30 Fashionable Cyber Monday Sales to Shop Today

Black Friday pass you by with nothing to show for it? The bigger, badder, and more convenient sales are today anyway—Cyber Monday 2014—so we compiled need-to-know sales from 30 top retailers and brands. Happy shopping!

3.1 Phillip Lim: 40% off WRTW and MRTW (pre-fall and fall collections) and 30% off accessories and shoes (pre-fall and fall collections) continues through Monday.

Adore Me
BOGO free on select items.

Aldo
Take an extra 50% off sale items.

Alice + Olivia
Take 25% off sitewide.

All Saints
20% off all items with code THANKS.

Aritzia
Up to 60% off select items plus free shipping.

Armour Vert
40% off site wide on Dec. 1st.

ASOS
Take 30% off everything with code ILOVEMONDAYS

AYR
30% off site wide with code CYBERNATE on Dec. 1st.

Barneys
Up to 40% off select items.

BCBG Max Azria
50% off select items on Dec. 1st.

Current/Elliott:
25% off site wide. Starts Nov. 26th

Cynthia Vincent
25% off everything with code MON25 plus free two-day shipping.

Dannijo
Get 30% off; spend $500 and receive $100 off your purchase.

Drybar
Take 10% off all products & tools, plus free shipping.

DVF
40% off select fall styles.

Eloquii
50% off site wide and an extra 10% off when you spend $125 plus free shipping.

Equipment
25% off entire site.

H&M
Take 30% off entire purchase and free shipping on all orders over $50.

Intermix
30% off all sale items.

Jenni Kayne
20% off entire site through Dec. 5.

Kirna Zabete:
Take an extra 10% off sale with code KZLOVE,

L.K. Bennett:
30% off select items.

Need Supply
20% off site-wide with code CYBER20.

Net-A-Porter
Up to 50% off

Oak
50% off site wide.

Opening Ceremony
40% off select items.

Otte
Take 20% off site wide.

Rent the Runway
20% off any rental order over $75.

Shopbop:
Spend $250, save 15%; Spend $500, save 20%; Spend $1000, save 25%.

Spring:
$30 off one-time order of $100+.

Stetson:
Take 25% off all purchases with code CYBER25.

The RealReal
Get 15% off of orders of $250 with code CYBER15 and 25% off of orders $500 or more with code CYBER25.

Theory
Take up to 40% off select styles; spend $500 get $100 toward your next purchase.

ZARA
Up to 50% off select items

