17 Cute Greeting Cards for Every Summer Wedding, Birthday or Event

Per usual, summer is flying by. If you’re like most people, that means you’ve made a serious dent in your greeting card collection with all the weddings, bachelorette parties, bridal and baby showers, birthdays and general festivities this magical season typically involves. And since it’s pretty annoying to be caught without the right stationary or greeting card for a special occasion (the fluorescent-lit Hallmark aisle is one of the more depressing on this planet), we’ve curated a bunch to just order right now. Because you know what? You’ll totally use them—whether it’s this season or next.
Ahead, we found adorably illustrated cards that are cheeky enough for your smart-aleck friend, vibrant wedding cards that feel celebratory instead of stiff, floral printed thank-you notes that are pretty enough to please your conservative grandma, and a pineapple sunglasses birthday card that turns a 5×4″ piece of paper into actual art.
Go on and order one, two, or the whole lot. Our thinking: It’s always smart to have a chic, original card on hand to make occasions even more special and stylish.
Tropical Print
Relax Birthday
Heart Strings Card
For the music lover you love.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Modern Bouquet
Congrats Flower Card
Hand-drawn on cotton paper and pretty as can be.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Smile Rainbow
Bottoms Up Card
The perfect card for your favorite beach bum.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Flamingo Thank You Card
Pineapple Sunglasses Birthday Card
Paddle to Bliss Wedding Card
For the adventurous couple getting hitched.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Thank You Outlines
Personalize this cute, modern set.
$25 for 15, at Minted
Welcome to the Jungle Baby Card
A baby card die-hard rock fan parents will appreciate.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Swimsuit Summer Birthday Card
Well Done Burger Card
Excellent for any friend except the vegetarians.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Main Squeeze Card
Simple, true and cute as hell.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Rooting For You Card
Guaranteed to give good juju to whoever gets it.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
Rainbow Cake Wedding Card
Love comes in all colors.
$6 apiece, at Pink Olive
