CUUP Swim Is Finally Here & It’s Minimalist Perfection

Good things take time. This is something that CUUP—the direct-to-consumer brand that has made waves in the lingerie industry with its line of chic, size-inclusive pieces—knows all too well. That’s why it took them almost two years and over 100 fittings to launch CUUP Swim—but today, it’s (finally) here.

The brand-new division features three bikini tops and three bottoms, all of which are modeled after CUUP’s best-selling undergarments. The new tops, for instance, all share the same names as the beloved CUUP bras: the Balconette, the Scoop and the Plunge. The bottoms are named after some of their underwear styles, too—The Bikini, The Highwaist, and the Tap—so finding a suit you love will be a breeze if you’re already a fan of their skivvies. All six pieces all come in five colorways: Seaweed (a dark green), Lava (a hot red), Earth (a deep brown), Shell (a bright white) and of course, Black.

To make sure CUUP nailed their swimwear sizing system the first time around, they performed fittings on 25 different women’s bodies. The results yielded a total of 53 top sizes, spanning 30A through 42F. The bottoms are available in seven sizes, ranging from XS through XXXL. All of the bottoms go for $68 and the tops are $98. Yes, they are worth the splurge.

To ensure that your online swimwear shopping experience is a breeze, CUUP is offering virtual appointments with their team of Fit Therapists to help you find your perfect size, just as they would with their lingerie. Basically, these swimsuits are meant to fit and feel like bras that you can wear into the ocean.

As a bonus for your conscience, the sets are pretty sustainable to boot. They’re made from ECONYL yarn, a fabric that’s comprised of regenerated nylon. Even better, the fabric offers UPF 50 protection for a day in the sun. The materials are also designed to be just as long-lasting as the styles are timeless—they’re resistant to chlorine, pilling, light, sunscreen and saltwater.

Obviously, CUUP had to enlist the help of some of their famous friends for this new launch. The stunning campaign images feature the likes of model and actress Camille Rowe, artist and model Lauren Searle, French model Leslie Sidora and all-around cool girl Zahara Davis. They also count celebs like Miley Cyrus and Chloe Grace Moretz as fans of the brand, so I’ve got a hunch that these pieces are going to be all over your Instagram feed come summer.

Read on to shop all six of the brand-new styles below. Good luck trying to decide your fave!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Plunge in “Lava”

The Plunge offers the least amount of coverage out of the three styles, but still has the same support as your favorite CUUP bra.

The Highwaist in “Shell”

The Highwaist features—you guessed it—a higher waist and super high-rise sides, so it’s perfect if you’re looking to show off your legs for days.

The Balconette in “Black”

The Balconette has a traditionally sexy silhouette that looks just like your go-to bra, but is designed for the beach. This one offers a little more support than the Plunge style.

The Bikini In “Seaweed”

The Bikini features a skimpier silhouette that won’t dig in at your hips, which means that it’s perfect for all-day beach wear. There’s not a ton of coverage in the back, so don’t be afraid to show some cheek.

The Scoop in “Earth”

CUUP describes The Scoop as “comfortably forgettable,” so what else doe you need to know? It’s designed to move with your body for a seamless fit you won’t want to take off.

The Tap in “Black”

The Tap is designed with a vintage-inspired silhouette that offers a little more coverage at the hips and a slightly cheeky cut in the back. The sculpted fit guarantees that you’ll look and feel great all day.