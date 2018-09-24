The Easiest Way to Stock up on Hygge: Mix and Match Cute Mugs

The ability to enjoy cold weather is largely formulaic. Subtract the frustration you feel walking around in freezing temperatures, and add, instead, some excitement about the excuse you now have to spend the day indoors. Add some veritably cozy blankets, a handful of lit candles (in autumnal scents, of course) and a stack of books you’ve been meaning to read. Add the softest sweater you own, some seriously fuzzy socks, and your choice of coffee, tea or hot cocoa.
And if you want to send this formula way over the edge, add a ton of cute mugs—so you have a fun choice to make every time you settle in to sip whatever hot beverage you’ve whipped up.
I take this formula very seriously—so seriously, in fact, that I probably own upwards of 30 cute mugs. They double as a kitschy-chic display on my open kitchen shelves and triple as conversation starters; having friends over and letting them pick which mug they want to drink from often results in a smile or two (especially when someone opts for the “nasty woman” mug, or the retro one with sharks eating pizza on it, or the galaxy one that changes colors as you fill it with warm liquids).
My mug collection is like an art gallery of sorts—filled with practical ceramics, rather than traditional art. I love each piece individually. But when combined, they create a kind of hygge-filled paradise that makes my kitchen feel a little warmer—and colder seasons feel a lot more bearable.
Ahead, you’ll find 27 cute mugs, which would function just as well together as they would separately. It doesn’t matter whether you buy one, a few or all 27—you’ll be well on your way to crafting a cozy mug collection of your own (and to pushing that cold weather formula toward the “enjoy” side of things).
Hermit Tarot Card Coffee Mug
Get your tarot fix and your coffee fix at the same damn time.
Hermit Tarot Card coffee mug, $13 at Look Human
Perasima Mug
So pretty I can't decide which one I like most.
Perasima mug, $16 at Anthropologie
Salty Ass Bitch Coffee Mug
For days when you're feeling salty AF.
Salty Ass Bitch coffee mug, $16 at Society6
Topless Mug
Sweetly Stated Mug
Perfect whether you prefer coffee, tea or some other rise and shine-worthy beverage.
Sweetly Stated mug, $14 at Anthropologie
Blue Coffee Mug
Not into hot drinks? This mug would look just as great as a planter.
Blue coffee mug, $16 at Society6
Explorer Mug
Cute, sturdy, fun—and the wide handle will keep your mug from ever burning you.
Explorer mug, $48 at Om Ceramic
Good Morning Asshole Mug
A mug that does the talking for you.
Good Morning Asshole mug, $18 at Fish's Eddy
SUNO for Anthropologie Reactive Mug
For the shopper who really loves circles.
SUNO for Anthropologie Reactive mug, $18 at Anthropologie
Monogram Mug
The heavy, wide base will keep this classic from falling over—even if you set it on your couch, or your bed, or any other soft, lumpy surface.
Monogram mug, $8 at Anthropologie
Graphic Mug
Icon Mug
Pick your favorite animal, and enjoy. The best part: These are almost always in stock on Anthropologie's website, so you can replace whatever you break.
Icon mug, $14 at Anthropologie
Large Playground Mug
So cute you might not even want to drink out of it—you might put it on display somewhere, instead.
Large playground mug, $54 at Om Ceramic
Jonathan Adler Mr. and Mrs. Muse Mug
Leave it to Jonathan Adler.
Jonathan Adler Mr. and Mrs. Muse mug, $24 at Shopbop
Lorien Stern Great Ideas Mug
Like that '90s T-shirt you found at a thrift store last weekend. But in mug form.
Lorien Stern Great Ideas mug, $18 at Urban Outfitters
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Carry your favorite diner with you wherever you go with this vintage tile-printed mug.
Tiled Margot monogram mug, $10 at Anthropologie
Zoysia Mug
Speckled mugs just make me think of diners, drive-ins and dives—and no, not the show.
Zoysia mug, $14 at Anthropologie
Make Friends Meet Mug
If you know, you know.
Make Friends Meet mug, $10 at Modcloth
Muchacha Mug
Need.
Muchacha mug, $28 at Etsy
Lavender Mug
If you want to be meta, you could always put lavender in this instead of tea.
Lavender mug, $15 at Etsy
Floating Clouds Ceramic Mug Pair
Keep your head in the clouds all day long while sipping warm beverages from this delightful mug.
Floating Clouds ceramic mug pair, $58 at Etsy
The Customer Is Always Wrong Mug
This mug gets it.
The Customer Is Always Wrong mug, $18 at Fish's Eddy
Not Today Coffee Mug
My go-to on my tiredest days.
Not Today coffee mug, $13 at Look Human
Cats Mug
There's probably a dog version too, for what it's worth.
Cats mug, $19 at Fish's Eddy
Mint Green Triangle Ceramic Mug
Love a good artisan ceramic.
Mint green triangle ceramic mug, $32 at Etsy
Rainbow Floral Mug
Giuliette Pitcher
If you can't figure out a way to drink coffee from a pitcher, you're not trying hard enough.
Giuliette pitcher, $98 at Jonathan Adler
