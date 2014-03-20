Get a Jump on Spring With Rain Gear That’s Actually Cool

We’re finally, finally approaching the end of winter. The Spring Equinox is today, officially marking the change in seasons. It may not feel too spring-y yet in some parts of the country, but it’s about time to trade in that never-ending polar vortex for early spring rain showers.

And, while we’re glad to see warmer temps, we’re less than thrilled about the potential threat that rainy days pose to our freshly blown-out hair or our fab new leather pumps. Fortunately, function and fashion are working together on this one to make sure you stay (mostly) dry, and still look as cute as ever.

With cool rain boots, fun umbrellas, and a sleek slickers, you will retain all of your chicness, no matter what kind of downpour Mother Nature throws at us next.