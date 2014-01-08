StyleCaster
21 Stylish Pieces That’ll Keep You Warm Both Indoors and Outside

Julie Gerstein
by
Oh hi, we didn’t see you there. We were too busy totally obsessing over the polar vortex that’s seemingly taken over much of the Midwest and Northeast this week. It’s freezing, or quite near to in much of the U.S. at the moment, and you’re not even safe inside. Which is why we thought it was high time we found some cozy clothing you’d want to wear indoors.

These pieces are the perfect antidote to the arctic chill, or the coworker who somehow likes to work with the window open, despite the fact the temperature’s in the single digits. Is your office temperature completely out of your control and off-the-charts-freezing? Are you sitting at your computer shivering in your seat, trying to type despite freezing fingers? Then this winter accessories and clothing guide also applies to you.

Because really, when it’s 5 degrees out you can never be too bundled up.

Knitted Turban Hat, $18.15; at Asos
 

Anna Kula cable knit cap, $158; at Barneys

Bop Basics Slouchy Knit Cap, $62; at Shopbop
 

Eugenia Kim Wool Head Wrap, $70; at Amazon.com

Hat Attack Everyday Loop Infinity Scarf, $58; at Neiman Marcus

Paula Bianco Chunky Infinity Scarf in Charcoal, $62; at Simply Soles

BCBGeneration Girly Girl Knit Scarf, $28.50; at Nordstrom

Fingerless Leather Gloves, $98; at Forzieri

Etta Fingerless Gloves, $58; at Marc Jacobs

Cashmere Cabled Glvoes, $37.49; at Ralph Lauren

SmartWool Lifestyle Casual Sock, $12.50; at Sierra Trading Post

Women's Heattech Socks; $12.90; at Uniqlo

Linen Wool Mix Short Sock, $24; at Steven Alan

Hansel from Basel Wool Rib Tights, $36; at La Garconne

Wolford Merino Wool Legwarmers, $82; at Zappos

Acne Sapata chunky knit sweater; $134.75; at The Outnet

Pinko Chunky Knit Sweater, $165.74; at Farfetch

Rag & Bone Cara Sweater, $276; at Matches Fashion

Plush fleece-lined leggings, $80; at Shopbop

Marni Black Wool Trousers, $276; at Ssense

Cool Wool Trousers, $49.99; at Zara

