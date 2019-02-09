12 Celebrity Couples We Never Want to Break Up

Scroll To See More Images

With so much love in Hollywood, it’s hard to pick the cutest celebrity couples. There are some that make us laugh (like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend), while others simply make us swoon with their public displays of affection, both on and off screen. (Looking at you, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.)

2018 was a rough year for celebrity couples. With the breakups of fan-favorite relationships, like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, we just about gave up on love in Hollywood, until 2019 rolled around. So far, the year has been filled with celebrity engagements, marriages and new relationships. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married. So are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

There are bound to be more celebrity couples to come in 2019, but at least we can rely on these dozen or so Hollywood relationships to always give us joy. We can’t stop anyone from doing anything, but if these celebrity couples were to break up, we would be devastated. We don’t know if these couples will last forever (though some of them have been together for well over a decade), but we love them together. Here are 12 celebrity couples we hope to never break up.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen and Legend are the internet’s power couple. Not only do they troll each other on the regular (thanks mostly to Teigen), but the couple also share two beautiful children: 2-year-old daughter Luna and 8-month-old son Miles. As legend has it, the couple met in 2007 after Teigen starred as Legend’s love interest in the music video for his song “Stereo.” They first met when Teigen walked in on Legend in his dressing room, ironing in his underwear. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug,'” she recalled to Cosmopolitan. Later that night, the couple hooked up. But it wasn’t until later, after months of FaceTiming while Legend was on tour, that the couple started dating. The rest is history. Teigen and Legend wed in 2013 and they’ve been inseparable—especially on social media—ever since. “I joke about it a lot, but I truly have the most incredible husband on the planet,” the mother of two said. “You are our everything. You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together. This is so sappy. I’m sorry. I hate it,” Teigen said at Glamour’s Women of the Year event in 2018. “I didn’t cry during our wedding. I hate you, John, I really do.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Blunt and Krasinski had a massive year in 2018 when they starred as a couple living in a post-apocalyptic world, where no one can speak or make noise, in A Quiet Place, directed by Krasinski. Months later, they made our hearts swoon at the 2019 SAGs where Blunt won the award for Best Supporting Actress and her husband watched lovingly. But how did they meet? Well, their love story started in 2008 when Krasinski found himself immediately smitten with his now-wife. “It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A. Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.”‘ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you,'” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. After that, the couple had their first date at a gun range. (Unique! We know.) But the couple almost never met if it wasn’t for Krasinski’s role on The Office, which brought him to Los Angeles at a time where he was considering giving up acting. “It’s a little bit of an existential crisis after a while, because I wouldn’t have met my wife, I wouldn’t have been out in L.A. Truly, when I say the show has given me everything, it’s given me everything,” he told DeGeneres. The couple wed in 2010.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

From the moment the couple met, de Rossi knew she was in love with DeGeneres. But she couldn’t immediately admit to her feelings due to being closeted at the time and fearing for her career if she came out. “[I knew Ellen was the one] when I first laid eyes on her, but it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on ‘Ally McBeal’ at the time, and I was not living as an openly gay person,” she said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career, so I wasn’t about to date the most famous lesbian in the world.” It wasn’t until years later when the two met again did De Rossi muster the confidence to come out and know that DeGeneres was the woman she had to be with for the rest of her life. “I just walked over to say hello to her, and I couldn’t believe it, but she turned around and it was like an arrow was shot through my heart,” she said. “I felt weak at the knees, and I was overwhelmed with how I felt, but then it took me about 10 months to get the courage up to actually do anything about it.” The couple wed in 2008, and have been going strong for more than a decade.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds and Lively played love interests in 2011’s Green Lantern, but they didn’t start dating until a year later. The two, who had been close friends for that year, developed feelings for each other when they were on a double date with other people. Though Reynolds admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it was “weird” transitioning out of the friend zone, we’re sure he’s glad that the two made that leap. “We were buddies then. I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single,” Reynolds said. “We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. “That was the most awkward date from their perspective probably because we were just like fireworks coming across. It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.” They married in 2012 and share two daughters together: 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s love story began in when they filmed 2010’s The Last Song in the summer of 2009. The film, based on Nicholas Sparks’s book of the same name, follows a troubled teenager (played by Cyrus) who falls in love with a local small-town boy (played by Hemsworth.) However, it wasn’t love at first sight. In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus talked about her first audition with Hemsworth and how she was turned off by his attitude. It wasn’t until later, when she get to know him, that she fell for him.

“I heard a rumor that he didn’t really want the role,” Cyrus said. “And when he came in to audition for the role, I’m thinking, ‘Here’s this guy, he’s amazingly good-looking, super confident and he doesn’t realize how blessed he is to be in this room, because I know how blessed I am. This is such a big opportunity for both of us. And I was thinking, ‘Ugh, gross.’ You know?” They dated on and off for almost a decade before marrying in a secret ceremony in Cyrus’s home state of Tennessee in December 2018.

Barack and Michelle Obama

No cuter couple has lived in the White House than Barack and Michelle Obama. The former POTUS and FLOTUS met in 1989 when Michelle was assigned as Barack’s mentor at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP. Though they both attended Harvard University, it wasn’t until this moment, when Barack was 28 and Michelle was 25, that they first met. “Barack, about a month in, asked me out, and I thought ‘No way. This is completely tacky,‘” Michelle told ABC News. Eventually, she gave in and went out with her now-husband and the two started a serious relationship. Their date included lunch at the Art Institute of Chicago, followed by a walk around a park. The date ended with them going to see the Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing. The two married in 1992, and six years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Malia, who is now 20. Three years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Sasha, who is now 17.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham met at a charity soccer game in 1997, when she was at the height of her fame with the Spice Girls and he was an unknown soccer player. Victoria was in a lounge for the players of Manchester United, the team David played for, when she spotted her future husband. She wrote about the experience, which she considered love at first sight, for British Vogue. “And, yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge—although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” she wrote. “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage—you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)” They married in 1999, and share four children together: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Harris was in his mid-20s when he met Burtka, who was in a relationship at the time. The two first met when Harris went to meet his friend, Katie, who was also mutual friends with Burtka, someone Harris described as a “brooding, James Dean-type guy in a leather jacket.” After mistaking Burtka for his friend’s boyfriend, Katie told Harris that Burtka wasn’t actually straight, but he was in a relationship. “I was in another relationship when I met Neil and was doing the long-distance, New York-to-LA thing. It was sort of on the rocks. Long distance is so hard,” Burtka told Out. It wasn’t until some time later when Burtka and Harris ran into each other in New York City and started becoming friends that they realized how much chemistry they had with each other. “I ended up breaking with my boyfriend, and a week later, Neil and I had a date,” Burtka said. “We started hanging out every single night, and after three months, it was just non-stop. We talk on the phone at least eight times a day and text at least 25 times a day.” The two married in September 2014 and share two children together: 8-year-old twins Gideon and Harper.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kutcher and Kunis first met when they starred on Fox’s That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. But they didn’t start dating until much later. After they married, dated and divorced other people, the two ran into each other at an awards show. They kept in touch the entire time, but it wasn’t until they saw each other face to face, years after their show ended, that they saw each other in a different, more romantic light. “And then we ran into each other at a party, at an award show. So I see this guy, and I see his back, and he’s really tall [Kutcher is 6’2; Kunis is 5’4], and I was like who’s that tall guy?…And I’m standing there like this, literally like ‘Hmm…”a nd I’m wearing this big poofy dress, and [I] look[ed] ridiculous, and then he just turns around, and it was like literally, if we were in a movie, the music would just start playing and violins would go. I just went [gasps]. Like, I think he for the first time ever took my breath away….I was like, ‘Fuck, he’s good looking,'” Kunis told Glamour.

After reuniting, the two became friends with benefits, much like their characters in their many, many rom-coms, before they started falling for each other IRL. “[Kutcher] just got out of a marriage. I got out of a long relationship. I was single and having the best time ever. I was totally dating, having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’m never getting married.’ He’s like, ‘Great, neither am I!’ And we’re like shaking hands on it and we’re like, ‘Life is great!’ A year later, we’re like, ‘Tomorrow, let’s get married,'” Kunis told Howard Stern. The rest is history. Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015 and have two children together: 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 2-year-old son Dimitri.

Levine was first introduced to Prinsloo over email when Maroon 5 was looking for a model to star in a music video. “I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it,” Prinsloo told PorterEdit. The music video plans fell through, but Prinsloo and Levine kept in touch. After a month of emailing, the two met in person in Los Angeles, where Prinsloo traveled to for a job, and went on their first date. It didn’t take them long to fall in love. “We talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!” she said. The two married in 2014 and share two children together: 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 11-month-old Gio Grace.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen was single for a year and wasn’t looking for a serious relationship when she met her now-husband, Tom Brady. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the model revealed that the two were set up on a date. Immediately, she was smitten, despite her hesitance to jump into a serious relationship—something she had been in nearly her entire adult life. As she says, though, you don’t get to choose when you fall in love. “I knew right way—the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!'” Bündchen said. “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.” “I’d been single for a year, and I wasn’t looking for a relationship. I’d always been in serious relationships, but you learn a lot about yourself when you’re by yourself, and I was enjoying that process. But you don’t choose.” The two married in 2009, and share two children together: 9-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 6-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.