Cute Rain Boots Exist, and We’ve Found Them

As the age-old adage goes, April showers bring May flowers. We’re not entirely sure who came up with this or why it became a thing, considering it doesn’t seem to rain more in April than it does during any other month. But, we’d be lying if we said the mantra didn’t inspire us to stock up on cute rain boots, raincoats and other rain gear during the spring each year, like clockwork. (Say what you will about accuracy, but we’re thankful for anything that reminds us to re-up our practical necessities—even if that thing isn’t totally technically correct.)

For too long, we subscribed to the notion that cute rain boots simply didn’t exist. That any day it rained, we were doomed to ruin our carefully curated outfits. That function and fashion were entirely mutually exclusive—at least, in this arena. But sartorial catch-22s like this rarely exist; almost always, there’s a way out—one you can find if you search hard enough. And after we did a little digging of our own, we came to realize that not only do cute rain boots exist, they exist en masse. There’s not just one pair of cute rain boots lying around the zeitgeist—there are, like, 12.

Sure, 12 is still a relatively small number—especially compared to the amount of spring heels, spring flats and spring sandals on offer right now. But 12 is big enough to offer variety, so no matter your aesthetic, you’re sure to find at least one pair of cute rain boots that tickles your fancy. Whether you’re looking for a pop of color that’ll brighten up the next blustery day or an understated Chelsea boot that’ll look like the shoes you wear when it’s dry out, you’re sure to find it. So dive in and prepare for those April showers, whether they’re technically real or not.

1. Ankle Rain Boots, $44.99 at Old Navy

Sure to put a smile on your face, even if it’s storming outside.

2. Gentle Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots, $35 at ASOS

So cute we’d consider wearing them when it’s not raining.

3. Chuva Shiny Black Chelsea Rain Boots, $29 at Lulus

The waterproof version of the shoe you wear every day.

4. Global Lace-Up Glitter Rain Boots, $32 at ASOS

Why not treat occasional showers as an excuse to bust out your sparkliest pieces?

5. Calvin Klein Cole Rubber Boot, $115 at Urban Outfitters

Orange offers a slightly less obvious way to do the pop-of-color rain boot thing.

6. Cubanas Chelsea Rain Boots, $148 at Anthropologie

Oh yeah, matte options are definitely on the sartorial menu.

7. Gentle Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots, $35 at ASOS

Why buy regular Chelsea boots when waterproof Chelsea boots look this good?

8. Hunter Boots Original Tall Rain Boots, $150 at Anthropologie

In case you’re a fan of the traditional, knee-high Hunter boot.

9. Hunter Boots Original Chelsea Rain Booties, $145 at Anthropologie

Because sometimes you want a neutral other than black.

10. Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $150 at Urban Outfitters

A classic for a reason.

11. Gentle Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots, $35 at ASOS

In case matte black is more your speed.

12. Women’s Ballard Rain Boots, $110 at The North Face

Because Chelseas aren’t the only way to do it.

