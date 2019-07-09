Your Pool Party Just Won’t be The Same Without These Instagram-Worthy Pool Floats

Scroll To See More Images

We’re officially in the dead of summer, so pool days are not only a fun activity, but they’re also one of the only bearable outdoor pastimes you can actually enjoy when temperatures are straight-up soaring. Aside from a solid SPF and a fun beach towel, adding a cute pool floatie (also alternatively dubbed ride-ons, according to my internet research) to your arsenal is a must. Chic and over-the-top inflatables started trending a few years ago, thanks in part, to Taylor Swift’s public endorsement of the unlikely photo prop in a (now-deleted) Instagram post featuring the famous winged raft and her new boyfriend at the time, Calvin Harris. Clearly, this post caused quite a stir and garnered some major attention, making both #swangoals and the couple officially a thing.

Naturally, stylish Instagrammers and influencers took note of this extravagant and photogenic warm-weather trend, making a splash over social with a new variations of the O.G. swan float and new poses to accompany the new Instagram trope. The trend gained major momentum with the masses rather quickly, prompting new styles and designs of the statement pool accessory to go viral, from glittery pink unicorns to hopelessly adorable sprinkled doughnut inner tubes. Now, it’s practically an unspoken requirement for all pool-side posts to feature one one of these luxe adult toys — whether your IG famous or not. From poolside boomerangs to spruce up your IG story or actual posts for the feed, these ridiculously cute floats are sure to spice up your Instagram game.

A dreamy collab between Funboy, Smirnoff Seltzer and artist Jason Woodside.

The melted ice cream motif may seem like a summer cliche, but I never really get sick of seeing it.

The most delightfully *extra* floatie I’ve seen so far.

Rosé all day.

Because donuts are infinitely instagrammable.

PG-13 pool toys to spice things up a bit.

My personal favorite.

Simple, versatile and cute — just like your feed.

Because pink and green is the most genius color combo ever.

