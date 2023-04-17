5 Majorly Cute Outfit Ideas For Baseball Games

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll admit it. I went to my first baseball game just to take a cute picture and have a hot dog—and I had so much fun. Between the hardcore baseball fans, the myriad of snack options and the game itself, I finally understood the baseball hype and why people stay until the last inning. Upon discovering my new summer hobby, I knew I’d have to focus some energy on creating cute outfits to wear for baseball games. While I can now go to a game and cheer for my team, I still want a good picture with my hot dog before I leave.

Dressing for a sporting event in general can be a bit tricky. I want to stay true to my fashion-forward style without looking out of place. The key to dressing for a baseball game is leaning into a sporty-chic aesthetic. This includes (but is not limited to) bomber jackets. baseball hats, button-downs, denim cut-offs and a mini skirt here or there.

If you’ve already acquired team merch in your closet, pairing it with something unexpected like a mini skirt and loafers will give your look a cute twist. On the other hand, if you’ve never been to a baseball game before and don’t want to drop a fair amount of cash to be a fair-weather fan, no worries! Keep your outfit simple with classic pieces like a denim jacket and white sneakers. Plus, if you wear something neutral, you can easily switch your loyalty mid-game to cheer for the winning team.

A great way to find outfit inspiration for a sporting event is to see what celebrities have worn in the past. Celebs that are invited to throw the first pitch at a game, like Megan Thee Stallion, often choose to wear the team’s jersey over a styled look—in this case, a full white denim outfit.

Celebrities are also loving the oversized bomber jacket trend and usually pair one with shorts and a statement bag. A bomber jacket is also an excellent way to ensure you’ll stay warm when the sun goes down.

Keep reading for five outfit ideas to hit your baseball game style out of the park.

Cool & Casual

When I picture a cute baseball game outfit, I think of something that looks like I “just threw it on”—even if that’s not true. One way to achieve this goal is to lean into a more literal baseball aesthetic. Bomber jackets are super trendy right now which aligns perfectly with the sport because you can wear an on-theme varsity jacket (and re-wear it outside the stadium). Pairing a sporty jacket with white Converse and denim shorts always works for any sporting event.

Varsity Fleece Baseball Jacket

Take notes from the celebs at baseball games and opt for an oversized varsity jacket. This one is around $50, will keep you warm when the game runs into extra innings and comes in six colors.

501 Mid Short

Baseball is an American classic and so is a pair of Levis shorts. I love the 501 Mid shorts because they’re a little longer and super comfortable to wear all day.

Tiny Tank Top

You can never go wrong with a white cropped ribbed tank top, sporting event or not. This great one from Target is only $5.

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneaker

For a pair of sneakers you can wear all season long (and well-beyond baseball games), the Chuck Taylor All-Star is always a winner.

Star Bum Bag

This sporty belt bag would look so cute worn cross-body. I love the contrasting white trim.

Style On The Sidelines

Traveler Mini Dress

A baseball game is a great excuse to wear that cute exercise dress in your drawer. This one from Abercrombie has built-in shorts, adjustable straps and a cute ruffled hem.

Emma Pullover

Wear this red pullover around your shoulders while the sun is out and then throw it on over your dress when the weather gets chilly.

Gazelle Shoes

The Adidas Gazelle sneakers are the current “it” shoe and part of their popularity has to do with the fact that they come in so many colors. Pick a color for your fav team!

Annie Hoop Earrings

Gold hoops are always an easy way to dress up an otherwise sporty look. This pair is perfectly oversized.

Sporty & Chic

Sometimes the best inspiration you can find for sideline fashion is from the best-dressed baseball moms. The most popular fashion combo? A white button-down and comfortable jeans. This look says “I’m paying attention to the game but I also want you to pay attention to me and my outfit”. That’s a good thing. To maximize the effortlessly chic factor of the outfit, add a pair of white Birkenstocks and a baseball cap.

Oversized Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

A white button-down will look chic at a sports game while ensuring you won’t get sunburned. Wear it buttoned or unbuttoned over a tank or t-shirt. This one from Target comes in five colors.

The Way-High Sailor Jean

These jeans from Everlane are made with incredibly soft fabric (I know because I own them) so you’ll have no issue jumping around to catch a home run.

Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

A great alternative to wearing sneakers to a sporting event is wearing Birkenstocks—they’re comfortable, cute and will help bring a relaxed feel to the game.

’47 New York Yankees Classic Baseball Hat

Here’s a hot take, even if you’re not a Yankees fan, a Yankees hat is a fashion powerplay. Or, use this as inspiration and wear a baseball cap for your favorite team.

Aurora Shoulder Bag

For a pop of color, go for this Aurora Shoulder Bag by Free People. It has a soft cylinder shape, zipper closure and adjustable strap for the perfect fit. Plus, it comes in seven fun colors.

Fashion Meets Fenway

Have you ever been at a baseball game or an event and seen someone else in a great outfit and wished you would’ve thought of it first? Well, this outfit is going to make everyone feel that way about you. Wearing a mini skirt and loafers may not initially seem like the obvious choice for a baseball game but the striped sports socks and baseball t-shirt pull the whole look together. If Emma Chamberlain went to a baseball game, I imagine this is what she’d wear.

Fern Skirt

A black mini-skirt will take you from the game to an afterparty. This one is elevated but still casual enough for a game.

Bluebell Raglan Tshirt

This t-shirt subtly adds the baseball fan element to the outfit while not being as obvious as a jersey.

Retro Stripes Crew Sock 3-Pack

I love the look of striped crew socks worn with black loafers—it’s the perfect mix of sporty and preppy.

Kenova Loafers

These loafers are my favorite shoes of all time. They’re such high quality, you could run a home run in them if you had to.

Billy Shoulder Bag

If you want an incredible shoulder bag to wear everywhere (including a baseball game), this By Far bag is a great investment piece.

Team Canada

If you don’t care which team wins, you can always rep Team Canada with a sporty take on the Canadian tuxedo. A soft denim jacket, distressed denim shorts and white sneakers will guarantee that you’re a winner no matter what. Pick a pair of fun sunglasses, like the Ralph Lauren ones pictured below, to add your own take on the look.

Patch Pocket Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is a great hybrid between a denim shirt and a classic heavy denim jacket. The material is lightweight and the style includes two huge front pockets.

High Waist Ripped Shorts

This pair of shorts will complete the summer edition of your Canadian tuxedo. They come in four different washes and have a raw hem.

RL Dillon Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren sunglasses have a sporty vibe because of the shield shape but are still elevated with the tortoise frames.

Rio Branco Sneaker

These Veja sneakers will go with any pair of shorts, dress or skirt in your closet—wear them for a baseball game and then everywhere else you’re going.