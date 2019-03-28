27 Cute Pool Floats That Are Probably More Photogenic Than You Are

Scroll To See More Images

Pool party season is quickly approaching, and frankly, I’m very excited. Pool parties come with so many perks: fun cocktails, stylish swimsuits and perhaps most importantly, cute pool floats. I’m talking about those giant pool floats you can actually fit on—the ones that are totally Instagram-approved and the perfect addition to any pool party. They’re a spring and summer must-have, and I’m not mad about it.

When I was growing up, having pool floats meant there were some noodles (who even came up with that name?), plain innertubes and maybe a few lounge-type floats that could barely hold one person. I truly don’t know how I even survived pool parties when I was a kid without rainbow unicorn and pizza-shaped floats. If I’m obsessed with these quirky floats as an adult, imagine how cool they are to a child! I don’t want to say my childhood was a sham, but kids nowadays have it made when it comes to pool parties.

Giant pool floats have become super trendy in the past few years, and they’re not going away any time soon—thank goodness. There are so many unique pool floats out there, and each one is cuter than the last. I highly encourage you to stock up on these floats so you can rock your summertime Instagram game. And, because I’m such a big supporter of having myriad pool floats at any and every pool party, I rounded up 27 of the cutest ones for you to shop. You can thank me later, after you have the most successful pool party of all time.

1. Rainbow Unicorn Float, $44.95 at ban.do

You can pretend unicorns really *do* exist.

2. Glitter Tiger Pool Float $49 at Urban Outfitters

This tiger float is my exact pool party aesthetic.

3. Sun Squad Pizza Slice Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Float on this pizza float while eating pizza—it’s the only way.

4. Peach Luxe Lie-On Float, $50 at Sunnylife

Call me by your pool float.

5. Intex Ice Cream Mat & Popsicle Float Combo Pack, $40.99 at Home Depot

We all scream for ice cream (floats).

6. Float On Giant Inflatable, $58 at ban.do

A great way to get your Vitamin C. (Not really, but it’s cute.)

7. Sun Squad Giant Llama Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Are people still obsessed with llamas, or?

8. Glitter Rosé Pool Float, $36 at Urban Outfitters

Yes way, rosé.

9. Mermaid Tail Pool Float, $19.99 on Amazon

Live your dream of becoming a mermaid.

10. Rainbow Luxe Lie-On Pool Float, $56 at ban.do

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is just a refreshing pool.

11. Swimline Butterflies Combo Pack, $70.46 at Home Depot

I’ve always wanted to float like a butterfly—and now I can.

12. Funboy The Lips Pool Float, $89 at Revolve

Kiss me, I’m on a pool float.

13. Cactus Luxe Lie-On Float, $60 at Sunnylife

This cactus won’t poke you.

14. Sun Squad Pineapple Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Who lives in a pineapple on…top of the…pool?

15. Dog Balloon Inner Tube Pool Float, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Way harder to pop than an actual dog balloon.

16. Sun Squad Strawberry Frosted Donut Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Donut ask me to get off of this float.

17. Luxy Float Golden Dragon Pool Float, $39.99 on Amazon

IDK why, but I feel like this dragon is related to the dragon from Shrek.

18. Peacock Luxe Ride-On Float, $70 at Sunnylife

He’s kinda weird, but also cute.

19. Funboy Angel Wings Pool Float, $128 at Revolve

It’s like all those angel wing murals, but the pool float version.

20. Swimline Swan Pool Float, $16.99 on Amazon

It’s a classic.

21. Beach Please! Jumbo Heart Innertube, $24 at ban.do

Think of all the possible photoshoots.

22. Cherry Ring Pool Float, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Just don’t pop this cherry.

23. Sun Squad Bling Ring Pool Float, $19.99 at Target

Let’s see that rock, baby.

24. FUNBOY Retro Phone Pool Float, $49 at Urban Outfitters

25. Float On Giant Inflatable, $50 at ban.do

Double rainbow!

26. Monstera Leaf Luxe Lie-On Float, $50 at Sunnylife

The natural way to float.

27. Banana Pool Float, $20 at Urban Outfitters

😉

