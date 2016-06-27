30 Cute Poses to Crib from Instagram Stars

Feeling like your Instagram game could use a boost lately? Aside from literally changing your name to Kardashian, having an arsenal of cute poses up your sleeve is the surest way to rack up the likes. (Plus, it’s free!)

For anyone not blessed with preternatural posing ability, however—that is, those of us who are awkward AF in front of a camera—it’s not the worst idea to have some ideas in mind of cool shots before, say, a beach vacation or weekend trip to Marfa, Texas with your besties.

Maybe you want to Instabrag about your hot boyfriend without going full Taylor Swift–Calvin Harris (RIP) or maybe you really need to refresh that Tinder profile with some pics that don’t require cropping out your ex. Whatever your motivation, no judgment: click through for 30 pose ideas to inspire your next Instagram, whether you’re flying solo, coupled up, or with your crew.