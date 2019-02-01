This Frigid Winter Weather Has Me California Dreaming—and Swimsuit Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a kind of cruel irony pervading my favorite retailers right now: It’s barely February, but stores have traded their winter wares for spring options. Smocked tops are making their way onto store shelves, sandals are growing more abundant than boots and cute swimsuits are already available en masse. This seasonal schedule is nothing new, but considering this week boasted some of the coldest days New York City has seen so far this year, it feels like a sick joke. Either that, or an invitation to enter a state of absolute weather-denial. (And as a glass-half-full kinda gal, I’m tempted to choose the latter.)

For many, spring comes in March. That’s when schools and colleges tend to celebrate Spring Break, and it’s when the season officially begins (this year’s spring equinox will strike on March 20). The issue is: Much of the warm weather the Southern half of the United States gets to enjoy doesn’t trickle up North until, well, May. (We’ve literally had blizzards in April in NYC. Don’t @ me.) So it’s hard to justify shopping anything other than winter sweaters, winter booties and winter coats.

But stores are practically begging us to. The other day, I lost myself in an online shopping spree that doubled as an opportunity to live vicariously through people who live in places where it’s actually warm enough to wear bathing suits right now, and I stumbled upon hundreds of veritably cute swimsuits that are absolutely ready to be purchased. And it’s not like one retailer has jumped the gun on this; ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Revolve—all of your go-to’s have already stocked up on cute swimsuits. Would it be a crime for us to start shopping them?

Again, my glass-half-full side is here to say: It would be a crime for us not to start shopping them. Because these swimsuits bring us joy, hope—the promise of a future that is much warmer and more idyllic than the world in which we’ve found ourselves. We deserve sun. We deserve happiness. And for the love of all things beautiful, we deserve temperatures higher than 6 degrees. If shopping—or even window-shopping—cute swimsuits in February helps us get closer to this dream, we should do it.

Montce Cynthia Textured Swimsuit, $235 at ASOS

A deep-V, high-leg cut and ruffled waistline are a match made in swimwear heaven.

Out from Under High-Rise Bikini Bottoms, $45 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite underwear set—rendered in swimsuit form.

Mara Hoffman Lydia High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $145 at Anthropologie

I mean, how could you possibly go wrong with gingham?

Curve High-Waist High-Leg Bikini Bottom, $26 at ASOS

The Pretty Woman dress, rendered in hot bikini form.

Mix and Match Crinkle Crop Bikini Set, $46 at ASOS

I mean, it’s literally a knit bikini. If any swimsuit feels appropriate to shop in February, it’s this one.

Allihop Square-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $118 at Anthropologie

Quite possibly the cutest damn one-piece I’ve ever seen.

Embellished Mirror Bead Short Two-Piece, $32 at ASOS

This two-piece includes shorts. Shorts!!

Sauvage High-Neck Mesh Tank One-Piece, $97 at Revolve

Because iridescent anything is a good idea.

Out from Under Printed Kendall One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

Veritably Instagram-worthy.

Peek and Beau Colorblock Swimsuit, $17.50 at ASOS

Another Pretty Woman dress-inspired swimsuit—and I’m here for it.

Mara Hoffman Lira Bikini Top, $135 at Revolve

This neon bikini top is so cute I might honestly look for ways to repurpose it as a shirt.

Chromat Tidal II Suit, $130 at Revolve

Undoubtedly the edgiest take on swimwear to hit the market.

South Beach Exclusive Ribbed Lace-Up Swimsuit, $48 at ASOS

So comfortable you could probably fall asleep in it—and cute enough that you could throw it under jeans and wear it to a bar.

Beach Riot Josie One-Piece, $62 at Revolve

Classic and totally photogenic, this one-piece is begging to be photographed.

Weekday Resort Capsule Swimsuit, $48 at ASOS

Why not buy a bathing suit that renders you a walking work of art?

Tularosa Kelsie Top, $36 at Revolve

Super cute—and the tan lines you’d get from that top are totally optimal (just, you know, move the tie).

Scoop Swimsuit, $15 at Topshop

Simple and statement-making, this one-piece is the perfect addition to any swimwear wardrobe.

Out from Under Pattern Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Let’s keep the tropical print trend going well into 2019, shall we?

Vitamin A Mila Top, $110 at Revolve

Simple without skewing into boring territory, this bikini might just be a must-have.

Amuse Society Estelle One-Piece, $48 at Revolve

Everything about this swimsuit—from the color, to the shiny textile, to the side cut-outs—has me drooling (and whipping out my credit card).

Solkissed Samantha Bikini Bottom, $79 at Anthropologie

The Valentine’s palette on this one will make you feel less weird about shopping swimwear in February.

Plunging Halter One-Piece Swimsuit, $38 at Forever 21

It’s just so damn cute.

Beach Riot x Revolve Sophie Top, $68 at Revolve

Striped swimsuits are always fun. Always.

Amaio Jeanne One-Shoulder One-Piece Sqimsuit, $461 at Anthropologie

This hyper-elegant take on the one-piece is just waiting to be added to your closet.

Maternity Bunny-Tie Swimsuit, $35 at ASOS

Cute maternity swimsuits are in high supply right now, too.

Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit, $48 at Foreber 21

Turn heads by being the sparkliest one in the room—or in the pool.

Kopper and Zink Zahara Bikini Top, $63 at Revolve

These bikini bottoms are totally optimized for tan lines.

Green Gingham One-Piece, $55 at Topshop

The more gingham we can get our hands on, the better. Because gingham means spring.

Norma Kamali Stud Marissa Swimsuit, $575 at Revolve

For the beach-goer who can’t bear to part with maximalist embellishments—not even for a second.

Agua Bendita Celia Bikini Top, $110 at Revolve

Proof the smocked trend extends way beyond clothing. (The off-the-shoulder trend does, too.)

South Beach Tie-Shoulder High-Leg Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

The tie-shoulder straps keeps this swimsuit from veering too basic.

Made by Dawn Petal Top, $164 at Revolve

The ruffles on this high-waisted bikini keep it feeling contemporary and on-trend.

Montce Swim Kim One-Piece Swimsuit, $198 at Urban Outfitters

OK, this one’s hot enough to wear to a bar.

Mara Hoffman Desa One-Piece, $101 at Revolve

Florals mean spring, and I need spring now.

Billabong Sol Dawn Scoop-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Need! More! Flowers!

Solid and Striped the Bridget Bikini Top, $59 at Revolve

Taste the rainbow—be the rainbow.

Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.90 at Forever 21

Your tan lines would get pretty weird, but you’d look hot wearing it, so who TF cares?

Mara Hoffman Rio Bikini Top, $145 at Anthropologie

OK, it’s become clear to me that I need Mara Hoffman to design every swimsuit I ever wear.

Nicholas Rainbow Stripe One-Piece, $83 at Revolve

This one’s super delightful—and it’d look great under shorts.

South Beach Scallop Edge Mix and Match Set, $47 at ASOS

Scalloped edges are a delightful addition to any swimsuit—especially super-cute bikinis.

Suboo the Chase Frill Scoop One-Piece, $220 at Revolve

Give us all the ruffles. We want them.

Lovers + Friends New Wave Top, $36 at Revolve

Haven’t you heard? Tie-dye is seriously in this year.

Tularosa Annie One-Piece, $138 at Revolve

Your favorite henley got rendered in swimsuit form.

Weekday Swimsuit, $32 at ASOS

Neons are back, baby. (Well, I guess they never actually left.)

Cali Dreaming Double Cap Top, $135 at Revolve

Gotta love a bikini you can thoroughly move around in.

Solid and Striped the Vera One-Piece, $118 at Revolve

It’s never too early to bust out the nautical vibes.

Strappy Ring Back Swimsuit, $26 at ASOS

Pairing jewelry with swimwear is generally ill-advised, but this one-piece would play seriously well with your favorite layered necklaces (and rings—and bracelets).

