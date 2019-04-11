April Showers Bring Cute AF Raincoats

Scroll To See More Images

Unless you live in perpetually dry Los Angeles like I do, you’ll inevitably cross paths with several rain showers this spring. Rain is obviously great for the trees, flowers and everyone’s front lawn, but rainy days can sometimes feel like a bummer. A fun way to wash away the rainy day blues, though, is to wear a cute rain jacket. The fun colors and patterns that raincoats often boast can be a nice little distraction from the gloominess outside. So, next time it rains, reach for a super cute raincoat and watch your spirits lift!

I went through most of my teen years without a cute raincoat, and it showed. It wasn’t until college that I realized having a cute and functional rain jacket was the only way to go. I had both a classic teal rain jacket (heavy-duty for those really stormy days) and a black raincoat with white polka dots (for days when I decided it was fashion over function). Having something cute to slip on when the weather was a bit depressing actually made rainy days a little more fun. So, consider this shopping guide my ode to cute raincoats, because I truly believe they can brighten up your stormy days.

Raincoats come in myriad colors and patterns, but there are definitely some trends for spring 2019. The translucent raincoat has popped up everywhere, and it’s super cute. I have a translucent umbrella, so this is obviously a match made in heaven. Polka dot raincoats are always in style, so you’ll see some of those, too. Plus, floral raincoats are here to remind you what comes after the rain. Whatever type of raincoat you choose, it’s sure to add a little cheer to days when the thunder tries to keep you in bed.

1. Ruffle-Neck Anorak Raincoat, $119.99 at Madewell

April showers do bring cute raincoats, but they also bring flowers.

2. Avec Les Filles Iridescent Anorak Jacket, $139 at Urban Outfitters

A subtle rainbow moment.

3. Recycle Capsule Collection Packable Raincoat, $89.90 at Zara

Tie-dye is huge for spring and summer, so why not try the trend with a raincoat?

4. Rightful Brightness Raincoat, $129 at Modcloth

A classic raincoat with a paisley twist.

5. Borg High-Shine Rain Jacket, $52 at ASOS

Because everyone needs a pastel coat for spring.

6. Vaway Anorak, $300 at Anthropologie

Just FYI: this raincoat is reversible.

7. Colette Anorak Jacket, $695 at Free People

An almost-camo floral raincoat is just what your street style needs.

8. The Showers That Be Raincoat, $75 at Modcloth

You can never go wrong with cute polka dots.

9. UO Christy Floral Rain Jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Honestly, I’m just so obsessed with this raincoat.

10. Leopard Print Mac, $130 at Topshop

This is probably the sleekest rain jacket I’ve ever seen.

11. Packable Block Color Raincoat, $59.90 at Zara

This raincoat folds up small enough to keep in your purse in case of rain emergencies.

12. Floral Festival Rain Jacket, $16 at boohoo

Because yes, it sometimes rains during festival season.

13. DESIGN Raincoat, $40 at ASOS

This cheery raincoat will instantly brighten a rainy day.

14. Two Ways to Shine Reversible Raincoat, $139 at Modcloth

Polka dots, but make them flowers.

15. DESIGN Curve Pac a Mac Jacket, $40 at ASOS

The springiest of spring raincoats.

16. UO Leaf Rain Jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters

The pockets on this raincoat are big enough to store all the essentials—and keep ’em dry.

17. Original Vinyl Smock Jacket, $175 at Free People

What would spring be without a classic yellow raincoat?

18. Avec Les Filles Organza Rain Jacket, $129 at Urban Outfitters

Sheer jackets are perfect for layering over cute ensembles.

19. Translucent Anorak Raincoat, $148 at Madewell

Because you want everyone to see what you’re wearing underneath your jacket, duh.

20. Champion x Susan Alexandria Flower Coach Jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Little pops of spring color make this jacket super cute.

21. Rains Waterproof Jacket, $84.50 at ASOS

A classic raincoat that’s still cute enough to wear all spring.

22. Transparent Raincoat, $49.90 at Zara

This raincoat is seriously translucent—and I love it.

23. DESIGN Curve Marble Print Rain Jacket, $40 at ASOS

That marbleized pattern is so trippy.

