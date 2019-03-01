StyleCaster
59 Cute AF Items That Are Practically Begging to Star in Your Next Instagram

I’ll admit it: Sometimes, I buy things because I know they’ll look good in a photo. It’s usually not the only reason I buy something, but if I’m between something that might be more practical, but less photogenic and something that’s less practical, but will look great in a flatlay, I’m going with the latter. I just think it’s usually worth it to buy cute stuff! My friend once asked me, “Maggie, do you have to buy the cute version of everything?” And my answer was, uh, yes. Yes I do. (Even my dirty clothes hamper is a cute one from Anthropologie.) I’m that person, and if you relate at all, have I got a treat for you.

If you also like to rank your potential purchases based on cuteness and Instagrammable-ness, I’ve got your back. There are so many top-notch adorable and photogenic items out there, and they want to star in your next Instagram. Whether your an avid flatlay maker, hand-holding-something-in-front-of-a-wall photo taker or just an aspiring Instagram influencer,  I’ve found 59 cute AF items perfect for Instagram and beyond. Sometimes you have a product in mind when you online shop, and sometimes you don’t—hoping something will catch your eye. Either way, stores like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and ban.do are chock-full of photo-worthy items ready to amp up your Instagram game. It’ll be hard not to buy all of them, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

1. Crochet Lips Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

For when you want to show off your cozy set-up.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

2. Hand-painted Glass Tray, $148 at Anthropologie

How entrancing is that marbling detail?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

3. Beach, Please! Giant Towel, $38 at ban.do

If your pool towel doesn’t look good in photos, what are you even doing?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

4. Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $69 at Urban Outfitters

You get an Instagrammable camera and tangible photos to also Instagram later. It’s a two-for-one.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

5. Wicker Link Drop Tassel Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Cute jewelry is always photographable and practical.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

6. Spring Creativity Box, $49.95 at Paper Source

Show off your crafting skills.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

7. The Pillow with Attitude, $46 at Your Style Your Spirit

Say it all with a (very cute) pillow.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

8. Cool Cat Eye, $5.95 at ban.do

I actually own these, and have used them in multiple Instagram photos. Just trust me on this one.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

9. Squeeze the Day Bath Mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Become everyone’s bathroom goals.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

10. String Bucket Bag, $52 at Topshop

Cute and useful—the ideal combo.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

11. Boob Ceramic Catch-All Dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters

International Women’s Day is coming up!

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

12. Sliced Bookends, $108 at Anthropologie

You never knew you needed bookends until you try them and they change your life.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

13. Big Bloom Paper Flowers, $24.95 at Paper Source

OK, these aren’t super useful, but they’re so pretty.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

14. Kayla Nord Wanderlust Globe, $18-$38 at Anthropologie

These globes are cute and will make you seem worldly.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

15. Crosley Quiet Jungle Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Snap some cool photos while listening to your favorite tunes.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

16. Happy-Ness Headphones, $105 at Anthropologie

If you’re gonna buy new headphones, buy cute ones (like these).

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

17. Takenaka Bento Box, $29 at Urban Outfitters

And just like that, your PB&J just got Instagrammable.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

18. Work It Out Exercise Mat, $32 at ban.do

Who wants a boring yoga mat?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

19. Rose Wilder Vase, $32-$44 at Anthropologie

I love a good Mason jar as a vase, but they’re not nearly as photo-worthy.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

20. Wild and Wolf 746 Phone, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Ready, set, old school photo shoot.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

21. Skin Gym Healing Crystal Wand, $23 at Free People

Heal yourself while also having amazing Instagram content.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

22. Beach Bunny Roller Skates, $149 at ban.do

These are just fun.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

23. Eucalyptus Vine Garland, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Amplify your bedroom ~lewk~ with some vine garland.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

24. Rita Taper Holder, $48 at Anthropologie

The perfect addition to your kitchen table set-up.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

25. Write On Mechanical Pencil Set, $7.99 at ban.do

For when the world needs to know what you’re about.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

26. Peach Shaped Mug, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Is it still relevant to make a Call Me By Your Name reference here?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

27. The Curated Girl Boss Desktop Package, $76 at Your Style Your Spirit

Everything you need to achieve perfect desk aesthetic.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

28. Not Without My Coffee Tee, $38 at ban.do

What’s an Instagram round-up without a statement tee?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

29.Lisa Argyropoulos Sweetheart Sky Art Print, $19-$399 at Urban Outfitters

So dreamy.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

30. Done and Done Notebook, $20 at Packed Party

For those days at the office when you need a cute pic.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

31. All Roads Tufted Desert Throw, $148 at Anthropologie

Cozy and photogenic.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

32. Desk Buddies Mini Stapler, $16 at ban.do

So freakin’ cute.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

33. Sunbeam Morning Kit, $36 at Free People

An Instagrammable beauty routine.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

34. Peach Manicure Set, $25.95 at Paper Source

A manicure set is useful, and this one is also adorable.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

35. Macrame Hammock, $179 at Urban Outfitters

Something everyone needs in their apartment.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

36. Ryan Porter Candle, $29 at Urban Outfitters

This might have been made for Instagram.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

37. Skin Gym Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller, $42 at Free People

I’ve always wanted one of these, TBH.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

38. Herbs Stationery Set, $12.95 at Paper Source

Cute stationery is a must.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

39. All the Feels Drink Sleeve Bundle, $7 at Packed Party

Perfect for the next coffee run you want to photograph.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

40. Mon Cheri Flag Tapestry, $19 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect addition to any room.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

41. Lady Lolita Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

Heart-shaped sunnies look good in any flatlay.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

42. Balance + Clarify: Natural Skincare Mini Collection, $49 at ban.do

I love an aesthetically pleasing skincare line.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

43. Papaya Removable Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

If you really want to go wild, slap up some new wallpaper on your walls.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

44. Stainless Steel Thermal Mug, $20.99 at ban.do

Going places with this mug in hand.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

45. Good to Bee Home Doormat, $32 at Modcloth

I mean, it practically Instagrams itself.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

46. Metalwork Hurricane, $14-$52 at Anthropologie

So many photo possibilities!

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

47. Babe Super Fruit Body Oil, $28 at Free People

Bathroom shelf-ie anyone?

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

48. Explorer Mug, $48 at ban.do

For the prettiest morning photos.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

49. Treasured Triceratops Dinosaur Planter, $22 at Modcloth

Now if I could only keep a plant alive.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

50. Thereza Trinket Dish, $14-$20 at Anthropologie

So pretty.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

51. Happy Face Planter, $40 at ban.do

It’s just so happy! 🙂

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

52. Lively Floral Binder Clips, $16.95 at Paper Source

Keep your papers together in the cutest way.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

53. Ria Leaning Rattan Mirror, $179 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for mirror selfies.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

54. Pastel Disc Incense Holder, $26 at Anthropologie

If you burn incense, get this. If you don’t burn incense, get this.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

55. Female Form Side Table, $129 at Urban Outfitters

This table is definitely a conversation piece.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

56. Elodie Passport Holder, $26 at Anthropologie

For all those airport travel photos.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

57. Celestial Plant Shelf, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Just add plant (and try to keep it alive).

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

58. Scent a Message Glass Perfume Bottle, $20 at Modcloth

Total vintage vibes.

STYLECASTER | Cute Instagrammable Items to Shop Now

59. Royal Theater Frame, $48-$58 at Anthropologie

Frame an old postcard, cute photos or flowers—whatever your heart desires.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

