25 Cute Sweaters That’ll Make You Grateful for Fall

Lauren Caruso
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that sweater weather is the best weather—and a cozy knit is one of the ultimate fall closet staples. Not only does a sweater make any bottom—wide-leg trousers, a denim skirt, or even a pair of shorts—more cold-weather appropriate, but it’ll also hide your perpetual apple pie food baby (just me?). Plus, it’s one-third of the most no-brainer fashion math there is: One sweater + chic pants + ankle booties = out the door in 10 minutes flat.

Ahead, 25 must-have cute sweaters for fall, including a majorly flattering cropped wool number, a ribbed cashmere style with ruffled sleeves, and a metal ring striped sweater you’re about to see everywhere.

1 of 25

Wilfred Free Goddire Sweater, $135; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Madewell Meridian Sweater-Jacket, $178; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Club Monaco Asal Sweater, $229; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Navy Velvet High Collar Blouse, $115; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Wool Cropped Top, $64; at 7115 by Szeki

Photo: Szeki

Zara Oversized Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Uniqlo Cashmere Blend Turtlebeck Sweater, $49.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Theory Wool Jersey Hooded Sweatshirt, $345; at Theory

Photo: Theory

Alexander Wang Metal Ring Piercing Striped Sweater Dress $1,295; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix

The Elder Statesman Ribbed Cashmere Sweater, $580; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Topshop Boutique Bardot Zip Top, $115; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

J.W. Anderson Striped Boucle Sweater, $720; at J.W. Anderson

Photo: J.W. Anderson

Proenza Schouler Lace-Up Panel Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $731; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

ASOS Stripe Sweater With High Neck, $41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

ASOS Curve Cardigan in Wool Mix, $57; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Iris and Ink Carmen Wool Sweater, $140; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

Pixie Market Circle Ring Sweatshirt, $114; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

AYR Le Kitten Cashmere Sweater, $425; at AYR

Photo: AYR

Cuyana Long Sleeve Turtleneck Tee, $55; at Cuyana

Photo: Cuyana

Oak + Fort Sweater 7245, $78; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

Mango Textured Wool-Blend Sweater, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Everlane The Luxe Wool Mockneck, $85; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Cienne The Sylvie Sweater, $425; at Cienne

Photo: Cienne

The Arrivals Jasper Sweater, $165; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals

Reformation Panamba Sweater, $198; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

