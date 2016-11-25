Every Epic Cyber Monday Sale You’ll Want to Shop This Year

If you waited a little too long to score Black Friday deals, or you were just otherwise occupied making leftover-turkey sandwiches (ideally watching that “Friends” episode while doing so), consider Cyber Monday your second chance. Many retailers have extended their sales over the whole weekend, giving you plenty of opportunity to score a puffer coat, fancy eye cream, or standing mixer on the cheap. Other online boutiques are hosting one-day-only sales, so plan ahead if you want to take advantage of those.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of all the sales to check out in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and more.

FASHION

3×1

From November 25 through 28, take 25 percent off everything from the denim retailer.

Abercrombie and Fitch

Take 50 percent off site-wide starting Thanksgiving Day.

AG

Receive 30 percent off site-wide and in stores with code AGTHIRTY.

Akola

Take 40 percent off all products.

Alala

Get active with free ground shipping and 20 percent off site-wide.

Alex Woo

Enjoy a 20 percent site-wide discount on all purchases (including customized pieces) with the code THANKS20.

ALDO

Take 20 percent off regular styles and 50 percent off original all reduced styles.

Ali&Jay

Receive 40 percent off online and in-store, use code MAKEITRAIN.

Alex and Ani

Treat yourself and take 20 percent off your purchase.

Amore + Sorvete

Take 30 percent off site wide and free international shipping on all orders over $100, use code BLACKFRIDAY.

Anine Bing

Take 40-60 percent off select styles through November 28.

Ann Taylor

Get 50 percent off everything in-store and online.

Aritzia

Take up to 50 percent off select fall and winter items.

ASH

Need a new pair of shoes? Get 40 percent off select styles plus free ground shipping through November 28.

ASOS

Take home your whole cart with 30 percent off everything with the code THANKFUL30 at checkout.

AVI-8

Treat that special guy in your life to a new watch: 30 percent off site-wide with the code Cyber2016.

Bailey44

Get 40 percent off online and in-store, using code BLACKFRIYAY.

Banana Republic

Get 50 percent off five regular-priced items for both women’s and men’s collections with the code BRFIVE.

Ban.do

Get 25 percent off on the site all weekend, and then additional promotions throughout the weekend.

Bernardo

Take 25 percent off site-wide with code CYBERSALE.

Boden

Take 30 percent off with promo code 3Y8N, plus get free shipping and returns with purchases over $49.

Burton

20 percent off select categories online and in-store plus free shipping

Call It Spring

Take an extra 50 percent off sale items and an extra 30 percent off full-price items through Tuesday.

Catherine Weitzman

Get 30 percent off orders with code HOLIDAY30.

Chinese Laundry

Receive 30 percent off site-wide with the discount code CYBERMONDAY.

Club Monaco

Take 25 percent off purchases of $150 and up, 30 percent off $250 and up, and 35 percent off $400 and up with code THANKSAGAIN.

Coach

Take up to 50 percent off select bags, sunglasses, and other accessories on Cyber Monday.

Cole Haan

Enjoy 40 percent off your entire purchase.

Cover Swim

Plan a trip to somewhere warm and take 40 percent off your vacay swimwear.

Crane & Lion

Enjoy 20 percent off site-wide with code CYBER20.

Cult Gaia

Accessorize your life with 30 percent off everything (except the Gaias Ark bag) with the code OHMYGAIA through November 28.

Current/Elliot

Take 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online with the code THANKS (select exclusions apply).

Dagne Dover

Get 20 percent off everything except the Marianna Hewitt collection through Wednesday with the code GETDAGNE at checkout.

Dear Frances

Take home your new favorite pair of shoes at 25 percent off with the code CYBERMONDAY at checkout.

Dolce Vita

Get up to 60 percent off, plus an extra 20 percent off all sale items, with the code CYBER20.

Donatienne

Get 30 percent off site-wide on Italian leather bags with the code GONESHOPPING.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Free shipping and 25 percent off site-wide.

dressbarn

Take 25 percent off your order.

Eddie Bauer

Get 50 percent off online, 40 percent off in stores.

Endless Summer

Take 15 percent off through Cyber Monday.

Experimental Jewellery Club

Receive free shipping on all orders.

Fashionable

Take 20 percent off site-wide plus free shipping with the code Holiday.

For Love & Lemons

Get 25 percent off with code Ouioui.

Fortnight Lingerie

Take 30 percent off plus get free shipping with code CYBER30 on Cyber Monday.

Frances Valentine

30 percent off all items site wide, including sale items.

Furla

Get 50 percent off sale and 20 percent off full-price items through November 28.

Garmentory

Sign up for the newsletter to get notified about Monday’s deals.

Genuine People

Take extra 30 percent off sale items with code Cyber

giejo

Enter the code grateful50 for 50 percent off your order through December 1.

Halston Heritage

Just in time for those holiday parties: take 30 percent off the entire site.

Hat Attack

The entire site is 20 percent off on all orders placed before December 15.

Hudson Jeans

Get 40 percent off select styles, plus an extra 10 percent if you spend $400 or more, with code CYBMON.

Hue

Stock up on tights and socks just in time for winter with 35 percent off plus free shipping with code CYBER35FSH.

Iorane

Get 30 percent off everything with code FRIYAY.

J.Crew

Take 40 percent off your purchase with the code MONDAY.

Jenni Kayne

All customers receive 20 percent off and free ground shipping on purchases, plus a $50 gift card if you spend $400 or more.

Jami

Take 50 percent off with the code CYBERMONDAY.

Joie

Receive 25 percent off your purchase in stores and online using the code THANKS (select exclusions apply).

Jules Kae

Take 30 percent off site-wide by using the code JK30 at checkout.

Kendra Scott

Everything is 20 percent off today through November 28.

La Canadienne

Take 25 percent off select items online.

Lane Bryant

Score 40 percent off site-wide with the code CYBERSALE.

Lauren Cecchi New York

Enjoy a 40 percent discount, plus free shipping.

Latigo

Take 30 percent off, plus get free shipping with code CYBER through Tuesday.

Lee Savage

Take 25 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Lily Ashwell

Take 30 percent off with code CYBERMONDAY16

Likely

Visit their website to get 30 percent off of all full-price merchandise.

Lorna Jane

Get activewear at 30 percent off through Cyber Monday.

M.Gemi

Step up your shoe collection with $50 off every pair on November 28 (sign up for the mailing list and you can start shopping on Black Friday).

Madewell

Take 25 percent off everything with the code CYBERMONDAY.

Maje

Get 25 percent off all styles and free shipping and a gift with a purchase of $500 or more using the code CYBERMONDAY.

Mango

Take 20 percent off everything with the code CYBER at checkout.

Marigot

Take 30 percent off site-wide Monday through Wednesday with code CM16.

Matisse

Take 40 percent off all footwear site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Matt Bernson

Shoppers will receive $100 off any purchase of $200 or more by using the code CYBER100.

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Take 40 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday.

Milly

Spend $250 and get $50 off with the code MILLYMONEY50, spend $400 get $100 off with the code MILLYMONEY100, and spend $650 get $200 off using the code MILLYMONEY200.

Moda Operandi

Take an extra 30 percent off already-reduced styles with code EXTRA30 through Monday.

Modern Citizen

Take up to 70 percent off Cyber Monday selections in stores and online.

MVMT

Save up to 20 percent on all orders, plus free shipping and returns on orders over $50.

n:PHILANTHROPY

Get 40 percent off the site all day.

Naadam

Get 40 percent off cozy cashmere with code BFCM40.

Nina

Take 50 percent off site-wide with code SAVEMORE.

NYDJ

The entire site will be 30 percent off.

Parker Smith

The entire site is 20 percent off with the promo code CYBER20.

Peace Love World

Take 40 percent off through Tuesday, plus different daily deals.

Pine Cashmere

They will be holding a 20 percent off site-wide sale and will also be offering free 3-day shipping.

Project Social T

Get an extra 10 percent off the 30 percent off Black Friday sale site-wide.

Puma

Through Wednesday, take an extra 30 percent off your purchase with code CYBERMONDAY16.

Ramy Brook

Take 30 percent off your entire purchase.

Rebecca Minkoff

Take up to 75 percent off sale items, plus spend $100 and get 25 percent off site-wide and in-store for all orders of $150 or more.

Rebecca Taylor

Get 25 percent off all purchases, excluding La Vie Rebecca Taylor, with the code CELEBRATE.

Rent the Runway

Take 25 percent off order of $75 or more, or your first month of Unlimited, with the code BF2016.

RumbaTime

Take 25 percent off site-wide using the code Cyber2016.

Shape Activewear

Get a Cyberia bra free with any purchase.

Shopbop

Take up to 25 percent off with the retailer’s Spend More, Save More sale.

Slate & Stone

Take 50 percent off the site with the code CYBER50 through Tuesday.

Solid and Striped

Take 30 percent off swimwear and more with the code CYBERMONDAY.

Splits59

Motivate yourself with some new workout clothes: take 30 percent off site-wide (plus check for additional surprise throughout the weekend).

State of Grace

Get 30 percent off loungewear.

Staud

Take 30 percent off this cool-girl brand with code STAUD30.

Steve Madden

Receive 25 percent off entire purchase using the code CYBER25.

Stone Cold Fox

Take 40 percent off select styles with the code GiveThanks.

Sunday Somewhere

Get up to 50 percent off store-wide.

Sweaty Betty

Stock up on new activewear with 25 percent off through November 28.

Target

The retailer is offering 15 percent off site-wide, including their just-launched Disney and Star Wars: Force For Change T-shirt collaboration, of which $5.00 per shirt will be donated to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power.

Ted Baker London

Take up to 50 percent off select styles in stores and online, no code required.

The 5th

For the first time ever, the limited-time-only brand will be open on Thanksgiving through Monday, and offer a 20 percent discount on all-black products.

The Arrivals

Get up to 70 percent off select styles of cult-hit outerwear.

The Cambridge Satchel Company

Get 40 percent off everything.

The Dreslyn

Take 25 percent off orders up to $500, or 30 percent off when you spend more than $500 with code GOBIG.

The Outnet

Get discounts of up to 85 percent off at the retailer’s annual November sale until November 28.

The RealReal

Get up to 75 percent off clothes and accessories.

The Way U

Take 40 percent off select handbags through November 28.

Todd Snyder

Take 30 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday with code HOLIDAY30.

True & Co.

Take 25 percent off site-wide Sunday and Monday with code CYBERMONDAY25.

True Religion

Take 40 percent off your entire purchase and get a gift with your purchase.

ullu

Get 30 percent off all products using the code TURKEYDAY30.

Vint and York

Take 30 to 50 percent off vintage-inspired frames.

Wildfox

Take 30 percent off everything with the code allmine.

Yumi Kim

The brand is offering 30 percent off in stores and online through November 28 with code THANKS.

Zana Bayne

Get 15 percent off badass leather and PVC belts with code BLACKBELT.

KIDS

Appaman

Enjoy 35 percent off the entire website.

June & January

Take up to 50 percent off select styles, including exclusive new products.

Noble Carriage

Get 10 percent off orders over $100 with code TAKE10 site-wide, and for orders over $200 save 20 percent with code TAKE20.

Skylar Luna

Receive 20 percent off site-wide, no code necessary.

Umi Shoes

Get up to 60 percent off select styles with promo code CYBER16.

HOME & LIFESTYLE

Artifact Uprising

Use the code VERYMERRY to get up to 20 percent off custom photo gifts (10 percent off $10-plus, 15 percent off $100-plus, and 20 percent off $200-plus) through November 28.

bunglo

Save 40 percent off site-wide with code LUCKYYOU.

Chasing Paper

Free shipping, no code required.

Cameo Nouveau

Take 30 percent off site-wide.

Crate and Barrel

Take 15 percent off all purchases, plus get free shipping on orders over $49, with code SAVE15.

Dear Keaton

Take 20 percent off site-wide with the code CYBER20.

Gilt City

Get 20 percent off site-wide.

Gray Malin

Enjoy 30 percent off site-wide.

Honeycomb Studio

Free shipping on all orders with the code shopsmall16.

MCMC Fragrances

Set the mood with 20 percent off their candle collection.

Pressed Juicery

Skip the cookies and pass that juice; get any four juices for $20.

Society6

Take 20 percent off site-wide and get free shipping.

Stop, Breathe & Think

Sorry Android users, iPhones only: get a 50 percent discount on the new Premium Subscription via the award-winning meditation App.

The RealReal

Starting at 7 a.m. PST, get up to 50 percent off home and art items.

Winc

Wind down with some free wine: get two bottles on the house and complimentary shipping with the code BLACKFRIDAY16 at checkout.

BEAUTY

ABBA

Purchase any ABBA shampoo or conditioner and receive 40 percent off.

Briogeo Hair Care

Get 25 percent off your order, plus free shipping over $60, and two free samples with code CYBER through November 30.

Butter London

Take 30 percent off site-wide through Cyber Monday (excludes Beauty Arsenal, Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Vault, and Plush Rush Vault).

Cricket

Receive 40 percent off any purchase of 99 Bobby Pins and Happy Hair Ties Tins.

Drunk Elephant

Take 20 percent off all products with the code STUFFED.

Drybar

Take an additional 25 percent off already-discounted bundles today only.

eXO Simple Skincare

Get 20 percent off with the code CYBERWEEK from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Fasciablaster

Get a tool that lessens the look of cellulite: buy a black Fasciablaster and receive the Face Blaster for free before it launches.

FOREO

They will be offering 25 percent off site wide (excludes all holiday gift sets).

Glossier

Take 20 percent off everything, plus get free shipping through Cyber Monday.

IT Cosmetics

Spend $35 and receive a free Travel Size Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil with the code DISCOVER35, spend $75 and receive a full size Hello Lashes Mascara with the code BELIEVE75, and Spend $125 and receive a full size No. 50 Serum with the code LOVE125.

Kat Von D

For every $100 purchase, get a free vegan-leather makeup bag filled with mini lipsticks, liners, and more. Full-size lipstick bundles are available for $44, plus get free shipping on every order through Monday.

Label.m USA

Take 25 percent off all collections, accessories and holiday promotional items with the code LABLMBLACK.

La Roche-Posay

30 percent off all orders (excluding Effaclar Kit, Effaclar Towelettes, and the 100ml Miceller Water) with promo code CYBER.

Niucoco

Buy one, get one on all hair products on Cyber Monday with the code CyberCoconuts.

Nuance Salma Hayek

Get 25 percent off Nuance Salma Hayek Haircare in CVS stores and online.

Nuxe

Take 30 percent off site-wide through December 4, no discount code needed.

Mad Hippie

Get 30 percent off natural skincare products.

Morgan Taylor

Receive 40 percent off the Wrapped in Glamour four-piece mini pack.

Mullein and Sparrow

The brand is offering 25 percent off site-wide with code THANKS though November 28.

Ouidad

Use the code THANKFUL to receive a free holiday travel bag with five travel size curl favorite products with any purchase over $85 and receive 50 percent off all holiday gift sets.

Palladio Beauty

Receive 25 percent off site-wide and free shipping with the discount code BlackFriday2016.

Patchology

Take 40 percent off everything on the site.

Perricone MD

Receive 50 percent off select Perricone MD products with exclusive Daily Deal specials each day.

Phyto

Take 40 percent off your entire purchase through November 28.

Restorsea

Spend $200 and receive a free full-size Rejuvenating Day Cream.

Seaweed Bath Co.

20 percent off site-wide plus free shipping on orders over $25 with the code HOLIDAY20.

skyn ICELAND

Get 30 percent off site-wide, no exclusions.

S.W. Basics

Receive 20 percent off site wide, plus an additional 15 percent for newsletter subscribers (new subscribers included), for a total of 35 percent off.

Tatcha

Get a $20 gift card for every $120 spent through November 29.

VENeffect

Receive a complimentary mini sample of VENeffect’s Anti-Aging Lip Treatment with any purchase and save $85 on the Firming Phyto-Lift Serum + Intensive Moisturizer in a sleek cosmetics case with the promo code VENeffect INSIDER.

W3LL PEOPLE

25 percent site-wide Black Friday through Cyber Monday, no code required (full-size, full-price W3LL PEOPLE products only).