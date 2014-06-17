20 Seriously Cute Summer Dresses—On Sale!

It’s a new season, which—in our world—means it’s time to pick up a few new pieces with which to spruce up our wardrobe. And what better way to ring in the warm weather than by shopping cute summer dresses? Shopping cute summer dresses on sale, actually.

We scoured a few of our bookmarked online stores to find 20 comfortable and stylish summer dresses from a heady mix of deisgners and labels, from 3.1 Phillip Lim and DVF to ASOS and Front Row Shop—all seriously marked down from their original price. After all, you’ll probably need that extra cash for things that are really important this summer, like that extra margarita by the pool.

Click through to start shopping 20 summer on on sale now!