17 Cute Greeting Cards for Every Summer Wedding, Birthday or Event

Per usual, summer is flying by. If you’re like most people, that means you’ve made a serious dent in your greeting card collection with all the weddings, bachelorette parties, bridal and baby showers, birthdays and general festivities this magical season typically involves. And since it’s pretty annoying to be caught without the right stationary or greeting card for a special occasion (the fluorescent-lit Hallmark aisle is one of the more depressing on this planet), we’ve curated a bunch to just order right now. Because you know what? You’ll totally use them—whether it’s this season or next.

Ahead, we found adorably illustrated cards that are cheeky enough for your smart-aleck friend, vibrant wedding cards that feel celebratory instead of stiff, floral printed thank-you notes that are pretty enough to please your conservative grandma, and a pineapple sunglasses birthday card that turns a 5×4″ piece of paper into actual art.

Go on and order one, two, or the whole lot. Our thinking: It’s always smart to have a chic, original card on hand to make occasions even more special and stylish.