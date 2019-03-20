27 Planters So Cute, They’re Actually Worthy of Your Plant Babies

Scroll To See More Images

Your plant babies deserve the very best. Sure, you may not technically be the ~best~ at keeping them alive, but when you actually do (!!), they need cute planters as a place to live out their (hopefully) many days. Even if you don’t always remember to water them or give them enough sunlight, at lease give your plants an aesthetically pleasing home. Maybe keeping your plants in eye-catching plants will even help remind you to take care of them! Allowing your plants to live longer while making your home cuter? I mean, it’s a win/win situation.

Even if you’re actually amazing at taking care of your plants—which, if you are, major props to you—it means nothing if they’re stuck in the ugly and boring containers in which you purchased them. Your plants deserve a nice home, and stocking up on pretty planters is the way to go. You think your little cactus looks aesthetically cool in that black plastic container? You’re wrong. Give your succulents what they deserve: a beautiful place to live.

It’s not even a difficult task! I’ve gone ahead and found 27 cute planters worthy of your plant babies. From planters perfect for succulents, to planters made for larger plants (like a snake plant, which is nearly impossible to kill!), there is a cute planter waiting to become a home for your plants. So go ahead and do yourselves (and your plants) a favor, and stock up on these pretty planters. They’ll make your home cuter and improve the life of your plants. What more could you want?

1. Garden Greeting Pot, $24 at Anthropologie

A little encouragement for your plants (and you).

2. Figure Study Planter, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Maybe now you’ll pay attention to your plants.

3. Explorer Planter, $68 at ban.do

An aesthetically pleasing addition to any home.

4. Anna-Lise Schmidt Gazelle Pot, $34 at Anthropologie

Just the right amount of whimsy.

5. Blue & White Ceramic Mini Planter, $14.95 at Williams Sonoma

You can’t go wrong with a classic blue and white pattern.

6. Henry Googly Eye Planter, $6-$16 at Urban Outfitters

The eyes have it.

7. Steves Knit Plastic Pot Planter, $62.99 at Wayfair

This planter won’t shatter if you drop it—totally accident-proof.

8. Growing Influence Cat Planter, $12 at Modcloth

Me-ow, that’s a cute planter.

9. Pacifico Pot, $24-$78 at Anthropologie

These planters would instantly add style to any room.

10. Dark Confetti Top Planter, $65 at ban.do

This cute planter is giving me all the spring and summer vibes.

11. Porcelain Dinosaur Planters, $40 at Uncommon Goods

The perfect quirky planters.

12. Alice Townhouse Pot, $28 at Anthropologie

A literal home for your plant babies.

13. NEWMADE LA Hanging Circle Planter, $48 at Madewell

This planter has a modern art feel to it.

14. Timothy Goodman Planter, $4.99 at West Elm

If you just wanna be honest with yourself, this is the planter for you.

15. Celfie Planter, $8 at Urban Outfitters

It’s like your plant is the hair!

16. Dark Turquoise Ceramic Planter, $24.99 at World Market

This planter comes on a stand, so you can really show off your plants.

17. Arctic Helper Narwhal Planter, $24 at Modcloth

Bye, Buddy! Hope you find your dad.

18. Copper Oval Ribbed Planter, $79.99 at Williams Sonoma

So shiny!

19. Marinski Heartmades Little Face Pot, $18 at Anthropologie

These are just too cute to handle.

20. Happy Face Planter, $40 at ban.do

Add a little happiness to your day.

21. Umbra Concrete Wall Planters, $40 at ASOS

Living art.

22. Boob Heart Tassel Planter, $12 at Urban Outfitters

This planter is sure to get a lot of attention—meaning your plants will, too!

23. Recreation Center Ceramic Grid Planter, $88 at Madewell

This cute planter is hand-thrown.

24. Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters, $179 at West Elm

So many pretty colors to choose from.

25. Lekha Footed Mini Planter, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Polka dots are always a good idea.

26. Bungalow Rose Fasching 2-Piece Planter Set, $44.99 at Wayfair

These planters would look pretty in any home.

27. Face Pot, $16-$26 at Anthropologie

These might actually be the cutest planters I’ve ever seen.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.