Kondo Your Home: 26 Home Storage Products That Are Equal Parts Cute and Practical

Each new year brings with it a handful of emotions: some level of excitement about the months that lie ahead, a renewed sense of ambition regarding the goals on my to-do list and an immense desire to purge literally everything I own. Home storage products—specifically, cute home storage products—offer me a way to feel like I’ve done so without actually making me do so. Which is pretty much the best thing a lazy minimalist, like me, could ask for.

Though receiving holiday gifts typically fills me with love, happiness and Christmas cheer—the practice also reminds me that I probably own too much stuff already, and that I could really benefit from some paring down. The new year is about new beginnings, after all, and who says my clean slate can’t start with a cleaner apartment? Wanting to Kondo my home and actually Kondoing my home are two different things, though. It’s super easy to idealize minimalism in theory; the practice of figuring out which material items I’m willing to part with is much, much harder.

But, as I said before, there’s a way around this: Home storage products let me cleanse my home of clutter without forcing me to break up with any of my favorite things.

Lesser-worn clothes find their way into rattan crates, which sit atop my closet shelf until I decide it’s time to pull them down. If I’m fishing an item of clothing out to wear, it stays; if I’m grabbing the basket because I haven’t touched it in literal months, all of its contents go to a nearby clothing donation center. Cozy blankets go into a woven basket that sits in my bedroom, serving both functional and aesthetic purposes; not only does the basket keep my room from feeling overrun with fluffy textiles, but it’s also cute enough to leave out even when it’s empty. And the myriad books I’ve stocked up on over the years get stored on every shelf I come across, where they serve as intellectual decor (until I decide it’s time for the least appreciated among them to meet the same fate as the lesser-worn clothing did).

These cute home storage products are absolutely magical—both because they make the transition to Kondoing my home a hell of a lot easier, and because they look good doing it. They’re a win for clean fiends and aesthetic-minded decorators, alike. Because try as we might, we can’t deny the sheer necessity of reorganizing our spaces periodically; we might as well do so in the chicest way possible.

As you go to draft your lineup of products that will help you kick absolute ass this new year, consider letting some of the following (veritably cute!) home storage products play point. They’re well worth the price of admission; as someone who’s actually purchased a handful of them, the feng shui ROI is straight-up invaluable.

Madras Rectangular Basket, $24.99 – $34.99 at World Market

Exciting? Not necessarily. But cute, versatile and practical—and really, what more do you need?

Corner Store Vinyl Storage Rack, $89 at Urban Outfitters

This one’s functionality isn’t restricted to records; store your files, magazines and coffee table books in this sleek shelving unit. (And throw in whatever other long, thin things you own, too.)

Alina Storage Ottoman, $149 at Urban Outfitters

Storage ottomans are never not cool.

Susie Metal Storage Cart, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Because we’re too old for traditional shower caddies. And if you have a fancy free-standing tub, this is pretty much your only option for getting organized.

Hanging Storage Cabinet, $228 at Anthropologie

A shelf so pretty you’ll actually look forward to filling it.

Louise Metal Basket (Set of 2), $79 at Urban Outfitters

Who said laundry baskets had to look like plastic crates?

Rustic Metal Side Table, $89 at Urban Outfitters

I bought this oh-so versatile shelving unit earlier this year, and I’ve never looked back. (It may be thin, but it can hold a ton of weight, y’all.)

Octagonal Tray Set, $40 at Anthropologie

Catchall trays are necessities for anyone who owns jewelry. And they’re cute enough to double as decor (with or without stuff on them).

Tasseled Pera Basket, $48 at Anthropologie

Perfect for blankets, throw pillows and other items that always seem to clutter your floor.

Alfa Fold Garment Rack, $228 at Anthropologie

Because clothing racks are a veritably cute way of expanding your closet into the rest of your space.

Aileen Jewelry Stand, $28 at Anthropologie

Perfect for the lipsticks, eyeshadows and bobby pins you’re always leaving all over the place.

Large Rattan Basket, $99.90 at Zara Home

The perfect solution to blanket bloat. (Big enough to hold your fluffiest textiles—transparent enough to show off how cute they are.)

Erin Metal Kitchen Cart, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Because apartment kitchens rarely have enough cabinet or pantry space—if they even have cabinets or pantries at all.

Burl Wood Hexagon Storage Boxes, $15.96 – $19.96 at CB2

Great for smaller items you don’t want on display 24/7.

Carson Magazine Rack, $88 – $118 at Anthropologie

Turn your favorite books and magazines into decor and fight clutter at the same time.

Asher 2-Tier Rolling Bar Cart, $199.99 at World Market

If you haven’t already hopped on the bar cart trend, now’s the time. Your alcohol deserves a clean slate, too.

Archer Rattan Basket, $99.95 at CB2

So cute it doesn’t even matter if you have stuff to put in it.

Hansa Hanging Letter Holder, $42 at Anthropologie

If your mail is piling up on your desk the same way mine is, this letter holder is a must-have.

Copper and Rope 3-Tier Hanging Basket, $$34.99 at World Market

I mean, you’re already in an organizing frenzy—why not organize your fruit, too?

Phoebe Three-Tiered Shelf, $348 at Anthropologie

The more pretty shelves, the merrier.

Mobile Hook Rack, $118 at Anthropologie

A coat rack for the person who doesn’t have room for an actual coat rack.

Olive Wood Salt Cellar, $19.99 at World Market

Technically intended for salt—but also great for holding earrings, rings and other trinkets.

Lexington Shelving Unit, $198 at Anthropologie

If your home is short on shelving, and your walls are sans decor, consider installing a couple chic-looking shelving units. You’re home will near-instantly get cleaner and cuter—a total win/win.

Gwendolyn Basket, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This basket is sitting currently sitting in my bedroom and holding all the blankets that aren’t on my bed.

Gold Pane Glass Jewelry Box, $24.99 at World Market

Jewelry boxes are a truly underrated way to keep track of your favorite baubles.

Mariella Bracket Wall Shelf, $34 at Urban Outfitters

This shelf is so cute you don’t even have to put something on it to appreciate it.