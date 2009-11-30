Cyber Monday Sales: 10 Great Deals

Take advantage of shopping on the web, with sales that run for one day only, today! Cyber Monday madness is already upon us. Get your web browser up, with windows full of must-have holiday items. The fashionable online pieces are all deeply discounted today and we’re here to clue you in on how to start surfing the sales you really want to shop. Most sales are being run by keywords or special promo codes, others are open to the public.

So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away the cyber-sales that won’t last:

Shopbop

Our first online-shopping recommendation for today is one of our personal favorites, ShopBop. Today only take $50 off any purchase of $300, $100 off $500, $150 off $700, and $225 off $1000, using the code: GIFT4U. Also receive free shipping.

Tory Burch

Pick up a pair of those must-have flats at a discount today! Receive a limited edition tog bag if you spend $100. Also take 30 percent off orders of $300 or more, using the code: TURKEY30. Free shipping is offered for orders of $150 or more.

Ann Taylor

Offering a whooping 40 percent off your entire purchase only online, only today using the code MONDAY.

Aldo

Offering 50-70 percent off already-marked down prices, and 10 percent off with code: CYBERMONDAY09.

BCBG Max Azria



Hosting an online exclusive “secret sale,” with our favorite party dresses deeply discounted at 50-70 percent off original prices.

Bluefly

Offering an additional 10 percent off everything in their online boutique and free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Intermix

Giving away free-shipping and 15 percent on every order using the code: CYBER.

Kate Spade

Get a new handbag at 50 percent off already marked down prices online today at Kate Spade!

Gap and Banana Republic



Receive 20 percent off everything on BOTH sites, it’s a two for one deal online this year. Also receive free shipping with no restrictions on purchasing amounts.