20 Seriously Cute Summer Dresses—On Sale!

It’s a new season, which—in our world—means it’s time to pick up a few new pieces with which to spruce up our wardrobe. And what better way to ring in the warm weather than by shopping cute summer dresses? Shopping cute summer dresses on sale, actually.
We scoured a few of our bookmarked online stores to find 20 comfortable and stylish summer dresses from a heady mix of deisgners and labels, from 3.1 Phillip Lim and DVF to ASOS and Front Row Shop—all seriously marked down from their original price. After all, you’ll probably need that extra cash for things that are really important this summer, like that extra margarita by the pool.
Click through to start shopping 20 summer on on sale now!
Influence Striped Smock Dress; at ASOS
Was: $66.69
Now: $38
Eliza J Print Pleat Chiffon Maxi Dress; at Nordstrom
Was: $158
Now: $94.80
Milly Silk Printed Dress; at Style Bop
Was: $345
Now: $241
Topshop Lemon Stripe Print Bodycon Dress; at Nordstrom
Was: $58
Now: $23.99
Theory Spring Tunic Dress; at Theory
Was: $355
Now: $248
French Connection Sun Gaze Halter Neck Silk Swing Dress; at ASOS
Was: $419
Now: $209.60
Falling Lilies Maxi Dress at Nasty Gal
Was: $58
Now: $40
Impogene Striped Maxi; at Need Supply
Was: $68
Now: $47.99
Matelassé Sheath Dress; at J.Crew
Was: $138
Now: $99.99
3.1 Phillip Lim embellished stretch-silk and chiffon dress; at The Outnet
Then: $525
Now: $236
Sweatshirt Dress at H&M
Was: $29.95
Now: $15
Diane von Furstenberg Limited-Edition Pop Wrap Dress; at Matches Fashion
Was: $365
Now: $236
Cameo Luck Now Dress; at Need Supply
Was: $195
Now: $146.99
Influence Dress With Built In T-Shirt; at ASOS
Was: $85.74
Now: $47.64
LACE SPAGHETTI STRAP FLARE DRESS; at Mikkat Market
Was: $73
Now: $36.50
Bead-trimmed Dress; at H&M
Was: $29.95
Now: $15
Sequin Shift Dress, at Forever 21
Was: $52.80
Now: $36.99