37 Cute Maternity Dresses That Are Truly Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t necessarily an excuse to shop, but it also kind of is. We all want to look and feel our best on the most romantic day of the year, and if buying a killer new date night outfit helps us do that, why resist? The same logic applies to expectant moms, but perhaps even more so. The body experiences so much change and transition during pregnancy, and depending on where you are in the process, your go-to date night look may no longer fit. Why not stock up on a couple cute maternity dresses that are absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day (and every other sexy date night that follows)?

Though shopping trendy maternity clothing might sound like a challenge, retailers have so thoroughly stocked up on the stuff that it actually isn’t as hard as it may seem. ASOS and Shopbop are full of cute maternity dresses—and maternity clothing hotspots, like Motherhood Maternity and Pink Blush Maternity, are filled to the brim with comfy-cute options, as well.

No matter your aesthetic, level of date night formality or tolerance of anything but stretchy, cozy fabrics, your Valentine’s Day sartorial soul mate exists—I promise. So load up on cute maternity dresses—these beauties are begging to accompany you on your upcoming Valentine’s Day date (and, you know, every date night that awaits you in the near future).

HATCH the Ricky Slip Dress, $278 at Shopbop

Whoever said slip dresses couldn’t work as maternity clothing was (clearly) seriously misinformed.

Cami Midi Dress, $26.50 at ASOS

This midi is simultaneously sexy and sophisticated—and the light blue color keeps it fun, too.

Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $72 at ASOS

This floral maxi is undeniably stunning. Honestly, I want one.

Pleated Chiffon Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $67 at Pink Blush Maternity

A no-fail silhouette you can definitely wear long after childbirth.

Lace Wrap Midi Dress, $95 at ASOS

A seriously chic, seriously fashion-forward take on the classic lace date night dress.

Gathered-Waist Crinkle Beach Dress, $24 at ASOS

Absolutely stunning.

Black Ribbed Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $64 at Pink Blush Maternity

OK, I’d honestly live in this comfy-cute maxi if I could.

Casual Wrap Mini Dress, $45 at ASOS

A more flirty, casual take on the Valentine’s Day dress. (Plus, it’s pink. And nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day!” like pink.)

Spot Maxi Tea Dress, $24 at ASOS

Elegant and edgy, this tea-length dress is begging to be added to your date night repertoire.

Linen Maxi Dress, $22 at ASOS

Because linen maxi dresses are always a good idea.

HATCH Slouch Dress, $198 at Shopbop

Why not look chic AF on date night?

Plisse Wrap Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A red velvet maxi is the ultimate Valentine’s Day power move.

Queen Bee All-Over Lace Midi Dress, $31.50 at ASOS

This cut is just undeniably sexy.

Puff Bardot Sleeve Swing Dress, $34.50 at ASOS

It’s your Valentine’s Day—you can cover yourself in lavender silk-satin and sequin flowers if you want to. (And seriously, when doing so looks this good, why wouldn’t you want to?)

Slash-Neck Bodycon Midi Dress, $17.50 at ASOS

Simultaneously sexy and cozy—what’s not to love?

Metallic Maxi Dress, $109 at Pink Blush Maternity

Absolutely dreamy. (And it looks really comfortable, too.)

Cami Wrap Maxi Dress, $40 at ASOS

Because dark red slip dress silhouettes are always hot.

Fit and Flare Turtleneck Maternity Dress, $39.98 at Motherhood Maternity

I’m not pregnant, but when I am, you can catch me wearing this truly perfect turtleneck dress 24/7.

Charcoal Twist-Front Midi Dress, $48 at Pink Blush Maternity

Easily dressed up or down, depending on your vibe of choice.

Kimono Pleated Midi Dress, $56 at ASOS

Because you can never go wrong with a pleated kimono dress—especially not one in such a stunning color.

Ultimate Maxi Tea Dress, $32 at ASOS

Because nothing offers understated sex appeal like a black, form-fitting T-shirt dress.

Tiered Double-Layered Pleated Skirt Dress, $51 at ASOS

Valentine’s Day encapsulated in a single (adorable) maternity dress.

Glamorous Bloom Tie-Waist Wrap Dress, $43 at ASOS

The perfect opportunity to play around with jewelry, shoes and other accessories.

Flounce London Bardot Pencil Dress, $25.50 at ASOS

A quintessential date night cut rendered in a quintessential Valentine’s Day color.

Tiered Plisse Maxi Dress, $21.50 at ASOS

A little extra, but stunning enough that it kind of doesn’t matter.

Velvet Double Ruffle Pleat Midi Dress, $76 at ASOS

Every part of this dress—from the ruffled off-the-shoulder cut to the dark floral fabric—drips with romance. Valentine’s Day, here you come.

Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $63 at Pink Blush Maternity

An off-the-shoulder maxi? Rendered in a super cozy material? Heavenly.

Pleated Ruffle Mini, $22 at ASOS

Because a ruffled, empire-waisted mini is a timelessly cute date night look.

Animal Print Bodycon Dress, $45 at ASOS

Because figure-hugging animal prints never get old.

Maxi Tea Dress, $64 at ASOS

It’s just so damn cute—and V-Day-appropriate.

Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $67 at ASOS

This endlessly flattering silhouette is perfect for a night out.

Polka Dot Maxi Tea Dress, $24 at ASOS

Begging to be paired with your favorite earrings.

Stripe Rib Midi Bodycon Dress, $45 at ASOS

This not-so-obvious choice is sure to bring the house down in terms of how absolutely hot you’ll look.

Double-Layered Polka Dot Mini Skater Dress, $51 at ASOS

If you’re the kind of person who loves to wear pink and red on V-Day, this layered dress has your name all over it.

Floral Midi Tea Dress, $60 at ASOS

Because green is a seriously underrated color choice for Valentine’s Day.

Ingrid & Isabel Off-Shoulder Midi Dress, $98 at Shopbop

Cute enough to wear to date night—and comfy enough to literally sleep in. The ultimate fashion win/win.

Embroidered Flutter-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $59.50 at ASOS

Winter maxi dresses are absolutely a thing—and they’re cute as hell.

