Cyber Monday Alert: Online Shopping Can Get You Fired

You have a few free minutes tomorrow, so you sneak over to Gilt and check out the day’s sales. All of a sudden you’re swimming in a sea of Helmut Lang and Zac Posen –all of which is reduced by 50-70 percent off. An hour goes by. What’s the harm, you think? You still have all afternoon to get things done and you’ve just scored some great clothes at an even better price.

Well, according to an article on the LA Times blog, big brother is watching, and they’re not happy. Andy Riabokin, the Los Angeles branch manager of Robert Half Technology, warns that most companies supervise their employees’ online movements while at work: “Rest assured that everything you click on is being watched. So don’t be surprised if you get a note from HR that says we notice you’ve been on a certain site a lot. They can track your every move.”

Comforting, no? While many companies that are beginning to block shopping sites on their company servers, others will simply punish those employees who sneak onto a website for a little mid-afternoon shopping pick-me-up.

With Cyber Monday right around the corner, there are sure to be many deal-hungry consumers hoping for a chance to stock up on holiday gifts during this convenient day of sales. So make sure you give yourself a little extra time in the morning to check out the deals. As much as we love a good promotiom, not even the most supremely beautiful pair of Christian Louboutins at a disgustingly low price are worth losing your job. After all, a girls gotta eat!

Image courtesy of Blind Gossip