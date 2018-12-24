StyleCaster
21 Cute Stationery Sets That Make the Case for Snail Mail

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

I was raised to believe in the importance of the thank you note. Each Christmas was spent logging which gifts we received from whom so we could spend that night—or the following day—penning, addressing and sending thank you’s to everyone on our lists. This is a practice I’ve kept with me through adulthood, and one of my favorite things to do each year is stock up on cute stationery sets I can use for this season’s round of thanks.

Those of you who live and die by the thank you note appreciate the importance of stocking up on cute stationery. And even those of you who don’t can surely understand the beauty of an uncommon letter, the underrated romance of snail mail or the fulfilling practice of putting pen to paper and striking up correspondence with a loved one (or a few) this holiday season.

No matter what you do with it, stationery is central to tons of activities. And even if you’ve sworn off letter writing entirely, your cute stationery sets can surely find a home on your walls as decor, in picture frames as makeshift art or on your refrigerator as a dose of aesthetic appeal in an otherwise functional space.

The moral of the story? Cute stationery is always useful. And this season, it’s in high supply. Ahead, some of the best stationery sets we’ve found on the market—all of which have timeless appeal so you can turn to them for years to come.

Bloom 5 Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Why not accompany every letter you send with a healthy dose of collage?

New York City Map Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

This stationery is available with maps from all kinds of different cities, so it can function as a kind of postcard from home.

Love in Space Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Super pretty, and totally timeless—what’s not to love?

Kate Spade ‘All of the Above’ Thank You Cards, $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Because it never hurts to say thank you—for everything.

Banana Leaf Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Tropical prints were hugely popular this year. Why not put them on your go-to stationery, too?

The Feminist Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Your tarot cards got a feminist spin—and then got turned into stationery.

Future Looks Bright Stationery Set, $12 at Paper Source

A card for every occasion—and all of them are incredibly cute.

Witchy Woman Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Alja Horvat can do no wrong—with art, stationery, anything.

Cactus Stationery Set, $12.95 at Paper Source

For the plant mom who wants everyone to know how proud she is of her lil succulents.

Minimal Line Art Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Equal parts stunning and simple—you can’t go wrong.

Garden Party Floral Stationery Set, $19.95 at Paper Source

Floral cards are always a good idea.

La Lune Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

For the night owl who spends the evening’s darkest hours staring at the stars—and writing letters, of course.

Coral Vines Stationery Set, $12.95 at Paper Source

Coral is Pantone’s 2019 color of the year, after all.

Jungle Leopard Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Part art, part idyllic escape—all wonderful.

Blue Floral Social Writing Paper Set, $22.50 at Paper Source

When your stationery set comes with a header—and is called a social writing paper set—you know you’re doing something right.

Candy Sky Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Head in the clouds? We don’t blame you.

Her and Her Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Artsy without being over-the-top.

Kate Spade Thank You Notecard Set, $20 at Barnes & Noble

I’ve relied on these for years, and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Friendship Plant Stationery Cards, $15.99 at Society6

Pretty without being distracting—perfect fodder for thank you notes (or letters of any kind, really).

Neon Floral Stationery Set, $14.95 at Paper Source

Fun-colored envelopes add some serious finesse to any stationery set.

Kate Spade Letter Correspondence Cards, $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

I’ve had these for years, too. Kate Spade knows how to do stationery.

