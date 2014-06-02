50 Cute Outfits To Get You Thinking About Summer

It’s officially June, which means it’s time to pack up your heavy jackets and thick jeans and start to pull out shorts, skirts, tank tops, and other staples to plan your summer outfits.

When it comes to styling your outfits for summer, one of the biggest challenges is not showing too much skin. You want to keep it chic, but still be able to stand the high temperatures all on top of looking fashionable and keeping up with the latest trends.

We find that street style is the best way to find cool outfit inspiration and styling tips so we’ve gathered some of the most rad outfits that would be perfect to rock in the summer sun from the coolest bloggers around.

Click through the slideshow to get some serious summer outfit inspiration!