19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

As a born-and-bred Southerner who now finds herself in Brooklyn, I’ve spent a lot of time analyzing my winter wardrobe. And though I’ve addressed most of my closet’s cold-weather downfalls—I now own a puffy coat, clunky snow boots and a warm winter beanie—I’ve overwhelmingly failed to stock up on one necessity: winter gloves.

Winter gloves are admittedly easier to overlook than these other must-haves. Trench coats can’t hold a candle to puffy coats in a New York City blizzard; snow boots are the only tried-and-true way to prevent spontaneous sidewalk falls; and hats are inevitable if your nose and ears want any hope of surviving the season. But winter gloves masquerade as expendable. You can just stick your hands in your pockets, right?

Sure, if you don’t mind the utter lack of mobility. But what happens when you have groceries to carry? Or a warm coffee to hold? Or an adorable clutch to tote around? We all have entire lives to lead during our pedestrian commutes to offices and gyms and restaurants and homes—lives that we can’t interrupt every time it snows, because honestly, it just snows too much to do that.

The answer to this dilemma lies in winter gloves (ideally, cute winter gloves, because function and fashion don’t have to be mutually exclusive). With a little help from winter gloves, we can navigate the winter without sacrificing the ability to use our hands. We can hold our groceries and coffees and cute clutches without forcing our fingers to endure frigid temperatures.

Plus, cute winter gloves promise to elevate any outfit—adding a level of chic sophistication that truly cannot be understated. Being able to look glam and stay warm is the absolute best of both worlds; so why are we still apt to overlook this clearly underrated piece of clothing?

This season, I’m leading a campaign to change that. Winter gloves are a gift from the sartorial gods. They’re equal parts practical and cute—and the only real downside is that you’ll have to spend money on them. (But since the ability to stay warm, cozy and active on a winter’s day is invaluable, who really cares, right?)

Ahead, you’ll find a shopping guide to some of the cutest winter gloves on the market right now. Consider this a 19-part argument in favor of cute winter gloves; let these genuinely cute accessories help you stay a little warmer (and look a little chicer) this season.

Chevron Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $38 at Topshop

Worried about gloves impeding your ability to text? Not an issue with these touchscreen-friendly gloves. (Plus, they’re neutral, so they’ll match literally anything you have on.)

Sportmax Two-Faced Leather Gloves, $170 at Farfetch

Yup, colorblock gloves are totally a thing.

Carolina Amato Leopard Print Gloves, $160 at Shopbop

A pop of animal print never hurt anybody—especially when that pop of animal print is protecting your fingers from the cold.

Agnelle Funny Patches Gloves, $134 at Farfetch

Because embellishments make everything more fun.

Teddy Mitten, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite teddy jacket is officially available in mitten form.

Manokhi Contrast Gloves, $223 at Farfetch

Equal parts elegant and edgy—I didn’t even know that was possible.

Balenciaga Printed Leather Gloves, $550 at Net-a-Porter

You can’t be surprised—logomania pervades everything.

Metallic Glove, $40 at Topshop

Maximalists will love the opportunity to add yet another layer of fun to their ensembles.

Burberry Cashmere-Lined Vintage Check Gloves, $344 at Farfetch

Burberry plaid, done the winter glove way.

Calvin Klein Metallic Gloves, $410 at Farfetch

I mean, why not make your gloves the focal point of your outfit?

Special Edition Leather Patchwork Gloves, $49.90 at Zara

These patchwork gloves are statement-making without veering into over-the-top territory. Plus, patchwork is one of 2019’s favorite fashion trends, remember?

Agnelle Eyelet Embellished Gloves, $137 at Farfetch

The eyelet embellishments aren’t totally practical, but they’re so cute I can’t bring myself to care.

Barbour Checked Lining Gloves, $60 at Farfetch

Cuffs will keep your wrists as warm as your digits.

Leather Gloves, $49.90 at Zara

Because you can’t go wrong with a standard pair of leather gloves.

Nylon Quilted Mitten, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Next-level warmth, delivered in the coziest way possible.

Christian Wijnants Annah Gloves, $407 at Farfetch

Fit for a gala, these hot pink gloves are sure to elevate any outfit you throw together—even if you’re just wearing sweats.

Check Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $40 at Topshop

The more touchscreen-friendly gloves you can get your hands on (or in!), the better.

Bottega Veneta Nappa Leather Gloves, $440 at Farfetch

Because your all-black-everything look could always benefit from a pop of color—especially when that color is red.

Agnelle Striped Detail Gloves, $109 at Farfetch

An updated take on the classic black leather glove.