Impulsive Shopper: 6 Pairs Of Cute Pointy Flats For Under $100

As we learned from these amazing tips and tricks to look taller, if you’re looking for a little help in the height area, pointy flats are a tried and true method to add some secret inches to your look. And even if you’re not trying to use your wardrobe to grow vertically, these staple shoes are consistently stylish, chic, and (to be particularly appreciated) comfy.

And now that the weather is finally warming up, and your weekend is probably packed with outdoor day plans like picnics, shopping, and otherwise running around, pointy-toed flats are the perfect compromise between your standard summer sandal and a more dressy wedge or heel. They will also transition you nicely from sunny afternoon activities to a nighttime cocktail hour, dinner, or fiesta.

So to prep you for your fun weekend, we picked six pairs of super-cute flats that are all under $100. See our selects below, and happy shopping!

aldo lucynaLucyna Flats, $60; at Aldo

madonna neon flatsTruth or Dare Flats by Madonna, $63; at Macy’scoral flatsMiz Mooz Jolyn Flat, $99.95; at Zappos

ASOS flatsJune Pointed Flats, $60; at ASOS

c wonder tortoise flatsTortoiseshell Flats, $60; at C. Wonder

pastel blue flatsABS by Allen Schwartz Breakaway Flats, $100; at Macy’s

