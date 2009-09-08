The Cutest Couples at the Venice Film Festival

We are super excited for Matt Damon‘s new movie “The Informant;” check out the trailer here, and tell us what you think. Above, Luciana Bozan Barrosa and Matt Damon at the premiere of “The Informant.” Luciana looks stunning in this neutral floor-length gown.

Off the red carpet, the couple looks like they are enjoying the nightlife in Venice, and are in a hurry to get wherever it is they’ll be partying for the night.

Oh Paris, we love your plunge. Opting for a neutral shade as well, Paris sparkles next to on-and-off again boyfriend Doug Reinhardt. They attended the “Bad Lieutenant” premiere, starring Eva Mendes and Nicolas Cage.

Sight-seeing around town, were not sure if we love or loath the couple’s matching gray and black casual outfits. What are your thoughts?

Sigh. The sight of Hollywoods best looking couple in Venice; George Clooney and Elizabetta Canalis. Does it get any better? Elisabetta looks elegant as usual in this turquoise floor-length gown. The couple attended the premiere of “The Men Who Stare at Goats,” which Clooney stars in. Weird title, we know. But who cares, if Clooney’s in it, we’re so there.

The couple takes a water taxi from town to town, looking casual and somewhat crippled? What’s on George’s hand!?

Because we can’t get enough. Wishing we were in Venice too….