second. Be sure to enter code STREAMINGX2 at checkout (one two-pack per customer) to secure this deal. As the most recent version of the streaming stick, it’s 50 percent more powerful than its predecessor for fast streaming in HD. You won’t want to watch your fave shows and movies with anything but the Fire TV Stick.

Beats Studio Buds

If it’s always been a dream of yours to own a pair of Beats, now’s your chance to grab them for under $100. They’re the cheapest we’ve ever seen at Amazon. The Beats Studio Buds are super sleek and give you up to eight continuous hours of powerful, balanced audio. Shop them for 40 percent off while the markdown lasts.

Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A blue and red Joy-Con typically rings you up for $349 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe usually costs $50. That’s a total of $399. This bundle saves you nearly $100 on a Nintendo Switch and one of the hottest games. Add this unbeatable discount to your cart ASAP.

Therabody Theragun Prime

Massage your muscles post-workout with the Theragun Prime. It relieves pain and tension through percussion therapy, which you can control through the mobile app. Try out the four different attachments and five speeds and perhaps even buy one for the avid gym-goer in your life. Put this massage gun in your cart for the lowest price it’s ever had on Amazon.

Hisense 50-Inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV

A sale event as big as Cyber Monday is the optimal time to invest in a top-tier TV. This Hisense 50-inch model usually costs $530 but is on sale for $300. A $230 discount is undoubtedly a markdown to pay attention to. It’s actually the lowest we’ve ever seen this product at. With Fire TV built-in, this smart TV’s color, clarity and brightness are unmatched.

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console

Bet you didn’t expect to see the Xbox Series S on this list. Cop the holiday console for $60 off, plus enter claim code XBOX on the qualifying purchase at checkout to receive a $40 digital credit. This bundle comes with the Xbox Series S console, one Xbox wireless controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable and two AA batteries—a.k.a. everything you could need to start playing your fave games.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

I kid you not, these Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds are a whopping $100 off right now. Normally sitting at $149, they’re down to only $49 for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. They use the largest Galaxy Buds speaker to give you improved bass and a better fit. You can also turn on Active Noise Cancellation with a quick and easy tap on the Buds.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Get your hands on the newest iteration of the Echo Dot for just $40. This smart speaker typically costs $60, making its current 33 percent discount one you should definitely take advantage of while you can. It rarely ever has a markdown, especially one as good as this. Blast music, set timers, check the weather, call your besties and so much more with this compact, Alexa-enabled speaker.

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Apple TV is truly the complete package. You get to watch original shows and movies from Apple TV+, along with all your faves from other streaming platforms. Not to mention, Apple TV provides access to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music. Is there anything this tech device can’t do? Snag it for an entire $40 while you still can.

Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

The TikTok-viral Bissell carpet and couch cleaner might be sold out at Amazon, but its counterpart, the Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, is still available and happens to be on sale. It’s the No. 1 bestseller in its category because of its superior ability to remove stubborn pet stains and dirt that’s stuck deep in your carpets. Shop this portable cleaner for $145 instead of its usual $165.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum is bound to make maintaining your home so much easier. All you have to do is turn it on and watch as it automatically moves through the room and picks up dirt and dust. The Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum is a massive $200 off through the end of the day, so don’t dilly-dally! We’ve only ever seen its price tag dip to $400, making this discount totally worth it.

onn. 32” Class HD LED Roku Smart TV

If a new TV has been on your wishlist for a while, now’s your time to make it happen. This LED Roku Smart TV displays lifelike color, texture and detail to perfection. And it’s decked out with Roku so you can stream all of your fave shows and movies in one easy-to-access place. You probably never thought you’d find a quality TV for just $108, but now you have!

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Everyone needs a portable Bluetooth speaker in their home. Hosting a holiday party and need to play festive hits in the background? Check. Throwing a wild birthday party for your bestie and need to blast all of the top 100 hits? Check. Vacuuming your home but want to listen to a new podcast? Check. It’s check marks all around with this JBL speaker. The Flip 4 features a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that gives you 12 hours of continuous audio. Plus, you can activate and talk to Siri or Google Now from your speaker. Need we say more? Shop it for $40 less before the sale ends.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

The type of vacuum you use makes all the difference when you’re cleaning your home. Can it get all those hard-to-reach spots? Is it lightweight so your muscles aren’t aching afterward? Does it have all the necessary modes and attachments to clean different areas and pieces of furniture? This Dyson cordless vacuum is lightweight, has great battery life, includes two different cleaning heads and has a powerful motor that sucks up all the tiny dust particles in your floors and carpets. Did we mention it’s a jaw-dropping $200 off this Cyber Monday? Yup, this is going straight into our carts.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber

Embark on your virtual reality journey with the Meta Quest 2. Experience high-speed action all around you thanks to this device’s fast processor and high-resolution display. Even better, save $50 and get two popular games with this limited-edition bundle.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Know someone whose eyes are always glued to books? Get them the Kindle Paperwhite so they can read all of their fave titles in one place. This model has adjustable warm light so that reading is easy on their eyes, plus the display looks just like real paper even when there’s a sunny glare. The latest Kindle model flaunts an irresistible 32 percent discount, which is the best it’s ever had. You might as well add a few to your cart—one for you and a couple for your fellow bookworms.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Almost everyone I know has an Apple Watch and now I’m wondering if I’m missing out and should get one for myself. It lets you take calls, reply to text messages, track your daily activity, listen to your fave podcast and so much more. The best part is that its price tag has dropped significantly from $309 to $229.

Acer Nitro 23.6″ Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new gaming monitor, check out this Acer curved full HD monitor. The quality is so crisp and vibrant thanks to its 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also lends you a competitive advantage because the game’s frame rate is based on your graphics card rather than the fixed refresh rate of the monitor. Play on with this monitor that’s $81 cheaper than usual.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset

For all you gamers, hop on this incredible discount on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset. It’s $70 off and gives you such good surround sound. It’s also compatible for multiple systems, including PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android and Switch. The headset’s 30-hour battery life means you can game for as long as you want without having to plug them in for more juice. They’re comfortable, lightweight and have all the controls you could want.

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 (14-Inch)

In need of a laptop that delivers up to 3.7x faster performance, up to 13x faster performance for apps and games and up to 17 hours of battery life? Look no further than the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro that’s currently 20 percent off (a.k.a. the biggest discount it’s ever had). It might still be quite an investment, but anything helps when it comes to big-ticket items.

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker

Having an amazing home sound system doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. This Sony soundbar is down to $98 and has a sleek design that’ll look great anywhere in your home. Considering its lowest price on Amazon is $85, its $98 Cyber Monday deal is quite a steal.

HP 14″ Screen FHD Laptop Computer

Type away on this 14-inch laptop by HP. It has long battery life, going from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 45 minutes. The laptop also features an HP True Vision HD Camera and tuned stereo speakers. Study, get work done, watch Netflix and all that other fun stuff on this HP computer. It usually costs $279 but is on sale for $229.