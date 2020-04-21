Cozy Loungewear Sets That Are Actually Cute

If you ask me, loungewear is the underrated and woefully neglected category within fashion. Sure, apparel and lingerie always seem to conjure up excitement, but no one really talks adoringly about their sweatpants, cozy joggers, boxy sweatshirts that somehow look kind of sexy, and boyfriend tees that exude the perfect live-in vibe. But despite being somewhat off-the-radar, I think it’s safe to say that we all take our most favorite indoor-only favorites for granted. It doesn’t mean we don’t love them as much as our favorite pair of jeans or flirty floral frock, but we just forget about them.

With all of that being said, however, you don’t have to spend your cozy days at home in ragged, stained and generally outdated styles. Chic loungewear is definitely a thing, and we’re totally here for it. I mean, why not look cute just for yourself on your days spent indoors? While separate pieces are great, matching two-piece sets are even more fun to wear—they’re basically like a ready-made outfit. So, if you’re ready to give your loungewear game a major upgrade, scroll through to check out our favorite matching sets.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. TOPBIGGER 2Pcs Women Tracksuit

This star-printed sweatpant set is the perfect oversized, yet not too baggy two-piece set that allows you to feel nice and comfortable, but still look a little bit put together. The bottoms feature an elastic drawstring waistband for a customized fit and cuffed hems for a slightly tailored look. This loungewear set is also available in solid light grey and leopard print (two different shades).

2. Asvivid Womens Tie Dye Printed Ruffle

This tie-dye patterned two-piece set comes with a pair of cozy shorts and a slightly oversized matching sweatshirt top designed with three buttons at the top for a customizable fit. The shorts also feature playful design accents, including the scalloped, ruffle like hemline and an adjustable tie-closure waistband.

3. Abollria Women's Velour Sweatsuit Set

This velour two-piece tracksuit is made of super soft and cozy 100 percent polyester and the pants are cut with a slim fit (but not too tight) silhouette for those who prefer a tighter fit. The pants also feature an adjustable waistband and two convenient front slant pockets. The set is also available in eleven different colorways, including blush, black and burgundy red.