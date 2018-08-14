StyleCaster
Share

19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You’ll Actually Want to Meal Prep

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You’ll Actually Want to Meal Prep

Lindsey Lanquist
by
19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You’ll Actually Want to Meal Prep
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

The term lunch box calls to mind imagery from elementary school—peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the crusts cut off, individually packaged puddings and bags of dried fruit (or chips, on particularly decadent days). Lunch boxes are things we leave behind when we grow up, stop carrying packed lunches and sign up for school meal plans instead.

But what happens when we grow even older, become budget-conscious and start packing our lunches again? Tupperware leaks into the insides of our precious totes, and plastic bags don’t keep our laptops from crushing our midday meals. It is in these times of need that we revert to where we came from and realize lunch boxes are more timeless than they initially appeared.

MORE: 27 Ban.do Back-to-School Supplies You’ll Love No Matter How Old You Are

Surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly), there’s a pretty diverse selection of adult lunch boxes available out there. Even some of your favorite retailers (Anthropologie, Nordstrom) offer practical pieces that allow you to take meal-prepped dishes on the go without ruining your food or your handbag.

These lunch boxes are varying degrees of sleek, sophisticated and cute—with some erring on the very kitschy side and others veering much more neutral.

MORE: 17 Cute Greeting Cards for Every Occasion

Moral of the story? If you’re in the market for a lunch box, there’s definitely a cute option out there for you. So stop tossing Tupperware into your bag and praying it won’t leak. You’re an adult now; if a six-year-old is capable of carrying around their lunch without it spilling, you certainly are, too.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
What's for Lunch Crossbody

Available in two floral prints and two different metallics.

What's for Lunch crossbody, $26 at ban.do

Photo: Ban.do.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Speckled Souper Mug

Cute, and it'll keep your soup from leaking.

Speckled Souper mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Mainstays Satchel Lunch Kit

This lunch satchel comes with two sets of handles, making it super convenient to carry.

Mainstays satchel lunch kit, $8 at Walmart

Photo: Walmart.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Eco Solo Rectangle Lunchbox

An upscale take on the bento box.

Eco Solo rectangle lunch box, $20 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
TianQin WY Lunch Tote

Perfect for beach-day picnics.

TianQin WY lunch tote, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Super Chill Cooler Bag

Like I said, some of them veer super kitsch, but in the cutest way possible.

Super Chill cooler bag, $32 at ban.do

Photo: Ban.do.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Lunch Box

Tropical and très on-trend.

Lunch box, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Prepd Pack

This delightful buy makes packing your lunch even easier.

Prepd pack, $69 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Archer Brighton Lunch Bag

Great for packing travel snacks, and it's sure to match any outfit you throw together.

Archer Brighton lunch bag, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Jungle Jaguar Lunch Box

A traditional lunch box in an incredibly fun print.

Jungle Jaguar lunch box, $28 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
UO Lunch Bowl

I don't know which pattern I love most.

UO lunch bowl, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Thermal Lunch Bag

Pretty in pink. Plus, it's thermal.

Thermal lunch bag, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Wonderful Flower Lunch Bag

Waterproof, insulated, printed—what more could you ask for?

Wonderful Flower lunch bag, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
SmartPlanet Plug-In Lunch Bag

Plug one of these neon beauties in, and they'll heat up your food for you.

SmartPlanet plug-in lunch bag, $20 at Bed, Bath and Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath and Beyond.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Baloray Lunch Tote

You could carry this lunch tote anywhere.

Baloray lunch tote, available at Amazon

Photo: Amazon,
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
J World Lola Lunch Tote

This printed piece comes complete with a pocket for storing utensils. (Can't store dishes at the office? No problem.)

J World Lola lunch tote, $19 at Walmart

Photo: Walmart.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
En Shalla Small Lunch Box

Doubles as a statement crossbody.

En Shalla small lunch box, $218 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Square Lunch Bag

Kinda funky, but why not have a little fun with your lunch box?

Square lunch bag, $7 at Yoobi

Photo: Yoobi.
STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Bento Lunch Tote

Simple, pretty and sure to get the job done.

Bento lunch tote, $13 at Bando

Photo: Amazon.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Blogger-Approved Beauty Products for Your Dorm Room

Blogger-Approved Beauty Products for Your Dorm Room
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
  • STYLECASTER | 19 Lunchboxes So Adorable You'll Actually Want to Pack Your Lunch
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share