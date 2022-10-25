Cute Hiking Outfits: 18 Pieces For Function & Fashion On The Mountain

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m the type of person who changes my outfit three times on a regular day. I start with my casual morning coffee look, move on to a business meeting appropriate ‘fit and finish things off with a happy hour ensemble before changing back into a matching sweatsuit. You can probably imagine my initial stress level when I realized that in order to hike the Italian Dolomites I was going to have to pick a singular outfit to wear for three days. With a clear packing list in hand and a backpack that I would be responsible for carrying 30 miles, I began my journey to find cute hiking outfits. I needed pieces that would be lightweight, functional, versatile, and above all, cute (I’m kidding, kind of). Let’s be real, I wanted a fabulous Instagram picture at the peak.

Now I’m from Seattle, Washington which means that I’ve done my fair share of hiking—my high school backed up to a trailhead so a three-mile incline was just another day of PE class. However, this was my first time prepping for a multi-day hike. Luckily, I was planning for rather moderate conditions for prime hiking season in the Italian Dolomites at the beginning of September.

After trying on fourteen pairs of hiking shoes in REI and every fleece jacket in both the men’s and women’s departments, I felt like I had a good lay of the land when it came to hiking apparel.

I wanted shoes that wouldn’t require weeks of walking to break in, a fleece that I’d be just as excited to wear around New York City, base layers that I could reuse for ski season, or a workout class and accessories that were as functional as they were fashionable. Now that I’m on the literal other side of the trip, I can confidently say that I nailed my packing.

For my three-day trip I packed the following:

Two pairs of Lululemon leggings

One pair of Lululemon biker shorts

One pair of Salomon trail shoes

One REI fleece

One Patagonia rain jacket

One Target long-sleeve base layer

Three pairs of Bombas socks

Three Lululemon sportsbras

One pair of Birkenstock slides

One Canada Goose belt bag

I was able to carry everything that I was not physically wearing in my backpack with ease. I switched out my base layers like leggings and my sports bras (they got very sweaty) and kept my outer layer (which is what you see in photos) the same throughout the three days. I purposefully stuck with a blue color scheme so everything would go together and photograph nicely against the mountains.

Since returning from my trip, I’ve enjoyed shopping for hiking gear for my next adventure—keep scrolling for everything you’ll need to achieve a fashionable hiking look.

Forest Ready Fleece

For your typical hiking day, it’s always a good idea to have a fleece ready. The jacket will provide warmth for when you’re just getting started or when you take a break on the mountain without being too bulky to carry. It’s also the ideal piece for wearing around your campsite and is super easy to layer. If you’re purchasing a new fleece, look for one you’d also want to wear off the mountain with athleisure gear or even a cute skirt.

Hit The Slopes Printed Pullover

Free People Movement is my go-to spot for cute athletic gear when in doubt. The site has an abundance of patterned fleece that will look just as cute in the city as on a trail.

Trailsmith Fleece Jacket

I wore this fleece on my three-night hiking trip and was warm, comfortable and cute the whole time. I’m even wearing it as I write this! I sized up for an oversized fit.

Windproof Outer Fleece Printed Jacket

I love to shop Uniqlo’s designer collaborations for high fashion design at a mere fraction of the price. This one with JW Anderson is one of my all-time favorites and this windproof fleece comes in two plaid color options.

Peak Hiking Pants

Hiking pants aren’t absolutely necessary but once you’ve worn a pair, you’ll understand the hype. Most pairs are convertible so you can zip the length on and off to your choosing and the material weighs almost nothing. Plus, the hiking pant silhouette is trending right now as a sister style of cargo or parachute pants. If you’ve been debating whether to embrace Gorpcore and switch over from your classic pair of leggings, now is the time to do it.

Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger

Get a pair of hiking pants that do a bit of everything—this high-waisted pair from Lululemon converts into shorts and features large pockets.

Bridgeway Zip-Off Pants

If you’re ready to spend more time in the great outdoors, it’s worth investing in this pair of 3-in-1 hiking pants by The North Face. Plus, cargo-style pants are majorly in right now so you could even style these for a Gorpcore street-style look.

Keys High Waist Utility Pant

Add a fun pop of color to nature’s natural beauty with this pair of Athleta fuchsia hiking pants designed in partnership with Alicia Keys. They’re available in sizes 0-26 and also come in a bright white color.

Back To Base Layers

Underneath it all, it’s crucial to have a warm, breathable base layer. Whether it’s a long sleeve athletic top, knit or tank (depending on the weather) your base layer is meant to provide layering options for warmth—I usually like to pick something fitted. From the styling perspective, think of your base layer as a “look” you can reveal when you’re ready to ditch your fleece, windbreaker, or another outer layer. Two looks in one, baby!

Cropped Seamless Cable Knit Long Sleeve Top

This cropped long-sleeve comes in four trendy color options and is a great wallet-friendly option. The seamless design makes it really easy to layer or will make you look snatched if you wear it on its own.

It’s Rulu Run Cropped Half Zip

My sister wore this cropped half zip for the entirety of our hike and I immediately bought it upon return. It’s very breathable and is designed for high-cardio movement like running. It’s available in nine different colors.

Fairhaven ¼ Zip Sweater

If I’m going to be wearing one piece for three straight days of photographs on an outdoor adventure, I want it to look good and feel good. This Canada Goose sweater is the ultimate bougie base layer. It’s definitely pricey but it’s a piece that will work year-round thanks to the Thermal Mapping technology which increases the fabric’s breathability in areas that are prone to overheating.

In It For The Long Haul Leggings

If there’s one thing that’s never failed me in life or on a hike, it’s a pair of Lululemon leggings—and once you determine your legging brand of choice, I guarantee you’ll be loyal to it. I personally prefer to wear leggings on a hike instead of shorts or pants because it’s almost like I’m not wearing pants at all. I don’t have to worry about anything feeling too loose or too tight and chafing is the last thing on my mind. If you’re hiking in a colder climate, I recommend layering leggings under hiking pants for additional warmth.

Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″

There are few brands that make leggings that hold up as well as Lululemon’s. This pair is the perfect length to wear with hiking socks and comes in 16 different colors.

7″ High-Waist Biker Shorts

For warmer hikes, biker shorts are the way to go. I prefer a pair with a 7″ inseam to prevent any leg chaffing or discomfort. Alo makes a great pair that give your booty a little lift.

Power Cropped Workout Leggings

Sweaty Betty makes great leggings if you’re looking for extra support. The fabric is thicker than the product you’ll find at Lululemon or Alo but just as moveable. This pair has a side pocket for your phone and comes in six colors.

Start Til’ Summit Shoes

The shoes you hike in are arguably the most important part of your whole look—if your feet hurt chances are, you’re not going to make it very far. While you may immediately associate hiking shoes with chunky brown (kind of ugly) traditional hiking boots, there are actually so many fashionable options to match your whole hiking outfit. Brands like Salomon and HOKA are leading footwear trends for day-to-day style and on the mountain.

Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes

I will be a Salomon fan forever. I am guilty of initially liking the brand because Bella Hadid was wearing it around New York City but once I did some research I determined that Salomon actually makes my perfect trail shoe. They are very supportive, and comfortable (I have a wider foot) and didn’t give me a single blister. Plus, they look cool. To expand your options, make sure to also shop the men’s selection.

Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots

In case you missed it, HOKA became the “It” shoe on TikTok for hot girl walks and long runs and the brand has brought its thick, durable tread to the hiking space as well with this pair of boots. They’re a great hybrid between a sneaker and a traditional boot which means they’ll be easier to break in.

ReEmber Plush Convertible Camp Shoe

This plush shoe is lightweight and easy to pack in a hiking backpack. I like to change into these once I’ve reached the campsite to give my feet a break.

Acclimate Accessories

What is a fashionable hiking outfit without some accessories? Designers like Balenciaga may be trying to nail the sporty look but this is the real deal! Plus, these accessories could be better categorized as necessities for a successful hiking trip. From socks to shades, there’s no reason every detail of your look shouldn’t be curated and cute.

Water Resistant Belt Bag

I’m a total bag girl, which also applies to my outdoor adventures! I carried this Canada Goose belt bag as a crossbody on my Dolomites hiking trip and can confirm that it was a total lifesaver. It held my phone, vlog camera, portable charger, chapstick, ID, and bandaids with no problem. Plus, it looked cute in all of my pictures.

Ski Aviators

I found my hiking sunglasses at a gas station (which is a great hack for getting a cheap pair) but if you’re looking for something of actual quality, this pair of ski aviators by Vallon is a clear choice. The aviator style was inspired by the 70s ski culture and the lenses are crafted specifically for bright mountain sun.

Merino Wool Hiking Calf Socks

Hiking socks are a crucial accessory but that doesn’t mean they can’t be cute! I love matching my socks to my fleece and having them pop out from under my hiking shoes.



