StyleCaster
Share

19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Lindsey Lanquist
by
19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Scroll To See More Images

As a born-and-bred Southerner who now finds herself in Brooklyn, I’ve spent a lot of time analyzing my winter wardrobe. And though I’ve addressed most of my closet’s cold-weather downfalls—I now own a puffy coat, clunky snow boots and a warm winter beanie—I’ve overwhelmingly failed to stock up on one necessity: winter gloves.

Winter gloves are admittedly easier to overlook than these other must-haves. Trench coats can’t hold a candle to puffy coats in a New York City blizzard; snow boots are the only tried-and-true way to prevent spontaneous sidewalk falls; and hats are inevitable if your nose and ears want any hope of surviving the season. But winter gloves masquerade as expendable. You can just stick your hands in your pockets, right?

Sure, if you don’t mind the utter lack of mobility. But what happens when you have groceries to carry? Or a warm coffee to hold? Or an adorable clutch to tote around? We all have entire lives to lead during our pedestrian commutes to offices and gyms and restaurants and homes—lives that we can’t interrupt every time it snows, because honestly, it just snows too much to do that.

The answer to this dilemma lies in winter gloves (ideally, cute winter gloves, because function and fashion don’t have to be mutually exclusive). With a little help from winter gloves, we can navigate the winter without sacrificing the ability to use our hands. We can hold our groceries and coffees and cute clutches without forcing our fingers to endure frigid temperatures.

Plus, cute winter gloves promise to elevate any outfit—adding a level of chic sophistication that truly cannot be understated. Being able to look glam and stay warm is the absolute best of both worlds; so why are we still apt to overlook this clearly underrated piece of clothing?

This season, I’m leading a campaign to change that. Winter gloves are a gift from the sartorial gods. They’re equal parts practical and cute—and the only real downside is that you’ll have to spend money on them. (But since the ability to stay warm, cozy and active on a winter’s day is invaluable, who really cares, right?)

Ahead, you’ll find a shopping guide to some of the cutest winter gloves on the market right now. Consider this a 19-part argument in favor of cute winter gloves; let these genuinely cute accessories help you stay a little warmer (and look a little chicer) this season.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Chevron Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $38 at Topshop

Worried about gloves impeding your ability to text? Not an issue with these touchscreen-friendly gloves. (Plus, they’re neutral, so they’ll match literally anything you have on.)

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Sportmax Two-Faced Leather Gloves, $170 at Farfetch

Yup, colorblock gloves are totally a thing.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Carolina Amato Leopard Print Gloves, $160 at Shopbop

A pop of animal print never hurt anybody—especially when that pop of animal print is protecting your fingers from the cold.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Agnelle Funny Patches Gloves, $134 at Farfetch

Because embellishments make everything more fun.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Teddy Mitten, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite teddy jacket is officially available in mitten form.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Manokhi Contrast Gloves, $223 at Farfetch

Equal parts elegant and edgy—I didn’t even know that was possible.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Balenciaga Printed Leather Gloves, $550 at Net-a-Porter

You can’t be surprised—logomania pervades everything.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Metallic Glove, $40 at Topshop

Maximalists will love the opportunity to add yet another layer of fun to their ensembles.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Burberry Cashmere-Lined Vintage Check Gloves, $344 at Farfetch

Burberry plaid, done the winter glove way.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Calvin Klein Metallic Gloves, $410 at Farfetch

I mean, why not make your gloves the focal point of your outfit?

cute winter gloves 11 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Special Edition Leather Patchwork Gloves, $49.90 at Zara

These patchwork gloves are statement-making without veering into over-the-top territory. Plus, patchwork is one of 2019’s favorite fashion trends, remember?

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Agnelle Eyelet Embellished Gloves, $137 at Farfetch

The eyelet embellishments aren’t totally practical, but they’re so cute I can’t bring myself to care.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Barbour Checked Lining Gloves, $60 at Farfetch

Cuffs will keep your wrists as warm as your digits.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Leather Gloves, $49.90 at Zara

Because you can’t go wrong with a standard pair of leather gloves.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Nylon Quilted Mitten, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Next-level warmth, delivered in the coziest way possible.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Christian Wijnants Annah Gloves, $407 at Farfetch

Fit for a gala, these hot pink gloves are sure to elevate any outfit you throw together—even if you’re just wearing sweats.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Check Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $40 at Topshop

The more touchscreen-friendly gloves you can get your hands on (or in!), the better.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Bottega Veneta Nappa Leather Gloves, $440 at Farfetch

Because your all-black-everything look could always benefit from a pop of color—especially when that color is red.

STYLECASTER | 19 Chic Winter Gloves to Shop, Because You Know You Need (and Want) Them

Agnelle Striped Detail Gloves, $109 at Farfetch

An updated take on the classic black leather glove.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share