Cute Tumblr Alert: Pokemon & Fashion Is The Best

Sure, we spend an unreasonably large part of every day scrounging the Interwebs for unique fashion websites and Tumblrs, but today we came across one in particular that has us squealing with delight.

The brilliant concept of Pokmon & Fashion isyou guessed ithiding the miniature pocket monsters in images from editorials and luxury ad campaigns. The adorable animated creatures surprisingly fit right in to a number of the photos: who knew that Pikachu taking a nap on Gemma Ward or Jigglypuff in a Chlo campaign could look so right? (And yes, I know the Pokmon’s names… what of it?)

To all of you who think that this cult favorite kids’ show and the world of high fashion have nothing in common, think of it this way: the Pokmon slogan, “gotta catch ’em all,” could easily apply to Prada accessories, right? Click through for 10 of our favorite images from the Tumblr and we urge you to give it a visit.

Photos: Pokemon & Fashion via Fashin