Glassware You'll Be Excited to Pull Out the Next Time You're Hosting

Glassware You’ll Be Excited to Pull Out the Next Time You’re Hosting

Lindsey Lanquist
Glassware You’ll Be Excited to Pull Out the Next Time You’re Hosting
Photo: Allison Kahler.

As we make the transition from college life to veritable adulthood, many of us acquire things—things that promise to make our newfound homes feel more mature, more legitimate, more put-together. We trade our $10 table lamps for chicer fixtures. We swap our too-small, wine-stained rugs for bigger, printed options. And we upgrade our hosting essentials, discarding the mismatched plastic cups we’ve acquired for legitimately cute glassware—something that would’ve been absolutely inadvisable in a dorm, but now seems pretty damn essential.

Stocking up on cute glassware is a bold move no matter your age or circumstance. Because glass is breakable. Haphazardly toss something in the sink, accidentally kick something over or leave your cabinets too disorganized, and you could end up with a shattered mess before your brain has had time to process what, exactly, you just did. Any time you buy something so fragile, so easily ruined, you’re volunteering immense trust in yourself. You’re making your future self a promise that this purchase won’t be for naught—that you won’t destroy this semi-expensive thing within a matter of weeks, days or even hours. That you’ve got this. And you definitely do. Because goddamnit, you’re an adult now.

Of course, this beeline to maturity would be easier to come by if you knew where to find cute glassware to invest in. Shopping for something for the first time is always hard—but it’s even harder when the thing you’re buying is so delicate it could probably break if you squeezed it too aggressively. Thankfully, the internet has made it pretty simple to stock up on cute glassware—you just have to know where to look.

Gilded Rim Coupe, $28 at Anthropologie

Sadie Juice Glasses (Set of 4), $40 at Anthropologie

Lottie High Ball Glasses (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

Lustered Highball Glasses (Set of 4), $32 at Anthropologie

Spun Light Pink Barware, $8.95 at CB2

Love Potion Glass Decanter, $10 at Modcloth

Luna DOF Glasses (Set of 4), $56 at Anthropologie

Thalia Flutes (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

Celine DOF Glasses (Set of 4), $56 at Anthropologie

All According to Canned Cocktail Shaker, $10 at Modcloth

Boxed Cocktail Glasses (Set of 8), $24.95 at CB2

Fleur-de-Lys Juice Glass, $8 at Anthropologie

Lottie Flutes (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

Glass Yorkshire Dispenser, $19.99 at World Market

Rose Wine Glass (Set of 4), $39.95 at CB2

Potion Glass Elixir Bottle, $12.95 at CB2

Cylinder Iridescent Champagne Flute, $3.95 at CB2

Femme Form Glass (Set of 2), $22 at Urban Outfitters

Impressions Drink Pitcher, $12.95 at Crate & Barrel

Half-Dipped Glassware (Set of 6), $36 at West Elm

Tarot Card Pint Glass, $8 at Urban Outfitters

Willow Flute, $14 at Anthropologie

Soho Home Barwell Cut Crystal Large Decanter, $150 at Anthropologie

Tall Bartending Glasses (Set of 4), $11.23 at World Market

Vance Cut-Glass Drinking Glass, $11.95-$12.95 at Crate&Barrel

Belgian Taster Glass, $1.95 at Crate&Barrel

Akira Tumblers (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie

Frost Wine Decanter, $34.95 at CB2

World MarketPastel Ombre Zodiac Sign Stemless Wine Glass, $7.99 at

Gardenshire Wine Glass, $12 at Anthropologie

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

