Cute Mouse Pads That’ll Give Your Wrist Extra Support

If you have a job that involves a lot of clicking, scrolling or wrist action, you might want to consider treating yourself to a cute mouse pad. When you think about mouse pads, you might flash back to the mouse pad at your parents’ house, which probably had some kind of fluffy animal on it or inspirational sunset. Even though mice and mouse pads have come a long way since then, dragging your mouse across your desk still creates a decent amount of friction. That friction makes your wrist work a little harder as you maneuver your mouse. Putting a smooth, silky mouse pad underneath will reduce the friction. It might not seem like a big deal, but think about how your hand is on your mouse. It starts to add up, and your wrist might feel slightly strained.

We rounded up the best mouse pads—but don’t worry, they’re still stylish. We found a fun ergonomic option. Who knew those two words could be in the same sentence? Our other two picks are flat options, and they’ve got some fun illustrations on them. You’ll be able to show your personality and sense of style even through your mouse pad.

1. Dooke Ergonomic Mouse Pad

This colorful marble mouse pad doesn’t only enhance your desk, it protects your wrist. We spend a lot of time online, and your wrist gets quite the workout from clicking around all day. This ergonomic mouse pad is designed with memory foam, which will mould to the shape of your hand and wrist. This extra support will give your wrist a little break, decreasing pain and fatigue. The lycra mouse pad has a rubber base, so your mousepad will stay put while you’re browsing.

2. Moslion Eyelash Mouse Pad

Show off your passion for fashion and makeup with this unique mouse pad. The white mouse pad shows off some bold brows, glittery eyelids and some long eyelashes. This mousepad is designed for gamers, so it is designed to be used for long amounts of time. The top side is made out of a silky, smooth cloth and the bottom is made out of durable rubber. Your mousepad won’t be slipping and sliding around your desk. There are more than 30 colors and styles of mouse pads to choose from.

3. Beautiful Watercolor Flower Rectangle Mouse Pad

Brighten up your desk with this vibrant floral mouse pad. The flowers are presented in an elegant watercolor style. The top of this large mouse pad has a smooth cloth surface and a non-slip base to keep your mouse pad (and mouse) where it’s meant to be on your desk. There are 20 other mouse pad designs, which include fun illustrations and stunning photos, to choose from.