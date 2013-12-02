Cyber Monday: 25 Fashion and Beauty Discount Codes To Use Today

Did Black Friday pass you by with nothing to show for it? The bigger, badder, and more convenient sales are today anyway—Cyber Monday—so we compiled need-to-know discount codes for 25 top fashion and beauty sites. Happy shopping!
Ann Taylor
Save 50% Off Entire Purchase Today
CODE: SHOP50
ASOS
Save 30% off site wide through December 4
CODE: GIMMEMORE
Butter London
Take 20% off site wide and 50% off “last-call” items.
CODE: CYBER13.
C. Wonder
Save 40% off your purchase, plus receive free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
CODE: GIFTS40
C.O. Bigelow:
Take 25% off C.O. Bigelow products.
CODE: TURKEY1838
Decleor
Take 30% off any purchase plus free Shipping with Purchases $75 or more.
CODE: SPECIAL30
Diane von Furstenberg
Get $50 off when you spend $200 online with code DVFINSIDER through December 31.
Ivory + Mason
All glasses and sunglasses will be 50% off.
CODE: MCM50
J.Crew Factory
Receive 50% off site wide and free shipping if you spend over $50.
CODE: HOLIDAY50
Jane Iredale
Receive a free gift with a $150 purchase, which includes Citrine Mystikol, Bronze 24Karat Gold, Nectar PureGloss and makeup bag.
CODE: MYGIFT4.
Kendra Scott
Save 20% off (except for LUXE collection) and receive free shipping.
CODE: BFCM2013
Moda Operandi
Save 40% on select pre-fall and fall merchandise today.
Nicholas K
Get 40% off with code CYBERMONDAY.
Palethorp
Brooklyn handbag designer Palethorp will be offering 30% off site-wide.
CODE: CYBER30.
Paperless Post
First-ever site-wide discount, receive 25% off including designer cards and fine printing.
CODE: FESTIVE25
PARTYSKIRTS BY SKOT
Get 30% off these flattering party skirts today.
CODE: CyberMonday
Quinn
Get 50% off select items with code MONDAYMADNESS.
Sachin + Babi
Receive 25% off your entire purchase today.
Code: CYBERM
Shopbop
Save 15% when you spend $250, save 20% when you spend $500, and save 25% when you spend $1000.
CODE: BIGEVENT13
Tom Tom Jewelry
Get 30% off entire site.
CODE: CYBERTOMTOM
Tory Burch
Save 20% off orders over $300, save 25% off orders over $500, save 30% off orders over $750, plus receive free shipping.
CODE: HOLIDAY
Tracy Reese
Get 30% off you entire purchase, including regular price, sale and clearance merchandise.
CODE: CYBER30
Vichy
Receive 25% off your entire order, plus free shipping and a complimentary tote bag.
CODE: CYBER13
Weleda
Take 25% off all beauty and wellness products.
CODE: MONDAY