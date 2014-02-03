10 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

While February 14th is typically thought to symbolize romance, cheesy cards, red roses and chocolate hearts, Valentine’s Day isn’t just about celebrating with your significant other—and gifts definitely don’t need to be cliché.

For those of you who are still in the market for the perfect present, we’ve rounded up some cute Valentine’s Day gifts that are both meaningful and non-traditional for everyone you love—whether that’s your boyfriend, best friend, mom, or your work BFF. Because Valentine’s Day isn’t just about being in a relationship, but showing those you love how much they mean to you.

Click through for 10 cute (but non-cliché) V-Day gifts that’ll make everyone on your list feel the love!