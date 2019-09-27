Can We Collectively Decide to Make Date Night Pants a Thing?

Scroll To See More Images

Some time last year, my boyfriend revealed to me his one true desire: for me to wear pants more often. But not just any pants—flowy pants, figure-hugging pants, understatedly sexy-elegant pants. Since then, I’ve become something of a cute pants evangelist—specifically, a cute date night pants evangelist. And I’m here to convert you all to the Church of Sexy Trousers, too.

When most of us call to mind “sexy date night outfits,” we conjure up imagery of low-cut tops, mini skirts, and figure-hugging dresses. These pieces are delightful—and undeniably hot. But they’re not the only way to do sex appeal. Sometimes, comfort is. Other times, innuendo is. And other times, wearing the same damn outfit to dinner that you’ve worn all day is. I’m not suggesting that the average skimpy clothing item deserves no place in your wardrobe—or in your date night repertoire. It definitely does, and I, for one, derive great joy from V-necks that dip well below where my bra should be and dresses that hug my curves just so. What I am saying, though, is that when our collective understanding of sex appeal gets myopic, we all lose. When we adopt this kind of sartorial tunnel vision—when our definition of “hot” gets reduced to skimpy clothing and only skimpy clothing—we’re kept from seeing oft-underrated necessities like pants for what they truly are: ass-hugging delights.

Consider your favorite pair of jeans. Why do you love them oh-so much? Because they make your tush look like the walking embodiment of the peach emoji, right? Pants offer my derriere a kind of lift it just doesn’t get from skirts or dresses. And they come with two added benefits: They’re comfortable, and they’re low-key. Comfort is invaluable—I’m sure I need not justify that one. And while I definitely enjoy looking thoroughly done-up on occasion, I also enjoy the understated hotness that comes from looking thoroughly casual. When you slip into that aforementioned pair of peach-butt jeans, you know you look hot—but you also know your hotness seems effortless. You’re just wearing jeans, a very regular thing people wear on the daily. It’s not like you’re trying to look hot in them—you just can’t help it. Your ass is just that good. The fact that your hotness looks unintentional (even if it isn’t—and we both know it’s not) renders the whole thing even hotter.

Again, I’m not saying cute pants are the only acceptable option for your next date night. But I am saying they’re a good one. Go forth and put Dat Ass on display in the comfiest, most understatedly sexy-elegant way possible. You’ll feel like a queen, and your partner will surely appreciate the view.

Flowy pants of any kind drip with luxurious appeal, but these sparkly gold trousers take things to the next level. (Go all out, and snag the matching duster while you’re at it.)

Ruffle-lined capris are too damn delightful to pass up.

A pant that can take you from brunch to date night—to your next vacation.

Because the only way to level-up a power suit is to render it in luxe velvet.

Tie-front fixtures aren’t exclusively reserved for your favorite blouses.

Sequin pants, rendered in a palette that leaves them feeling veritably wearable.

A print that feels feminine, edgy, and eye-catching—all at once.

Hell yes I’m on board with pants adorned cascading ruffles.

Technicolor animal prints are really always a good idea.

Hear me when I say: Ass. Hugging. Delights.

A luxe textile, a vibrant shade, an elegant cut—these trousers have it all.

Culottes that masquerade as a skirt, for those of you who really can’t cope with the idea of pants for date night.

I mean, why not go all out and slip your legs into technicolor snakeskin?

Equal parts cozy and chic. And these are very chic.

Obviously I own these. Do you really think I’m the kind of person who could pass up the chance to wear fringe-lined leggings out and about?

An edgier take on florals, for the fan of a more abstract print.



Worth sporting Saturday night—and lounging around in all Sunday long.

Pants that come with a matching top, in case you’re unsure how to style them.

Put a shiny brocade on it, and I probably will flit like a moth to the flame.

Sure to play well with all your favorite crop tops.

Oh yeah, cargo pants are officially on the date night clothing menu.

Elegant, versatile, comfortable—now that’s what I call sexy.

Turn heads.

Spring and summer florals just got a decidedly autumnal makeover. Because prints shouldn’t expire the moment the seasons change.

The phrase “slinky, wide-leg trousers” might sound oxymoronic, but these trousers prove it’s anything but.

Is this the perfect day-to-night pant? Methinks it might be.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.