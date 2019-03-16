StyleCaster
37 Cute Spring Bags That Are Just Waiting to Hold All of Your Stuff

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Candace Napier.

With the arrival of spring (and the clothes and accessories that come along with it), I’m going to need a bigger apartment. In fact, I think I’m going to need an entire closet solely for all the cute spring bags that are on offer right now. There’s a slight chance I just love bags more than most people, but I cannot be imagining the sheer number of seriously adorable handbags that brands are releasing for spring. When I say there’s a purse for every need you might have, I mean it.

Frankly, I’m not a regular participant in spring cleaning—I love all my stuff!—but if getting rid of some things means I can make room for all the cute spring bags I want to purchase, I’ll freakin’ do it. Never in my life have I seen a spring bag collection so beautiful as what’s available now for spring 2019. It’s like all the trends are totally cool this year, and there’s a perfect mix of beach vibes and I-could-carry-this-bag-every-day vibes. From kitschy to classic, the spring bag selection right now is off the charts, and I couldn’t be more obsessed. My birthday wishlist has grown an exponential amount thanks to all these beauties on offer right now.

Adorable straw, wicker and crocheted bags are available in abundance. Spring colors are coming out to play. The beaded bag is in right now, baby. Neon is here to stay for spring, and I’m not mad about it. There are so many amazing and trendy spring bags to choose from. (Although, IDK how I’m even supposed to choose.) To give you a taste of what’s out there in the fashion world right now, I rounded up 37 of my favorite spring bags for this season. If you find a way to not buy them all, let me know, because I’m about to max out my credit cards on these babies.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

1. Full Transparency Clutch, $69 at Modcloth

A teal birdcage bag that screams spring.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

2. Mini Trapezoid Bag, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Cute mini bags to take you through spring and summer.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

3. Budding Blooms Striped Clutch, $88 at Anthropologie

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. (You know I had to.)

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

4. Sandy Straw Mini Grab Bag, $40 at Topshop

When I think spring, I think straw bags.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

5. Clear Box Vanity Bag, $51 at ASOS

Anything you put in this bag will instantly look cool.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

6. Julie Woven Hand Bag, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Eggshell blue is one of the prettiest spring colors.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

7. Beaded Mini Crossbody Bag, $49.90 at Zara

Look at all those pretty details!

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

8. Eye See You Woven Clutch, $68 at Lulus

~Eye~ love this cute bag.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

9. Amalia Half Moon Clutch, $78 at Anthropologie

Half moon clutch, full-on style.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

10. Kaya Laptop Backpack, $89 at Free People

The chicest way to carry your computer around.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

11. Essential Antwerp Smooch Shopper, $220 at ASOS

The dreamiest neon bag I’ve ever seen.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

12. Marianne Woven Circle Bag, $68 at Anthropologie

The kind of bag you can use every single day.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

13. Querida Clear and Mustard Yellow Snake Tote, $33 at Lulus

I never knew I needed a mustard snakeskin bag in my life until now.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

14. Twist Snake Crossbody Bag, $52 at Topshop

Everything about this bag is, dare I say, perfect.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

15. Leela Clutch, $88 at Revolve

The boho bag of your dreams.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

16. Clover Drawstring Bucket Bag, $148 at Free People

Take this bag to work, the beach, out shopping—anywhere.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

17. Beach Date Lilac Woven Purse, $71 at Lulus

Heart eyes all day.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

18. Natural Beaded Oval Crossbody Bag, $49.90 at Zara

The beading on this bag is to-die-for.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

19. Seat Belt Buckle Fanny Pack, $29 at ASOS

The neon green and chain detail make this bag a spring essential.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

20. Nadia Woven Tote Bag, $78 at Anthropologie

The perfect spring shopping companion.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

21. Nannacay Diamond Straw Clutch, $168 at Free People

This bag is the unique take on a straw clutch you need in your spring rotation.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

22. Malibu TPU Tote Bag, $40 at Topshop

This purse is so effortlessly cool.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

23. Liars & Lovers Clear Crossbody, $48 at ASOS

Hot pink and turquoise are a match made in sartorial heaven.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

24. Basketweave Mini Backpack, $24.90 at Forever 21

Get your basketweave spring back fix while keeping your hands free.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

25. Westlyn Woven Bucket Bag, $68 at Anthropologie

This green reminds me of a mermaid tail, and I’m into it.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

26. Pippa Bow-Tied Bag, $58 at Anthropologie

This bag has me dreaming of spring picnics.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

27. Some Sunny Day Bamboo Cage Bag, $59 at Modcloth

Tweety Bird, but make it fashion.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

28. Warehouse Circle Shopper Bag, $48 at ASOS

This shopper is so versatile, you’ll be carrying it everywhere.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

29. Lago Biege Woven Pompom Tote, $66 at Lulus

Honestly, I’m just obsessed with those pompoms.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

30. Coro Boxy Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

This bag is kind of like a mini toolbox, except way cuter.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

31. Milo Mini Woven Bucket Bag, $178 at Anthropologie

A bucket bag worthy of applause.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

32. Seashell Crossbody Basket Bag, $59.90 at Zara

Shells are huge this spring. Stay on trend with this beautiful basket bag.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

33. Crochet Wooden Handle Bag, $24.90 at Forever 21

Orange you glad I included this pretty crochet bag? (Sorry about the pun…)

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

34. Amara Tote, $78 at Anthropologie

All the beach vibes.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

35. San Diego Beaded Backpack, $68 at Free People

The perfect bag to take on a fun day trip.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

36. Borrego Black and Beige Woven Tote, $49 at Lulus

I’m obsessed with the little pompom keychain on this tote.

STYLECASTER | Cute Spring Bags to Shop Now

37. Cleobella Capri Tote, $148 at Free People

This tote is big enough to pack for a spring night away.

 

