The Easiest Way to Stock up on Hygge: Mix and Match Cute Mugs

The Easiest Way to Stock up on Hygge: Mix and Match Cute Mugs

Lindsey Lanquist
The Easiest Way to Stock up on Hygge: Mix and Match Cute Mugs
Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

The ability to enjoy cold weather is largely formulaic. Subtract the frustration you feel walking around in freezing temperatures, and add, instead, some excitement about the excuse you now have to spend the day indoors. Add some veritably cozy blankets, a handful of lit candles (in autumnal scents, of course) and a stack of books you’ve been meaning to read. Add the softest sweater you own, some seriously fuzzy socks, and your choice of coffee, tea or hot cocoa.

And if you want to send this formula way over the edge, add a ton of cute mugs—so you have a fun choice to make every time you settle in to sip whatever hot beverage you’ve whipped up.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to Sweaters That Are as Cozy as They Look

I take this formula very seriously—so seriously, in fact, that I probably own upwards of 30 cute mugs. They double as a kitschy-chic display on my open kitchen shelves and triple as conversation starters; having friends over and letting them pick which mug they want to drink from often results in a smile or two (especially when someone opts for the “nasty woman” mug, or the retro one with sharks eating pizza on it, or the galaxy one that changes colors as you fill it with warm liquids).

My mug collection is like an art gallery of sorts—filled with practical ceramics, rather than traditional art. I love each piece individually. But when combined, they create a kind of hygge-filled paradise that makes my kitchen feel a little warmer—and colder seasons feel a lot more bearable.

MORE: 23 Printed Blankets That Are Equal Parts Cool and Cozy

Ahead, you’ll find 27 cute mugs, which would function just as well together as they would separately. It doesn’t matter whether you buy one, a few or all 27—you’ll be well on your way to crafting a cozy mug collection of your own (and to pushing that cold weather formula toward the “enjoy” side of things).

Hermit Tarot Card Coffee Mug

Get your tarot fix and your coffee fix at the same damn time.

Hermit Tarot Card coffee mug, $13 at Look Human

Photo: Look Human.
Perasima Mug

So pretty I can't decide which one I like most.

Perasima mug, $16 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Salty Ass Bitch Coffee Mug

For days when you're feeling salty AF.

Salty Ass Bitch coffee mug, $16 at Society6

Photo: Society6.
Topless Mug

Not gonna lie, I own this.

Topless mug, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Sweetly Stated Mug

Perfect whether you prefer coffee, tea or some other rise and shine-worthy beverage.

Sweetly Stated mug, $14 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Blue Coffee Mug

Not into hot drinks? This mug would look just as great as a planter.

Blue coffee mug, $16 at Society6

Photo: Society6.
Explorer Mug

Cute, sturdy, fun—and the wide handle will keep your mug from ever burning you.

Explorer mug, $48 at Om Ceramic

Photo: Om Ceramic.
Good Morning Asshole Mug

A mug that does the talking for you.

Good Morning Asshole mug, $18 at Fish's Eddy

Photo: Fish's Eddy.
SUNO for Anthropologie Reactive Mug

For the shopper who really loves circles.

SUNO for Anthropologie Reactive mug, $18 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Monogram Mug

The heavy, wide base will keep this classic from falling over—even if you set it on your couch, or your bed, or any other soft, lumpy surface.

Monogram mug, $8 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Graphic Mug

I mean.

Graphic mug, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Icon Mug

Pick your favorite animal, and enjoy. The best part: These are almost always in stock on Anthropologie's website, so you can replace whatever you break.

Icon mug, $14 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Large Playground Mug

So cute you might not even want to drink out of it—you might put it on display somewhere, instead.

Large playground mug, $54 at Om Ceramic

Photo: Om Ceramic.
Jonathan Adler Mr. and Mrs. Muse Mug

Leave it to Jonathan Adler.

Jonathan Adler Mr. and Mrs. Muse mug, $24 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Lorien Stern Great Ideas Mug

Like that '90s T-shirt you found at a thrift store last weekend. But in mug form.

Lorien Stern Great Ideas mug, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

Carry your favorite diner with you wherever you go with this vintage tile-printed mug.

Tiled Margot monogram mug, $10 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Zoysia Mug

Speckled mugs just make me think of diners, drive-ins and dives—and no, not the show.

Zoysia mug, $14 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Make Friends Meet Mug

If you know, you know.

Make Friends Meet mug, $10 at Modcloth

Photo: Modcloth.
Muchacha Mug

Need.

Muchacha mug, $28 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
Lavender Mug

If you want to be meta, you could always put lavender in this instead of tea.

Lavender mug, $15 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
Floating Clouds Ceramic Mug Pair

Keep your head in the clouds all day long while sipping warm beverages from this delightful mug.

Floating Clouds ceramic mug pair, $58 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
The Customer Is Always Wrong Mug

This mug gets it.

The Customer Is Always Wrong mug, $18 at Fish's Eddy

Photo: Fish's Eddy.
Not Today Coffee Mug

My go-to on my tiredest days.

Not Today coffee mug, $13 at Look Human

Photo: Look Human.
Cats Mug

There's probably a dog version too, for what it's worth.

Cats mug, $19 at Fish's Eddy

Photo: Fish's Eddy.
Mint Green Triangle Ceramic Mug

Love a good artisan ceramic.

Mint green triangle ceramic mug, $32 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
Rainbow Floral Mug

Subtle.

Rainbow floral mug, $13 at Look Human

Photo: Look Human.
Giuliette Pitcher

If you can't figure out a way to drink coffee from a pitcher, you're not trying hard enough.

Giuliette pitcher, $98 at Jonathan Adler

Photo: Jonathan Adler.

