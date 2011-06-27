StyleCaster
Cute Tumblr Alert: Pokemon & Fashion Is The Best

Sure, we spend an unreasonably large part of every day scrounging the Interwebs for unique fashion websites and Tumblrs, but today we came across one in particular that has us squealing with delight.

The brilliant concept of Pokmon & Fashion isyou guessed ithiding the miniature pocket monsters in images from editorials and luxury ad campaigns. The adorable animated creatures surprisingly fit right in to a number of the photos: who knew that Pikachu taking a nap on Gemma Ward or Jigglypuff in a Chlo campaign could look so right? (And yes, I know the Pokmon’s names… what of it?)

To all of you who think that this cult favorite kids’ show and the world of high fashion have nothing in common, think of it this way: the Pokmon slogan, “gotta catch ’em all,” could easily apply to Prada accessories, right? Click through for 10 of our favorite images from the Tumblr and we urge you to give it a visit.

Photos: Pokemon & Fashion via Fashin

1 of 10

Miu Miu Fall 2011 ad campaign

Jil Sander Fall 2011 ad campaign

Natasha Poly by Inez & Vinoodh, Vogue Paris March 2007

Lady Gaga by Mariano Vivanco, i-D Spring 2011

Chloé Fall 2007/2008 ad campaign

Gemma Ward by Michael Thompson, Allure October 2006

Caroline Trentini (wearing Alexander McQueen) by Steven Meisel, Vogue May 2011

Sasha Pivovarova by Nino Muñoz, Vogue Korea April 2011

Daria Werbowy by Mario Testino, Vogue UK March 2008

Dree Hemingway by Tommy Ton, Vogue Japan July 2011

