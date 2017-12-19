15 Cute Winter Hats for Every Cozy Outfit

Last week, I was walking around in Soho, the see-and-be-seen capital of the world, when it hit me: It’s not the boots, or the coat, or even the bag that makes any single winter outfit so damn cool. It’s not even the carefully chosen layers, even though they’re a close second. Turns out, after a careful study of the dozens of bloggers that walked past me standing outside the Zara on Broadway while I people-watched, it’s all in the hat.

Think about it: A beanie can turn the vibe of a too-stuffy outfit into something that looks laid-back—even insouciant. Or a pom can make a look playful. And a wide-brim hat can transform a shleppy, I-just-woke-up-and-ran-out-the-door look into something that’s socially acceptable to wear to Whole Foods.

I’m even guilty of wearing mine during the entirety of the workday, halfway because our office is pretty casual, and halfway because it quells a bad hair day quicker than throwing it up into a ponytail. Dry shampoo has nothing on a good hat. If you’re of a similar mindset (and I’m pretty sure you are) click below to find 15 cute winter hats to shop all season long.