25 Cute Sweaters That’ll Make You Grateful for Fall

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that sweater weather is the best weather—and a cozy knit is one of the ultimate fall closet staples. Not only does a sweater make any bottom—wide-leg trousers, a denim skirt, or even a pair of shorts—more cold-weather appropriate, but it’ll also hide your perpetual apple pie food baby (just me?). Plus, it’s one-third of the most no-brainer fashion math there is: One sweater + chic pants + ankle booties = out the door in 10 minutes flat.
Ahead, 25 must-have cute sweaters for fall, including a majorly flattering cropped wool number, a ribbed cashmere style with ruffled sleeves, and a metal ring striped sweater you’re about to see everywhere.
Wilfred Free Goddire Sweater, $135; at Aritzia
Aritzia
Madewell Meridian Sweater-Jacket, $178; at Madewell
Madewell
Wool Cropped Top, $64; at 7115 by Szeki
Szeki
Zara Oversized Sweater, $39.90; at Zara
Zara
Uniqlo Cashmere Blend Turtlebeck Sweater, $49.90; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Theory Wool Jersey Hooded Sweatshirt, $345; at Theory
Theory
Alexander Wang Metal Ring Piercing Striped Sweater Dress $1,295; at Intermix
Intermix
The Elder Statesman Ribbed Cashmere Sweater, $580; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Topshop Boutique Bardot Zip Top, $115; at Topshop
Topshop
Proenza Schouler Lace-Up Panel Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $731; at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion
ASOS Stripe Sweater With High Neck, $41; at ASOS
ASOS
ASOS Curve Cardigan in Wool Mix, $57; at ASOS
ASOS
Iris and Ink Carmen Wool Sweater, $140; at The Outnet
The Outnet
AYR Le Kitten Cashmere Sweater, $425; at AYR
AYR
Cuyana Long Sleeve Turtleneck Tee, $55; at Cuyana
Cuyana
Mango Textured Wool-Blend Sweater, $59.99; at Mango
Mango
Everlane The Luxe Wool Mockneck, $85; at Everlane
Everlane
Cienne The Sylvie Sweater, $425; at Cienne
Cienne