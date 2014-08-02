Cute New Couple: Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham

Well, there’s no denying that these two are more stylish than you and your high school boyfriend: According to a new report, Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are a (cute) item.

Britain’s the Daily Mirror has photos of the 17-year-actress and the 15-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham kicking it at a Los Angeles skateboard park last month, and reported that the famous teens have actually been dating for three months, after hooking up at Paris Fashion Week.

“They were introduced through mutual friends, and have the same social circle back in Los Angeles,” a source said, adding, “They speak all the time and enjoy hanging out together, just doing what teenagers do.” (Um, like jetting to Paris Fashion Week? Totally standard.)

The Mirror also somehow obtained the info that Chloe and Brooklyn “plan to spend the school holidays together in L.A.,” though we’re not sure what school holidays the publication is referring to, since it’s summer right now.

And as for Brooklyn’s very famous parents? Apparently, they’re on board with his new love interest.

“Both David and Victoria have given them their blessing,” said the source.