21 Stylish Pieces That’ll Keep You Warm Both Indoors and Outside

Oh hi, we didn’t see you there. We were too busy totally obsessing over the polar vortex that’s seemingly taken over much of the Midwest and Northeast this week. It’s freezing, or quite near to in much of the U.S. at the moment, and you’re not even safe inside. Which is why we thought it was high time we found some cozy clothing you’d want to wear indoors.

These pieces are the perfect antidote to the arctic chill, or the coworker who somehow likes to work with the window open, despite the fact the temperature’s in the single digits. Is your office temperature completely out of your control and off-the-charts-freezing? Are you sitting at your computer shivering in your seat, trying to type despite freezing fingers? Then this winter accessories and clothing guide also applies to you.

Because really, when it’s 5 degrees out you can never be too bundled up.