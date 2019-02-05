The Underrated Sex Appeal of the Turtleneck

Scroll To See More Images

There is no piece of winter clothing sexier than the turtleneck. Think about it: Your sweaters are cozy, your coats are practical, your trousers fashion-forward. But sexy? Nothing offers the understated hotness of a turtleneck—especially that of a cute turtleneck.

Necks are among the sexiest parts of our bodies, though our minds (and eyes) tend to wander elsewhere. More traditionally hot areas dominate our mental and visual real estate, leading us to prioritize sexy clothes that accentuate our most obvious assets. Tight dresses, push-up bras, figure-hugging jeans—these are the things we imagine when we go to shop date night looks. And in this quest to achieve such straightforward sensuality, we neglect our bodies’ subtlest, most elegant offerings. But no piece of clothing manages to cater to both of these audiences—to highlight obvious and not-so-obvious assets, alike—more masterfully than the turtleneck.

Anyone who’s worn a turtleneck knows the piece of clothing is great at a few things: being useful (hot), flattering any figure (hot) and drawing the viewer’s attention to, well, the neck (hot). Few shirts in my closet make my boobs look as great as my go-to turtleneck—and none make my neck look more graceful. These are huge wins on their own, but combined with the fact that my go-to turtleneck is also incredibly practical and incredibly versatile, they render this genre of clothing near-unstoppable.

Calling turtlenecks one-trick ponies would be myopic and insulting—but you’d be doing them a disservice by terming them triple threats, too. Because they’re so much more than that. And given that the scales are so clearly weighted in favor of turtlenecks as a genre, there’s pretty much no excuse to procrastinate shopping cute turtlenecks any longer.

Cleo Tie-Dye Turtleneck Top, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

This tie-dye turtleneck is two of my favorite things: on-trend and on sale.

Oversized Side-Slit Turtleneck, $119 at & Other Stories

Because no closet is complete without a classic boxy turtleneck sweater.

Long-Sleeve Squiggle Print Turtleneck, $39 at & Other Stories

Retro and delightful.

Jhene Turtleneck Crop Top, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Oh yeah, turtleneck crop tops are totally on the menu.

Sheer Mesh Plaid Turtleneck, $39 at & Other Stories

I didn’t realize sheer plaid turtlenecks were a thing I needed in my life, but, like, I’ll take 10?

Out from Under Leopard Print Velvet Mock Neck Top, $34 at Urban Outfitters

The lettuce-edge trim on the sleeves and the mock neck is just to die for.

Joseph Crop Poncho, $565 at Revolve

Introducing: your new favorite way to come by chic snuggles.

Megan Ribbed Mock Neck Sweater Tank Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A turtleneck you can wear to the bar? Yes, please.

Urban Renewal Remnants Organza Mock Neck Top, $59 at Urban Outfitters

There’s something surprisingly magical about a see-through turtleneck. It’s like, whimsically impractical—but totally cute.

Rag & Bone Tom Turtleneck Sweater, $395 at Revolve

The ’80s called, and they want you to wear the hell out of this sweater.

Warehouse Rainbow Stripe Roll-Neck Sweater, $45 at ASOS

Because rainbow stripes are a thing all of our closets could use a little more of.

Stretch Velour Turtleneck, $15 at & Other Stories

Layer this velour turtleneck under your velour tracksuit for ultimate retro-cute vibes.

New Look Roll-Neck Snake Print Top, $21 at ASOS

Snakeskin’s the trendiest print on the block—why not sport it in every form possible?

Cass Mesh Turtleneck Top, $42 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye. Mesh. Turtleneck. Who knew such a thing was possible—or that it’d be so damn cute?

Warehouse Roll Neck Top, $46 at ASOS

A not-so-basic basic, because every closet needs a few.

Montauk Dunes Set, $128 at Free People

Bonus points if you score the matching shorts, too.

Stormy Pullover, $108 at Free People

So soft you’ll probably be petting yourself all day long.

Free People Northern Lights Vest, $98 at Revolve

Because turtlenecks aren’t strictly reserved for cold weather. (Or at least, they don’t have to be.)

Monki Roll Neck Floral Top, $24 at ASOS

Already dreaming up all kinds of outfit inspiration for this one.

One Teaspoon New Paris Stonewashed Roll-Neck Sweater, $99 at Revolve

This sleeveless turtleneck sweater transcends seasonality—and setting. Seriously, you could wear it to the office, to the bar, on a date…

Chunky Knit Cropped Mock Neck Sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Level up by wearing this one in its matching set.

Geometric Top, $88 at Anthropologie

So cool people might just call you iconic.

Lovers + Friends Delridge Sweater, $148 at Revolve

Sleek AF.

Ribbed Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $29.90 at Zara

Your closet deserves at least one go-to, form-fitting turtleneck—especially if said turtleneck comes in a super versatile neutral.

Out from Under Dylan Mock Neck Cutout Bodysuit, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Everything about this short-sleeve turtleneck is adorable. And did I mention it’s a bodysuit?

Out from Under Gracen Turtleneck Top, $24 at Urban Outfitters

See? Subtly sexy.

Maison Scotch Striped Roll-Neck Top, $79 at ASOS

Pair this with any bottom in your closet for instant—cozy AF—statement-making style.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.