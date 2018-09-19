25 Carry-On Bags That Will Make You the Most Stylish Traveler Around

With winter getaways on the brain, many of us are scouring the web and rummaging through stores to try and find the perfect carry-on bag. Compact, rolling, and sized to fit most airlines’ standard overhead storage maximums, the carry-on is easily the most important piece in most luggage collections. And not only is it practical (you have to own one if you want to go anywhere!), but it also has the potential to be very chic, if you pick right.

Whether you’re looking to spend big on a luxe carry-on or trying to find something reasonable (yet cute) so you can spend more on vaca, having a bag that’s functional, sturdy, and high-quality is key to making a sometimes stressful flying experience smooth sailing. From suitcases small enough to pass the overhead cabin test to weekenders you can use when you’re headed for a shorter trip (that will also fit in the overhead compartment, or even under your plane seat), there’s a perfect carry-on for every woman and any trip.

Ready to hit the road in style? Click through the slideshow ahead to shop our current favorite carry-on options.