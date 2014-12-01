30 Fashionable Cyber Monday Sales to Shop Today

Black Friday pass you by with nothing to show for it? The bigger, badder, and more convenient sales are today anyway—Cyber Monday 2014—so we compiled need-to-know sales from 30 top retailers and brands. Happy shopping!

3.1 Phillip Lim: 40% off WRTW and MRTW (pre-fall and fall collections) and 30% off accessories and shoes (pre-fall and fall collections) continues through Monday.

Adore Me

BOGO free on select items.

Aldo

Take an extra 50% off sale items.

Alice + Olivia

Take 25% off sitewide.

All Saints

20% off all items with code THANKS.

Aritzia

Up to 60% off select items plus free shipping.

Armour Vert

40% off site wide on Dec. 1st.

ASOS

Take 30% off everything with code ILOVEMONDAYS

AYR

30% off site wide with code CYBERNATE on Dec. 1st.

Barneys

Up to 40% off select items.

BCBG Max Azria

50% off select items on Dec. 1st.

Current/Elliott:

25% off site wide. Starts Nov. 26th

Cynthia Vincent

25% off everything with code MON25 plus free two-day shipping.

Dannijo

Get 30% off; spend $500 and receive $100 off your purchase.

Drybar

Take 10% off all products & tools, plus free shipping.

DVF

40% off select fall styles.

Eloquii

50% off site wide and an extra 10% off when you spend $125 plus free shipping.

Equipment

25% off entire site.

H&M

Take 30% off entire purchase and free shipping on all orders over $50.

Intermix

30% off all sale items.

Jenni Kayne

20% off entire site through Dec. 5.

Kirna Zabete:

Take an extra 10% off sale with code KZLOVE,

L.K. Bennett:

30% off select items.

Need Supply

20% off site-wide with code CYBER20.

Net-A-Porter

Up to 50% off

Oak

50% off site wide.

Opening Ceremony

40% off select items.

Otte

Take 20% off site wide.

Rent the Runway

20% off any rental order over $75.

Shopbop:

Spend $250, save 15%; Spend $500, save 20%; Spend $1000, save 25%.

Spring:

$30 off one-time order of $100+.

Stetson:

Take 25% off all purchases with code CYBER25.

The RealReal

Get 15% off of orders of $250 with code CYBER15 and 25% off of orders $500 or more with code CYBER25.

Theory

Take up to 40% off select styles; spend $500 get $100 toward your next purchase.

ZARA

Up to 50% off select items