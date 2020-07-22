Cute Planners That’ll Keep You Focused on Your Goals

When you’ve got big dreams, it can be hard to break them down into smaller, more bitesize steps. If you’ve got a lot of tasks, meetings and to-dos to juggle in both your professional and personal life, a planner can be your BFF. Keep track of your side hustle and brunch in the same place. Plus, your brain will thank you for it. Studies show that if you write something down on paper, you’ll be more likely to remember it. Not to mention that it feels so satisfying to scratch something off your list with your favorite pen. But if you’re going to invest in a planner, you want it to match your aesthetic.

Just because you didn’t buy a planner at the beginning of the year or around back-to-school time doesn’t mean that you’re totally out of luck when it comes to finding the perfect agenda. We rounded up the cutest planners for you. Whether you’re more of a desert girl or prefer solids, we’ve got you covered. These planners have thick paper that your pen won’t bleed through, and they’ve got plenty of space for you to write down what’s going on in your busy life. And don’t worry, they’re compact enough to fit into your go-to bag.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Planner 2020-2021 – Academic Weekly & Monthly Planner

You won’t accidentally leave this planner at home again. With its vibrant and eye-catching cover featuring fun illustrations, this planner is made for July 2020 through June 2021. You can pick from a cacti-themed cover, a navy blue floral cover or a black floral cover. This planner is small enough to carry around in your go-to bag. With monthly and weekly views, you have plenty of space to write. There’s even a space for this week’s priorities.

2. Planner 2020-2021 – Academic Weekly & Monthly Planner

This vegan leather planner ticks all of the boxes. It has a trendy marble geometric, monthly calendar tabs, roomy weekly pages, 15 extra pages for you to use as you see fit, an elastic closure, an extra interior pocket for storing small pieces of paper and a clip-in ruler that also functions as a bookmark. Plus, it comes in a fancy gift box—all it’s missing is a bow. This durable wire planner will survive in your bag.

3. Simple Elephant Planner 2020-2021

This undated planner is for people who, once in a while, completely forget that they have a planner. Maybe you use it meticulously for two weeks and then accidentally leave it sitting on your desk for one week. This planner is specifically goal focused, so you can track your progress toward through included tools like a Mindmap and a Vision Board. The planner has thick, no-bleed paper and is protected by a cute leatherette cover. It comes in lilac, pink, blue and black.