15 Cute Winter Hats for Every Cozy Outfit

Last week, I was walking around in Soho, the see-and-be-seen capital of the world, when it hit me: It’s not the boots, or the coat, or even the bag that makes any single winter outfit so damn cool. It’s not even the carefully chosen layers, even though they’re a close second. Turns out, after a careful study of the dozens of bloggers that walked past me standing outside the Zara on Broadway while I people-watched, it’s all in the hat.
MORE: 18 Sleek Ankle-Length Coats You’re Definitely Going to Want
Think about it: A beanie can turn the vibe of a too-stuffy outfit into something that looks laid-back—even insouciant. Or a pom can make a look playful. And a wide-brim hat can transform a shleppy, I-just-woke-up-and-ran-out-the-door look into something that’s socially acceptable to wear to Whole Foods.
MORE: What You Should Wear to a Winter Wedding
I’m even guilty of wearing mine during the entirety of the workday, halfway because our office is pretty casual, and halfway because it quells a bad hair day quicker than throwing it up into a ponytail. Dry shampoo has nothing on a good hat. If you’re of a similar mindset (and I’m pretty sure you are) click below to find 15 cute winter hats to shop all season long.