37 Cute Spring Bags That Are Just Waiting to Hold All of Your Stuff

With the arrival of spring (and the clothes and accessories that come along with it), I’m going to need a bigger apartment. In fact, I think I’m going to need an entire closet solely for all the cute spring bags that are on offer right now. There’s a slight chance I just love bags more than most people, but I cannot be imagining the sheer number of seriously adorable handbags that brands are releasing for spring. When I say there’s a purse for every need you might have, I mean it.

Frankly, I’m not a regular participant in spring cleaning—I love all my stuff!—but if getting rid of some things means I can make room for all the cute spring bags I want to purchase, I’ll freakin’ do it. Never in my life have I seen a spring bag collection so beautiful as what’s available now for spring 2019. It’s like all the trends are totally cool this year, and there’s a perfect mix of beach vibes and I-could-carry-this-bag-every-day vibes. From kitschy to classic, the spring bag selection right now is off the charts, and I couldn’t be more obsessed. My birthday wishlist has grown an exponential amount thanks to all these beauties on offer right now.

Adorable straw, wicker and crocheted bags are available in abundance. Spring colors are coming out to play. The beaded bag is in right now, baby. Neon is here to stay for spring, and I’m not mad about it. There are so many amazing and trendy spring bags to choose from. (Although, IDK how I’m even supposed to choose.) To give you a taste of what’s out there in the fashion world right now, I rounded up 37 of my favorite spring bags for this season. If you find a way to not buy them all, let me know, because I’m about to max out my credit cards on these babies.

1. Full Transparency Clutch, $69 at Modcloth

A teal birdcage bag that screams spring.

2. Mini Trapezoid Bag, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Cute mini bags to take you through spring and summer.

3. Budding Blooms Striped Clutch, $88 at Anthropologie

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. (You know I had to.)

4. Sandy Straw Mini Grab Bag, $40 at Topshop

When I think spring, I think straw bags.

5. Clear Box Vanity Bag, $51 at ASOS

Anything you put in this bag will instantly look cool.

6. Julie Woven Hand Bag, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Eggshell blue is one of the prettiest spring colors.

7. Beaded Mini Crossbody Bag, $49.90 at Zara

Look at all those pretty details!

8. Eye See You Woven Clutch, $68 at Lulus

~Eye~ love this cute bag.

9. Amalia Half Moon Clutch, $78 at Anthropologie

Half moon clutch, full-on style.

10. Kaya Laptop Backpack, $89 at Free People

The chicest way to carry your computer around.

11. Essential Antwerp Smooch Shopper, $220 at ASOS

The dreamiest neon bag I’ve ever seen.

12. Marianne Woven Circle Bag, $68 at Anthropologie

The kind of bag you can use every single day.

13. Querida Clear and Mustard Yellow Snake Tote, $33 at Lulus

I never knew I needed a mustard snakeskin bag in my life until now.

14. Twist Snake Crossbody Bag, $52 at Topshop

Everything about this bag is, dare I say, perfect.

15. Leela Clutch, $88 at Revolve

The boho bag of your dreams.

16. Clover Drawstring Bucket Bag, $148 at Free People

Take this bag to work, the beach, out shopping—anywhere.

17. Beach Date Lilac Woven Purse, $71 at Lulus

Heart eyes all day.

18. Natural Beaded Oval Crossbody Bag, $49.90 at Zara

The beading on this bag is to-die-for.

19. Seat Belt Buckle Fanny Pack, $29 at ASOS

The neon green and chain detail make this bag a spring essential.

20. Nadia Woven Tote Bag, $78 at Anthropologie

The perfect spring shopping companion.

21. Nannacay Diamond Straw Clutch, $168 at Free People

This bag is the unique take on a straw clutch you need in your spring rotation.

22. Malibu TPU Tote Bag, $40 at Topshop

This purse is so effortlessly cool.

23. Liars & Lovers Clear Crossbody, $48 at ASOS

Hot pink and turquoise are a match made in sartorial heaven.

24. Basketweave Mini Backpack, $24.90 at Forever 21

Get your basketweave spring back fix while keeping your hands free.

25. Westlyn Woven Bucket Bag, $68 at Anthropologie

This green reminds me of a mermaid tail, and I’m into it.

26. Pippa Bow-Tied Bag, $58 at Anthropologie

This bag has me dreaming of spring picnics.

27. Some Sunny Day Bamboo Cage Bag, $59 at Modcloth

Tweety Bird, but make it fashion.

28. Warehouse Circle Shopper Bag, $48 at ASOS

This shopper is so versatile, you’ll be carrying it everywhere.

29. Lago Biege Woven Pompom Tote, $66 at Lulus

Honestly, I’m just obsessed with those pompoms.

30. Coro Boxy Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

This bag is kind of like a mini toolbox, except way cuter.

31. Milo Mini Woven Bucket Bag, $178 at Anthropologie

A bucket bag worthy of applause.

32. Seashell Crossbody Basket Bag, $59.90 at Zara

Shells are huge this spring. Stay on trend with this beautiful basket bag.

33. Crochet Wooden Handle Bag, $24.90 at Forever 21

Orange you glad I included this pretty crochet bag? (Sorry about the pun…)

34. Amara Tote, $78 at Anthropologie

All the beach vibes.

35. San Diego Beaded Backpack, $68 at Free People

The perfect bag to take on a fun day trip.

36. Borrego Black and Beige Woven Tote, $49 at Lulus

I’m obsessed with the little pompom keychain on this tote.

37. Cleobella Capri Tote, $148 at Free People

This tote is big enough to pack for a spring night away.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.