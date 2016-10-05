25 Cute Sweaters That’ll Make You Grateful for Fall

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that sweater weather is the best weather—and a cozy knit is one of the ultimate fall closet staples. Not only does a sweater make any bottom—wide-leg trousers, a denim skirt, or even a pair of shorts—more cold-weather appropriate, but it’ll also hide your perpetual apple pie food baby (just me?). Plus, it’s one-third of the most no-brainer fashion math there is: One sweater + chic pants + ankle booties = out the door in 10 minutes flat.

Ahead, 25 must-have cute sweaters for fall, including a majorly flattering cropped wool number, a ribbed cashmere style with ruffled sleeves, and a metal ring striped sweater you’re about to see everywhere.