Instagram-Worthy Pool Floats For Grown-Ups Only

The perfect accessory for any pool party—aside from sweet cocktails, cute swimwear, a grill churning out burgers and hot dogs, and plenty of SPF—are cute and infinitely Instagram-worthy pool floats. Frankly, no pool day is complete without at least one. We’re not talking about the pint-sized, solid-colored, and well, kind of boring Intertubes designed for toddlers and children either. We’re talking the oversized floats big enough for you to stretch out on and maybe even hold a drink or two and look super festive in your pool party pictures.

Back in the day, these themed pool accessories for adults were nearly impossible to find, but the times have definitely changed folks. These extra-large and themed pool floats have become super trendy in recent years, and they’re enduring popularity is clearly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. From cartoonish unicorns to pop-art-inspired donuts and pizza styles, there are plenty of fun options big enough for actual grown-ups to lounge on. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite full-sized floaties for all of the adults out there who aren’t ready to grow up just yet.

1. Hey Splash Heart Pool Float

This heart-shaped pool float is the perfect intertube for photos, sunbathing, and just straight-up fun. The high-quality design is made from durable PVC and doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals. It also features a separate inflation and deflation valve for a speedier setup.

2. Swimline Inflatable Rose Wine Bottle Pool Float

Enjoy your Rosé all day lounging in the pool with this chic pool float shaped like luxe bottle of everyone’s favorite pink wine. It’s designed with a cup holder to keep your glass with you while you bask in the sun and measures 94 inches in length for you to comfortably stretch out.

3. iBaseToy Inflatable Pool Float

This wing-shaped pool raft gives you instant angel vibes and colorful rainbow-hued design for pool party pictures. It’s designed with ultra-tough vinyl to prevent rips and leaks, and it’s also eco-friendly.