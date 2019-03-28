StyleCaster
27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Alyssa Crane.

Pool party season is quickly approaching, and frankly, I’m very excited. Pool parties come with so many perks: fun cocktails, stylish swimsuits and perhaps most importantly, cute pool floats. I’m talking about those giant pool floats you can actually fit on—the ones that are totally Instagram-approved and the perfect addition to any pool party. They’re a spring and summer must-have, and I’m not mad about it.

When I was growing up, having pool floats meant there were some noodles (who even came up with that name?), plain innertubes and maybe a few lounge-type floats that could barely hold one person. I truly don’t know how I even survived pool parties when I was a kid without rainbow unicorn and pizza-shaped floats. If I’m obsessed with these quirky floats as an adult, imagine how cool they are to a child! I don’t want to say my childhood was a sham, but kids nowadays have it made when it comes to pool parties.

Giant pool floats have become super trendy in the past few years, and they’re not going away any time soon—thank goodness. There are so many unique pool floats out there, and each one is cuter than the last. I highly encourage you to stock up on these floats so you can rock your summertime Instagram game. And, because I’m such a big supporter of having myriad pool floats at any and every pool party, I rounded up 27 of the cutest ones for you to shop. You can thank me later, after you have the most successful pool party of all time.

bando unicorn pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

1. Rainbow Unicorn Float, $44.95 at ban.do

You can pretend unicorns really *do* exist.

urban outfitters tiger pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

2. Glitter Tiger Pool Float $49 at Urban Outfitters

This tiger float is my exact pool party aesthetic.

target pizza pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

3. Sun Squad Pizza Slice Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Float on this pizza float while eating pizza—it’s the only way.

sunnylife peach pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

4. Peach Luxe Lie-On Float, $50 at Sunnylife

Call me by your pool float.

home depot ice cream pool floats 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

5. Intex Ice Cream Mat & Popsicle Float Combo Pack, $40.99 at Home Depot

We all scream for ice cream (floats).

bando orange pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

6. Float On Giant Inflatable, $58 at ban.do

A great way to get your Vitamin C. (Not really, but it’s cute.)

target llama pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

7. Sun Squad Giant Llama Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Are people still obsessed with llamas, or?

urban outfitters rose pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

8. Glitter Rosé Pool Float, $36 at Urban Outfitters

Yes way, rosé.

amazon mermaid pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

9. Mermaid Tail Pool Float, $19.99 on Amazon

Live your dream of becoming a mermaid.

bando rainbow pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

10. Rainbow Luxe Lie-On Pool Float, $56 at ban.do

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is just a refreshing pool.

home depot butterfly pool floats 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

11. Swimline Butterflies Combo Pack, $70.46 at Home Depot

I’ve always wanted to float like a butterfly—and now I can.

revolve lips pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

12. Funboy The Lips Pool Float, $89 at Revolve

Kiss me, I’m on a pool float.

sunnylife cactus pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

13. Cactus Luxe Lie-On Float, $60 at Sunnylife

This cactus won’t poke you.

target pineapple pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

14. Sun Squad Pineapple Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Who lives in a pineapple on…top of the…pool?

urban outfitters balloon dog pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

15. Dog Balloon Inner Tube Pool Float, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Way harder to pop than an actual dog balloon.

target donut pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

16. Sun Squad Strawberry Frosted Donut Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Donut ask me to get off of this float.

17. Luxy Float Golden Dragon Pool Float, $39.99 on Amazon

IDK why, but I feel like this dragon is related to the dragon from Shrek.

sunnylife peacock pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

18. Peacock Luxe Ride-On Float, $70 at Sunnylife

He’s kinda weird, but also cute.

revolve angel wings pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

19. Funboy Angel Wings Pool Float, $128 at Revolve

It’s like all those angel wing murals, but the pool float version.

amazon swan pool float e1553275758618 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

20. Swimline Swan Pool Float, $16.99 on Amazon

It’s a classic.

bando heart pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

21. Beach Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube, $24 at ban.do

Think of all the possible photoshoots.

urban outfitters cherry pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

22. Cherry Ring Pool Float, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Just don’t pop this cherry.

target ring pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

23. Sun Squad Bling Ring Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Let’s see that rock, baby.

urban outfitters cellphone pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

24. FUNBOY Retro Phone Pool Float, $49 at Urban Outfitters

bando pool float 27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

25. Float On Giant Inflatable, $50 at ban.do

Double rainbow!

26. Monstera Leaf Luxe Lie-On Float, $50 at Sunnylife

The natural way to float.

27. Banana Pool Float, $20 at Urban Outfitters

😉

 

