What: A pair of slouchy black Free People leg warmers, complete with foot-wraparound capabilities.

Why: Because if you live anywhere along the Eastern seaboard, you’ve probably been inundated with winter weather by now, and wish you had a little extra something to toast your legs.

How: We’ll take a comfy pair of leg warmers any way we can get ’em, but we’re especially fond of them with a pair of leggings, an oversized sweater, and a great pair of flat boots.

Cascade Leggings, $18; at Free People