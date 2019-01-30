Glassware You’ll Be Excited to Pull Out the Next Time You’re Hosting

Scroll To See More Images
As we make the transition from college life to veritable adulthood, many of us acquire things—things that promise to make our newfound homes feel more mature, more legitimate, more put-together. We trade our $10 table lamps for chicer fixtures. We swap our too-small, wine-stained rugs for bigger, printed options. And we upgrade our hosting essentials, discarding the mismatched plastic cups we’ve acquired for legitimately cute glassware—something that would’ve been absolutely inadvisable in a dorm, but now seems pretty damn essential.
Stocking up on cute glassware is a bold move no matter your age or circumstance. Because glass is breakable. Haphazardly toss something in the sink, accidentally kick something over or leave your cabinets too disorganized, and you could end up with a shattered mess before your brain has had time to process what, exactly, you just did. Any time you buy something so fragile, so easily ruined, you’re volunteering immense trust in yourself. You’re making your future self a promise that this purchase won’t be for naught—that you won’t destroy this semi-expensive thing within a matter of weeks, days or even hours. That you’ve got this. And you definitely do. Because goddamnit, you’re an adult now.
Of course, this beeline to maturity would be easier to come by if you knew where to find cute glassware to invest in. Shopping for something for the first time is always hard—but it’s even harder when the thing you’re buying is so delicate it could probably break if you squeezed it too aggressively. Thankfully, the internet has made it pretty simple to stock up on cute glassware—you just have to know where to look.
Gilded Rim Coupe, $28 at Anthropologie
Sadie Juice Glasses (Set of 4), $40 at Anthropologie
Lottie High Ball Glasses (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie
Lustered Highball Glasses (Set of 4), $32 at Anthropologie
Spun Light Pink Barware, $8.95 at CB2
Love Potion Glass Decanter, $10 at Modcloth
Luna DOF Glasses (Set of 4), $56 at Anthropologie
Thalia Flutes (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie
Celine DOF Glasses (Set of 4), $56 at Anthropologie
All According to Canned Cocktail Shaker, $10 at Modcloth
Boxed Cocktail Glasses (Set of 8), $24.95 at CB2
Fleur-de-Lys Juice Glass, $8 at Anthropologie
Lottie Flutes (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie
Glass Yorkshire Dispenser, $19.99 at World Market
Rose Wine Glass (Set of 4), $39.95 at CB2
Potion Glass Elixir Bottle, $12.95 at CB2
Cylinder Iridescent Champagne Flute, $3.95 at CB2
Femme Form Glass (Set of 2), $22 at Urban Outfitters
Impressions Drink Pitcher, $12.95 at Crate & Barrel
Half-Dipped Glassware (Set of 6), $36 at West Elm
Tarot Card Pint Glass, $8 at Urban Outfitters
Willow Flute, $14 at Anthropologie
Soho Home Barwell Cut Crystal Large Decanter, $150 at Anthropologie
Tall Bartending Glasses (Set of 4), $11.23 at World Market
Vance Cut-Glass Drinking Glass, $11.95-$12.95 at Crate&Barrel
Belgian Taster Glass, $1.95 at Crate&Barrel
Akira Tumblers (Set of 4), $48 at Anthropologie
Frost Wine Decanter, $34.95 at CB2
World MarketPastel Ombre Zodiac Sign Stemless Wine Glass, $7.99 at
Gardenshire Wine Glass, $12 at Anthropologie
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.