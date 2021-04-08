10 Cute KN95 Masks To Complement Your Spring & Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that KN95 masks are some of the safest options available right now. They’re super heavy-duty and designed to fit your face to perfection, but there’s one small problem—they all look kinda boring. A year into this whole mask-wearing thing, I’ve grown tired of wearing the same white or black KN95 masks when I run my errands or see my friends. That’s where these cute KN95 masks—and mask covers!—come into play. They’ve saved all of my OOTDs, so I’ve rounded up a few of my faves for you to shop, too.

To be honest, I can’t really remember a time when face masks weren’t a part of my daily outfits. I look at photos of myself from 2019 and I can’t believe I ever walked around with a few cloth masks stashed in my purse. How times have changed! And that’s what’s weirding me out the most about living through 2021: My life (and my style) has changed, so much all due to one very protective accessory.

That being said, please keep wearing your masks, people! With vaccines rolling out across the country, we are so close to never having to worry about styling our masks ever again. But until that day comes, we’re stuck with them. Don’t mind me—I’ll be trying to look cute and safe until that day comes with some of the cute masks I’ve included below.

Read on to shop a few of my favorite printed KN95 masks and fabric mask covers right now from Amazon and Etsy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These Tie-Dye KN95 Masks

Tie-dye is everywhere right now—including on your face masks. This pack of 20 masks from Amazon will get to you ASAP so you can start looking on-trend like, tomorrow. Share a few of these with your besties so you all can twin.

These Fun Pastel KN95 Masks

This pack of 10 masks from BreatheBold features a ton of different pastel shades, so they’re perfect if you’re tired of wearing the same white or black masks every day but you aren’t quite ready to go all-out with a patterned mask.

These Hand-Printed KN95 Masks



You can literally find anything on Etsy—including hand-printed face masks like these from CatchingSummer’s shop. They look so cute, and you’ll be supporting an indie brand with every wear. What’s better than that?

This Vibrant Floral Mask Cover

There are cute masks, and then there are stunning mask covers like this one. This mask cover from Besosmariposa’s shop on Etsy is going to make any of your basic of white KN95 masks look a hell of a lot cooler.

These Bubblegum Pink KN95 Masks

This pack of 50 pink masks has you covered for the rest of the summer (literally). These might be super basic, but that’s what makes them so good—you won’t have to worry about your mask not matching the rest of your outfit when you wear a monochrome option like this.

These Funky Cheetah KN95 Masks

Stock up on this pack of 20 cheetah-print KN95 face masks from Amazon to add a little bit of *spice* to your next OOTD. You’ll never pick up the wrong mask when you’re out to dinner with your besties again.

This Floral Cotton Mask Cover

Yup, this is another adorable cotton mask cover to add to your collection. Wearing two masks at once can actually offer more protection than just wearing one, even if you are wearing a heavy-duty KN95 on the daily. Layer this on top for added style and safety!

These Camo KN95 Masks

This set of 25 KN95 face masks comes in several different camo prints, but I prefer this graphic black-and-white colorway above the rest. Just be prepared for someone to think you aren’t wearing a mask because they can’t see it. (Camouflage joke. Get it?)

This Pretty Floral Mask Cover

If you want to jazz up your mask for a wedding or party, AllinBloomStudioEOOD on Etsy has tons of pretty options for you to choose from. The muted floral pattern on this face mask cover is so stunning, but scroll through the options and get the one that best compliments your look.

This Polka Dot KN95 Mask

This polka-dotted mask is just a touch more playful than the ones that you’ve been wearing all year long. SeedNY has so many different printed masks to choose from on their Etsy shop, so I can guarantee that you’ll find one you like. Buy them either as singles or in a pack.