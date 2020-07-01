Cute Stationery Sets That’ll Inspire You to Send So Many Letters

Some people say that letter writing is a lost art. We don’t really agree with that. It’s still alive, but we will admit people don’t send as many letters as they used to. We do know that having a cute stationery set on your desk will help, though. All you need is a stationery set that matches your aesthetic to get you writing to friends and relatives both near and far. Writing on a blank piece of paper or buying a set of cards doesn’t always get the words flowing. Stationery sets have everything you need—except stamps, you’ll still need to buy those—to send letters, including letter paper, matching envelopes and sometimes even stickers to seal the envelope shut. These full sets are like outfits. Everything goes together.

We’ve got three very different sets of stationery, including a vintage and two vibrant floral sets. One of our picks has unique scalloped envelopes, while another set comes with a whopping 98 letters. Stationery also feels more personal. You selected it and you’re putting personal words onto each page. It can be exciting to turn off technology for a moment to write someone a letter the old-fashioned way. You better get going. Grandma is still waiting on a response from her last letter.

1. SCStyle Cute Kawaii Stationery Paper

If you like writing letters to your most recent paramour or beloved family and friends, check out this floral set. You get 32 pieces of letter paper and 16 envelopes. You’ll get six different styles of writing paper and envelopes. There’s musing in French and English on the top of each letter page. The scalloped letters and envelopes make this set truly unique. The envelopes don’t seal with adhesive, but the stationery does come with stickers.

2. Hallmark Stationery Set with Desk Organizer

This stationery set from Hallmark takes it a step further than other sets. You receive the standard 20 writing sheets, 10 envelopes, 10 blank cards, a 75-page memo pad and 30 fun floral stickers. All of this comes in a box with dividers, so you can keep all of your letter writing materials organized on your desk. All of the items in this set are coordinated, so your cards match your writing paper. This high-quality set is a must-have for writers.

3. OFNMY Sets of Vintage Stationary Paper + Envelopes

If you want your letters to feel like a blast from the past, this set is for you. It’d also work great if you decide to throw a murder mystery party or old fashioned Halloween party. Styled in a vintage way, the set includes 98 A5 letters, 48 envelopes and 60 sealing stickers. Within this set, you get black, white and Kraft letters. There are eight letter designs, from rabbits to floral borders, per color, so you get a whole lot of options with this kit.