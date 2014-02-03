StyleCaster
10 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Sarah Barnes
While February 14th is typically thought to symbolize romance, cheesy cards, red roses and chocolate hearts, Valentine’s Day isn’t just about celebrating with your significant other—and gifts definitely don’t need to be cliché.

For those of you who are still in the market for the perfect present, we’ve rounded up some cute Valentine’s Day gifts that are both meaningful and non-traditional for everyone you love—whether that’s your boyfriend, best friend, mom, or  your work BFF. Because Valentine’s Day isn’t just about being in a relationship, but showing those you love how much they mean to you.

Click through for 10 cute (but non-cliché) V-Day gifts that’ll make everyone on your list feel the love!

For Him - The HomeMade Gin Kit, $49; The HomeMade Gin Kit

For Him - Wooden Razor Handle & Chrome Stand, $68; ScoutMob

For Her - Swan and Saxon Tag Necklace, $114; Max and Chloe

For Her - Stella McCartney Lingerie Set, $140 (bra) and $80 (panty); Journelle

For Your BFF - iPhone 5 Case, $40; Diane Von Furstenberg

For Your Sister - Super-Colour Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Gloss, $16; Sephora

For Your Daughter - 14k Heart Stack Ring, $108; Catbird

For Mom - Roses De Chloé, $95; Sephora

For Your Co-Worker - Valentine's Day Sweetheart Box, $30; Dana's Bakery

For Kids - Conversation Heart Crayons, $9/set of 5 crayons; Etsy

