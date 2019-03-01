59 Cute AF Items That Are Practically Begging to Star in Your Next Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll admit it: Sometimes, I buy things because I know they’ll look good in a photo. It’s usually not the only reason I buy something, but if I’m between something that might be more practical, but less photogenic and something that’s less practical, but will look great in a flatlay, I’m going with the latter. I just think it’s usually worth it to buy cute stuff! My friend once asked me, “Maggie, do you have to buy the cute version of everything?” And my answer was, uh, yes. Yes I do. (Even my dirty clothes hamper is a cute one from Anthropologie.) I’m that person, and if you relate at all, have I got a treat for you.

If you also like to rank your potential purchases based on cuteness and Instagrammable-ness, I’ve got your back. There are so many top-notch adorable and photogenic items out there, and they want to star in your next Instagram. Whether your an avid flatlay maker, hand-holding-something-in-front-of-a-wall photo taker or just an aspiring Instagram influencer, I’ve found 59 cute AF items perfect for Instagram and beyond. Sometimes you have a product in mind when you online shop, and sometimes you don’t—hoping something will catch your eye. Either way, stores like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters and ban.do are chock-full of photo-worthy items ready to amp up your Instagram game. It’ll be hard not to buy all of them, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

1. Crochet Lips Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

For when you want to show off your cozy set-up.

2. Hand-painted Glass Tray, $148 at Anthropologie

How entrancing is that marbling detail?

3. Beach, Please! Giant Towel, $38 at ban.do

If your pool towel doesn’t look good in photos, what are you even doing?

4. Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $69 at Urban Outfitters

You get an Instagrammable camera and tangible photos to also Instagram later. It’s a two-for-one.

5. Wicker Link Drop Tassel Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Cute jewelry is always photographable and practical.

6. Spring Creativity Box, $49.95 at Paper Source

Show off your crafting skills.

7. The Pillow with Attitude, $46 at Your Style Your Spirit

Say it all with a (very cute) pillow.

8. Cool Cat Eye, $5.95 at ban.do

I actually own these, and have used them in multiple Instagram photos. Just trust me on this one.

9. Squeeze the Day Bath Mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Become everyone’s bathroom goals.

10. String Bucket Bag, $52 at Topshop

Cute and useful—the ideal combo.

11. Boob Ceramic Catch-All Dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters

International Women’s Day is coming up!

12. Sliced Bookends, $108 at Anthropologie

You never knew you needed bookends until you try them and they change your life.

13. Big Bloom Paper Flowers, $24.95 at Paper Source

OK, these aren’t super useful, but they’re so pretty.

14. Kayla Nord Wanderlust Globe, $18-$38 at Anthropologie

These globes are cute and will make you seem worldly.

15. Crosley Quiet Jungle Velvet Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Snap some cool photos while listening to your favorite tunes.

16. Happy-Ness Headphones, $105 at Anthropologie

If you’re gonna buy new headphones, buy cute ones (like these).

17. Takenaka Bento Box, $29 at Urban Outfitters

And just like that, your PB&J just got Instagrammable.

18. Work It Out Exercise Mat, $32 at ban.do

Who wants a boring yoga mat?

19. Rose Wilder Vase, $32-$44 at Anthropologie

I love a good Mason jar as a vase, but they’re not nearly as photo-worthy.

20. Wild and Wolf 746 Phone, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Ready, set, old school photo shoot.

21. Skin Gym Healing Crystal Wand, $23 at Free People

Heal yourself while also having amazing Instagram content.

22. Beach Bunny Roller Skates, $149 at ban.do

These are just fun.

23. Eucalyptus Vine Garland, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Amplify your bedroom ~lewk~ with some vine garland.

24. Rita Taper Holder, $48 at Anthropologie

The perfect addition to your kitchen table set-up.

25. Write On Mechanical Pencil Set, $7.99 at ban.do

For when the world needs to know what you’re about.

26. Peach Shaped Mug, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Is it still relevant to make a Call Me By Your Name reference here?

27. The Curated Girl Boss Desktop Package, $76 at Your Style Your Spirit

Everything you need to achieve perfect desk aesthetic.

28. Not Without My Coffee Tee, $38 at ban.do

What’s an Instagram round-up without a statement tee?

29.Lisa Argyropoulos Sweetheart Sky Art Print, $19-$399 at Urban Outfitters

So dreamy.

30. Done and Done Notebook, $20 at Packed Party

For those days at the office when you need a cute pic.

31. All Roads Tufted Desert Throw, $148 at Anthropologie

Cozy and photogenic.

32. Desk Buddies Mini Stapler, $16 at ban.do

So freakin’ cute.

33. Sunbeam Morning Kit, $36 at Free People

An Instagrammable beauty routine.

34. Peach Manicure Set, $25.95 at Paper Source

A manicure set is useful, and this one is also adorable.

35. Macrame Hammock, $179 at Urban Outfitters

Something everyone needs in their apartment.

36. Ryan Porter Candle, $29 at Urban Outfitters

This might have been made for Instagram.

37. Skin Gym Amethyst Crystal Facial Roller, $42 at Free People

I’ve always wanted one of these, TBH.

38. Herbs Stationery Set, $12.95 at Paper Source

Cute stationery is a must.

39. All the Feels Drink Sleeve Bundle, $7 at Packed Party

Perfect for the next coffee run you want to photograph.

40. Mon Cheri Flag Tapestry, $19 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect addition to any room.

41. Lady Lolita Sunglasses, $20 at Free People

Heart-shaped sunnies look good in any flatlay.

42. Balance + Clarify: Natural Skincare Mini Collection, $49 at ban.do

I love an aesthetically pleasing skincare line.

43. Papaya Removable Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

If you really want to go wild, slap up some new wallpaper on your walls.

44. Stainless Steel Thermal Mug, $20.99 at ban.do

Going places with this mug in hand.

45. Good to Bee Home Doormat, $32 at Modcloth

I mean, it practically Instagrams itself.

46. Metalwork Hurricane, $14-$52 at Anthropologie

So many photo possibilities!

47. Babe Super Fruit Body Oil, $28 at Free People

Bathroom shelf-ie anyone?

48. Explorer Mug, $48 at ban.do

For the prettiest morning photos.

49. Treasured Triceratops Dinosaur Planter, $22 at Modcloth

Now if I could only keep a plant alive.

50. Thereza Trinket Dish, $14-$20 at Anthropologie

So pretty.

51. Happy Face Planter, $40 at ban.do

It’s just so happy! 🙂

52. Lively Floral Binder Clips, $16.95 at Paper Source

Keep your papers together in the cutest way.

53. Ria Leaning Rattan Mirror, $179 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for mirror selfies.

54. Pastel Disc Incense Holder, $26 at Anthropologie

If you burn incense, get this. If you don’t burn incense, get this.

55. Female Form Side Table, $129 at Urban Outfitters

This table is definitely a conversation piece.

56. Elodie Passport Holder, $26 at Anthropologie

For all those airport travel photos.

57. Celestial Plant Shelf, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Just add plant (and try to keep it alive).

58. Scent a Message Glass Perfume Bottle, $20 at Modcloth

Total vintage vibes.

59. Royal Theater Frame, $48-$58 at Anthropologie

Frame an old postcard, cute photos or flowers—whatever your heart desires.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.