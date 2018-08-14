19 Lunch Boxes So Adorable You’ll Actually Want to Meal Prep

The term lunch box calls to mind imagery from elementary school—peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the crusts cut off, individually packaged puddings and bags of dried fruit (or chips, on particularly decadent days). Lunch boxes are things we leave behind when we grow up, stop carrying packed lunches and sign up for school meal plans instead.

But what happens when we grow even older, become budget-conscious and start packing our lunches again? Tupperware leaks into the insides of our precious totes, and plastic bags don’t keep our laptops from crushing our midday meals. It is in these times of need that we revert to where we came from and realize lunch boxes are more timeless than they initially appeared.

Surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly), there’s a pretty diverse selection of adult lunch boxes available out there. Even some of your favorite retailers (Anthropologie, Nordstrom) offer practical pieces that allow you to take meal-prepped dishes on the go without ruining your food or your handbag.

These lunch boxes are varying degrees of sleek, sophisticated and cute—with some erring on the very kitschy side and others veering much more neutral.

Moral of the story? If you’re in the market for a lunch box, there’s definitely a cute option out there for you. So stop tossing Tupperware into your bag and praying it won’t leak. You’re an adult now; if a six-year-old is capable of carrying around their lunch without it spilling, you certainly are, too.